Seek out the Northern Lights on a boutique cruise in 2023 Board a boutique cruise to Norway this winter with Saga. With fantastic inclusions, unbeatable onboard facilities, and exciting excursions, what’s not to love?

Norway is firmly on the bucket list of many Brits and the Scandinavian country’s beauty – the legendary fjords and beautiful cities – are arguably best appreciated by water. If, like us, you are of the opinion that small is beautiful, why not step onboard one of Saga Cruises’ 987-passenger ships and set sail to Norway? We’ve got our eye on the adult cruise line’s 15-night sailing aboard Spirit of Adventure sailing February 28, 2023 from Portsmouth. Although, if you can’t wait until then, you may prefer Saga’s slighter earlier sailing departing on February 18, 2023 aboard Spirit of Discovery, again from Portsmouth. Expect reindeer sledding adventures, the celestial light show, and, if you sail on February 18, a special musical guest onboard. Sounds exciting right? With the ship’s exclusive company being no other than the famous musician, Jools Holland himself, you can enjoy toe-tapping performances to live evening piano recitals in The Club – a memorable way to have fun and keep warm in winter out at sea with Saga Cruises.



Why choose Saga to cruise to Norway? When cruising to Norway aboard Saga’s boutique ships, you can enjoy a sociable and intimate atmosphere with no more than 1,000 guests per cruise, and spacious surroundings throughout.



The small ship size is perfect for easy navigation into smaller and less accessible ports of call, making sure that you can discover some truly remarkable hidden gems during your cruising itineraries with Arctic Norway and the Northern Lights. Sailing with Saga is also hassle-free owing to the line’s return door-to-door travel service – expect to be transported from your home directly to Dover port.

Set sail to Norway with Saga Cruises. Credit: Shuttterstock

Arctic Norway and the Northern Lights included excursions Highlights of this cruise include four spectacular sightseeing excursions which will take you to explore a string of Norwegian cities and quaint Arctic towns in more detail. Bergen Admire the beauty of Bergen as you stroll past its colourful waterfront, boasting vibrant gabled buildings dating back to the Hanseatic League. This history can be explored further in the Hanseatic Museum which sits in Bryggen. Wander down cobbled lanes into the old town where you can explore the stunning 12th-century St Mary’s Church. Tromso This iconic Norwegian city will take through the traditional winter festivities – all in the form of an experience like no other: reindeer sledding. Be hurled along by a duo of adventurous reindeer or pick a pack of enthusiastic sled dogs and head out with them instead.. the choice is yours. We’d probably pick both… It’s one of the best ways to whiz past snow-capped mountain scenery in the Arctic sun as you hold on tight to an old-fashioned wooden sled.

See the northern lights on a cruise to Tromso, Norway

Honningsvag In the unlikely event that you’ve been there and done that with Santa’s furry helpers, what about a helicopter ride above the iconic globe monument of the North Cape? You can just admire the Cape Cliffs famous attraction from a respectable standpoint which is breathtaking enough, but why not take home some bragging rights by exploring the skies in the Northernmost point of Europe? Alta Time for the ultimate Arctic experience. Huddle around a warming fire pit during a remote camp visit in the evening; the night sky will await your arrival welcoming you with a generous dusting of sparkling stars – and if you’re lucky – a captivating northern lights show. Along with this natural phenomenon, you can stay overnight in Sorrisniva Ice Hotel carved entirely out of ice! Brrrrr…Brave the cold and head inside or try your hand at ice fishing. Don’t like the winter chill in your bones? Fear not, you’ll be wrapped up in an included Arctic jacket from the very start of your adventure here.

Visit Alta for the ultimate landscape views. Credit: Shutterstock

What else is included? Along with the included travel service, sightseeing excursions, and all-balcony cabins, you can enjoy all-inclusive drinks and meals from Saga’s variety of onboard restaurants, bars, and lounges. Even eat for no extra cost at Saga’s range of speciality restaurants! That’s not all though! With complimentary spa and gym facilities too, along with a plethora of entertainment from cabaret shows to live music from the company of Jools Holland, there really is something for everyone on board.



What’s more Saga cruises go that extra step further as well with their Price Promise. This means that you can book with confidence from the very start – if the price of your cruise changes after you’ve booked, they’ll simply refund you the difference. Better yet, if this is your first-time considering sailing with Saga, they’ll give you your money back if you don’t love your first cruise, also thanks to their fantastic ‘love your first cruise or your money back' guarantee! Sailing to Norway has been made easy at a great price with these two Saga wintertime sailings next February.