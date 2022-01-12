Norwegian Cruise Line reveals new ship Norwegian Viva - what's onboard?
Norwegian Cruise Line has today announced details of its brand new cruise ship Norwegian Prima. This is everything you need to know about the NCL ship and its 2023 cruises.
Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) unveiled new ship Norwegian Viva this afternoon. The vessel is the next ship in the cruise line's brand-new Prima Class.
Norwegian Viva will debut at 965 feet long, 142,500 gross tons and accommodate 3,219 guests at double occupancy, offering the highest staffing levels and space ratio of any new cruise ship.
The cruise ship will begin sailing Mediterranean itineraries in June 2023, homeporting in key Southern European port cities including Lisbon, Portugal; Venice (Trieste) and Rome (Civitavecchia), Italy; and Athens (Piraeus), Greece.
Viva will then sail the Southern Caribbean for her 2023-2024 Winter Season offering warm-weather getaways from San Juan, Puerto Rico.
Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line, said: “Norwegian Viva sets the standard in the premium segment, illustrating our commitment to pushing boundaries in four main areas: wide open space, service that puts guests first, thoughtful design and experiences beyond expectation. We have taken everything our guests love to the next level with this brand-new class of ships designed with them in mind.”
So, what can passengers sailing onboard the new ship next year expect, from cabins and dining to entertainment?
Norwegian Viva cabins
Cruise passengers will enjoy the most spacious accommodations including the brands’ largest inside, ocean view and balcony category staterooms.
She also boasts the largest variety of suite categories available at sea.
What's more, Norwegian Viva is home to a redefined The Haven by Norwegian, NCL’s ultra-premium keycard only access ship-within-a-ship concept.
The Haven’s public areas and 107 suites have been designed by Piero Lissoni, one of Italy’s most renowned designers.
It will feature an expansive sundeck, a stunning infinity pool overlooking the ship's wake and an outdoor spa with a glass-walled sauna and cold room.
- READ MORE: How to choose cabins, top hacks & bagging room deals -
Norwegian Viva restaurants
The ship mirrors the upscale design and structure of her record-breaking sister ship Norwegian Prima, (launching August 2022) so passengers may well be familiar with the restaurants available when Viva sets sail.
Indulge Food Hall will feature 11 varieties of eateries including Coco's, The Garden, Starbucks, Seaside Rotisserie, Q Texas Smokehouse, Nudls, Indulge Outdoor Lounge, Tamara and Tapas Truck.
Norwegian Viva entertainment and activities
The Prima Class’ variety of recreational activities also makes their elevated comeback on Norwegian Viva.
Expect the fastest freefall drop dry slides at sea with The Rush and The Drop and the largest three-level racetrack at sea with the Viva Speedway.
There's also Ocean Boulevard, the 44,000 square foot outdoor walkway which wraps around the entire ship.
The Concourse boasts an outdoor sculpture garden, expansive pool decks and infinity style pools at Infinity Beach while Oceanwalk showcases glass bridges above water.
- READ MORE: Which cruise lines are best for fun at sea? -
Norwegian Viva design
Norwegian Viva will boast eye-catching hull art designed by Italian graffiti and sculpture artist Manuel Di Rita, commonly known as “Peeta.”
He also illustrated the exceptional hull design on Norwegian Prima.
World-class architects who helped design Norwegian Prima including Rockwell Group, SMC Design and Miami-based Studio Dado, also have returned to influence the aesthetic of various restaurants, staterooms and public areas.
Norwegian Viva itineraries
Summer 2023: Mediterranean from Rome, Athens, and Lisbon
Following a string of inaugural cruises and beginning June 2023, Norwegian Viva will be the newest ship embarking in the Mediterranean.
From June 15, 2023, to November 6, 2023, she will sail a series eight, nine and ten-day voyages from Lisbon, Portugal; Venice (Trieste) and Rome (Civitavecchia), Italy; and Athens (Piraeus), Greece, offering guests the opportunity to explore the Mediterranean’s Spanish, Italian and Greek regions.
- READ MORE: Mediterranean cruise and travel tips -
Winter 2023-2024: Southern Caribbean from San Juan
Norwegian Viva will become the largest new ship to ever homeport in San Juan, Puerto Rico. On December 15, she will depart San Juan on a seven-day Caribbean voyage with her first stop in Tortola, British Virgin Islands.
She will then make her way to Philipsburg, St. Maarten; Bridgetown, Barbados; Castries, St. Lucia; St. John’s, Antigua; and St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands for her last stop before returning to San Juan on December 22.
Future sailings will also include notable ports in the Caribbean for seven- and nine-day sailings.
Norwegian Viva technology
Norwegian Viva, as with Norwegian Prima, will feature cutting-edge alternative technologies, such as a NOx reduction system (SCR), that reduce the ship’s overall environmental impact.
- READ MORE: Find your dream sailing with out handy cruise finder -
SCR catalysts filter out sulphur oxides up to 98 percent and nitrogen oxides up to 90 percent, ensuring the vessels meet Tier III NOx compliance.
Further, both ships will be equipped with an Exhaust Gas Cleaning System (EGCS), an Advanced Wastewater Treatment System to treat and clean all wastewater to meet stringent international standards and Cold Ironing functionality to connect to onshore power grids to further reduce emissions while in port.
