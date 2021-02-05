Norwegian Cruise Line is encouraging everyone to look to the future and dream of their next cruise with its 'biggest-ever marketing campaign in the UK'.

Called ‘Break Free’, the campaign is set to the lyrics of the mega-hit from Queen, I Want to Break Free, and is the line’s 'most significant investment in the UK market to date'. It will run across 38 broadcast channels from 6 February to 7 March, and during different intervals in the year.

The ad will be on Channel 4, ITV, Channel 5, and a range of Sky channels, including Sky Arts and Sky Cinema Package, and will be complemented with video on demand advertising, running on Sky Go.

The campaign is 'testament to a burgeoning interest in cruise in the UK and the country’s position as our number one international market' according to NCL UK&I, Middle East and Africa marketing director Karen Sequeira.

NCL recently launched new itineraries extending to winter 2023, giving cruisers even more choice. Highlights include a greater selection of Extraordinary Journeys and more ships in Europe, allowing for closer-to-home sailings.

The line’s vice-president and managing director UK Eamonn Ferrin said: 'At Norwegian Cruise Line, we have a history of innovation, and we have always had a fighting spirit.

'Our team has been using this pause to prepare for our comeback, and the creative minds and incredible talent we have in-house truly delivered. The NCL team has developed a campaign that calls to the traveller in each of us and our collective desire to feel free again.'

Sequeira added: 'Break Free is the first time we are undertaking a national TV campaign of this scale, which will be combined with a 360° approach. Investment at this level is testament to a burgeoning interest in cruise in the UK and the country’s position as our number one international market.

'We’ve seen growing demand from the British public, and we are keen to invest in further strengthening our brand awareness in the region. We hope ‘Break Free’ inspires excitement and wanderlust.'