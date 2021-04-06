Norwegian Cruise Line to Return to Service from July with Europe and Caribbean Sailings
NCL has revealed its restart itineraries operating in Europe and the Caribbean this summer
Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) has announced that it will resume sailings from 25 July with new itineraries sailing Europe and the Caribbean.
The cruise line will restart operations at a reduced capacity with Norwegian Jade, Joy and Gem as the first of its 17-ship fleet to welcome guests back on board.
ltineraries include new seven-day cruises to the Greek Isles on Norwegian Jade from Athens (Piraeus) beginning 25 July and week-long Caribbean voyages available from Montego Bay, Jamaica from 7 August on Norwegian Joy or from Punta Cana (La Romana), Dominican Republic on Norwegian Gem beginning 15 August.
NCL has confirmed that guests will be required to have both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, as well as to have been tested, prior to boarding its ships.
'Over a year after we initially suspended sailings, the time has finally come when we can provide our loyal guests with the news of our great cruise comeback,' said Norwegian Cruise Line’s president and chief executive officer, Harry Sommer.
'We have been working diligently towards our resumption of operations, focusing on the guest experience with health and safety at the forefront. The growing availability of the Covid-19 vaccine has been a game-changer.
'The vaccine, combined with our science-backed health and safety protocols, will help us provide our guests with what we believe will be the healthiest and safest vacation at sea.'
Sommer continued: 'All guests sailing aboard cruises with embarkation dates through 31 October 2021 will be required to be fully vaccinated and tested prior to boarding our ships.
'Given the ever-evolving nature of the pandemic, the accelerating rollout of the vaccine, and the speed of scientific learnings, it is premature to make decisions about our health and safety protocols for cruises with embarkation dates beginning 1 November 2021.
'We will continue to evaluate our health and safety protocols and rely on science and our expert council as we make decisions and evolve our policies and procedures.'
NCL has cancelled all July and August itineraries aboard Norwegian Breakaway, Dawn, Escape, Getaway, Sky, Spirit, Star and Sun.
In addition, voyages aboard Norwegian Epic through 1 September 2021 and Norwegian Pearl through 7 November 2021 have also been cancelled.
The line has also extended its temporary Peace of Mind cancelation policy to guests sailing on cruises booked by 30 April 2021 with embarkation dates through 31 October 2021. These guests have the flexibility to cancel their cruise 15 days prior to departure.
Those who take advantage of NCL's Peace of Mind policy will receive a full refund in the form of a future cruise credit which may be applied to any sailing through 31 December 2022. In addition, final payment for all voyages with embarkations through 31 October 2021 will require payment 60 days prior to embarkation versus the standard 120 days.
Visit ncl.com for more information.
