Norwegian Cruise Line releases details of new ship Norwegian Prima - what to expect onboard Norwegian Prima sets sail this summer with exciting innovations from a sustainable bar to an atrium spanning three decks. Here’s what you can look forward to onboard!

Norwegian Cruise Line has released new details on the dining and features of the new Norwegian Prima cruise ship, sailing summer of 2022. With the Norwegian Viva sailing in 2023, the two new ships make up the first of six in Norwegian’s new Prima class. The new class of ships will offer innovative dining options and design features for passengers to make the most of their experience. Harry Sommer, Norwegian Cruise Line president and chief executive officer, commented: “Our latest food and beverage offerings take our Norwegian Prima Food and Beverage experience to another level, one that travels well beyond the guest expectation to provide elevated gastronomical experiences featuring a sophisticated design, masterful mixology and cuisine that delivers full-throttle flavour.” Here’s what you can expect for dining, accommodation, and entertainment while onboard.

Norwegian Prima Dining Norwegian Prima has 35 restaurant and lounge options for passengers to enjoy a variety of cuisines. Craving Mediterranean cuisine? Head to Palomar, a speciality restaurant for Mediterranean seafood that mixes simplicity with sophistication. Set in a relaxing atmosphere, unwind with a delicious dinner after a day at sea. If you’re feeling more in the mood for Japanese cuisine, try Hasuki, an elevated hibachi-style restaurant situated in a Japanese influenced, minimalist setting. Or head over to another new addition to Norwegian Cruise Lines, Nama, for contemporary, high-end sushi. The Metropolitan Bar is a brand new, sure to be popular, spot on the Norwegian Prima. What makes this bar unique? Cocktails are zero-waste meaning they’re crafted from surplus ingredients. There are also over 20 sustainable, biodynamic wines to chose from which were produced using organic farming meaning no pesticides were used. - READ MORE: Full list of ocean ships sailing their maiden voyage in 2022 - Passengers can indulge in the signature cocktail at the Metropolitan Bar, called the “Primadonna,” which is a play on an Old Fashioned using excess banana peels and Flor De Cana rum which is also produced using renewable energy. Gin at the Metropolitan Bar is specially made in collaboration with Bodegas Hidalgo La Gitana for Norwegian Cruise Lines using 100 percent recyclable glass and wood for the bottle. Enjoy a drink while knowing you’re being a bit kinder to the planet. Norwegian Prima will also feature Norwegian’s first-ever food hall, the Indulge Food Hall. This will include eleven eateries including Waves Pool Bar, Prima Speedway Bar, and The Local Bar and Grille. Passengers who have cruised with Norwegian previously don’t need to worry about missing out on their favourite spots either. Norwegian’s signature Cagney’s Steakhouse, the French-inspired Le Bistro, and the hangout Observation Lounge will all return for guests to indulge and relax during their time onboard.

Norwegian Prima Accommodation Passengers have a variety of options for accommodation on Norwegian Prima from studios to premium suites. Solo travellers will appreciate a studio room that will balance low cost with a comfortable setting and 24-hour room service. - READ MORE: Top 16 destinations to visit in 2022 and how to cruise there - Guests can also choose between the interior, oceanview, and balcony rooms available, all of which provide the utmost comfort for passengers. If you prefer most of your time on deck and want to save some money go for an interior room, but for amazing views book an oceanview or balcony room to breathe in the ocean air as you unwind in your room. For an even more spacious and comfortable room, Norwegian Prima will also offer suites and club balcony suites. Both have fine bed linens, memory foam mattresses and delicious treats delivered to your room, among other complementary services. For the most spacious and luxurious room, guests can book The Haven. These rooms include 24-hour butler service, access to an exclusive Haven restaurant and lounge, private hot tubs and a sundeck, and priority embarkation and disembarkation.

Norwegian Prima Entertainment Onboard passengers have many options to be entertained whether they prefer to experience a theatre show or to see a live comedian. Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, the Tony Award-nominated, Broadway show is coming to Norwegian Prima and is sure to be a treat for passengers. The theatre also hosts game shows such as The Price is Right for passengers to take part in. The Improv at Sea will be sure to have you laughing all night long with their fantastic standup comedians. - READ MORE: Best cruise lines for solo travel - The ship will also feature the first-ever three-deck racetrack at sea where you can race friends and family with the horizon in sight. For more daring adventures, passengers can head to Prima’s 10-story-high slides, including The Drop which is the first free fall dry slide in the world. You can also race your friends on duelling slides called The Rush. Adults can have a night of games at Casinos at Sea or head to the Vibe Beach Club for passengers eighteen and older. Play some games, have a drink, and unwind as you sail to your next destination.

Norwegian Prima Design Passengers won’t be at a loss for where to go on Norwegian Prima with the many focal points to connect guests to all their interests. Inside, passengers will be amazed by the Penrose Atrium, designed by Miami-based Studio Dado to recreate the sense of wonder felt by the early ocean explorers. The Atrium will be panelled entirely with glass and span three decks. A large chandelier reminiscent of the constellations and designed by the renowned Czech lighting design firm Lasvit will be a centrepiece of the space. - READ MORE: Norwegian Escape’s round-trip cruise through the Caribbean - The Penrose Atrium will also hold a three-story piece of topographic artwork and a light feature mimicking the rising sun over the horizon. Guests in the Atrium will also be able to access food and drink, such as Starbucks, the Whiskey Bar, and the Penrose Bar. Outside, passengers can experience Ocean Boulevard with 360° views of the ocean. Take a dip in an infinity pool, a slow stroll breathing in the sea air, or head into the Indulge Food Hall.