NCL has revealed its restart itineraries operating in Europe and the Caribbean this summer

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) has announced that it will resume sailings from 25 July with new itineraries sailing Europe and the Caribbean.

The cruise line will restart operations at a reduced capacity with Norwegian Jade, Joy and Gem as the first of its 17-ship fleet to welcome guests back on board.

ltineraries include new seven-day cruises to the Greek Isles on Norwegian Jade from Athens (Piraeus) beginning 25 July and week-long Caribbean voyages available from Montego Bay, Jamaica from 7 August on Norwegian Joy or from Punta Cana (La Romana), Dominican Republic on Norwegian Gem beginning 15 August.

NCL has confirmed that guests will be required to have both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, as well as to have been tested, prior to boarding its ships.

'Over a year after we initially suspended sailings, the time has finally come when we can provide our loyal guests with the news of our great cruise comeback,' said Norwegian Cruise Line’s president and chief executive officer, Harry Sommer.

'We have been working diligently towards our resumption of operations, focusing on the guest experience with health and safety at the forefront. The growing availability of the Covid-19 vaccine has been a game-changer.

'The vaccine, combined with our science-backed health and safety protocols, will help us provide our guests with what we believe will be the healthiest and safest vacation at sea.'