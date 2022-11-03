Menu

Virgin Voyages are revolutionising the concept of cruise. Credit: Virgin Voyages Sponsored by Virgin Voyages

Now’s the time to book a holiday with Virgin Voyages Get rewarded for sailing with this luxurious cruise line’s non-stop perks.

Where do we begin? With Red Hot Booking Month, complimentary drinks this November, and extra onboard credit, it’s all here and can be all yours when you book a sailing with this irresistible cruise line.



Not to mention that you can get ahead with what’s in store this summer with an exciting addition to the line’s fleet: Resilient Lady. This floating boutique hotel will be whisking you away to the Southern Caribbean on seven day sailings from San Juan.



Go to Gunbae for hands-on meat-grilling and soju drinking. Credit: Virgin Voyages

What’s on offer?

So that we don’t overwhelm you with a giant ball of perks in one go, we’ve put together some of the most convenient ones you can take advantage of to mark the end of 2022, or get you thinking about your cruise plans for 2023.



Red Hot Booking bonus months

It’s as fierce as it sounds. Before this fiery deal ends on November 15, 2022, get ‘red hot booking’ with any cruise of your choosing to bag some unbeatable bonuses.



In celebration of your next voyage, Virgin Voyages will gift you a hefty $200 in extra spending money on board.



The Red Hot Booking bonus months perk will also take fellow sailors into a new realm of cruising privileges. For each and every dollar you spend, a token will be gifted in place, fast tracking you to some exclusive extras next year.

Find your ideal cruise Search for the best cruises with Virgin Voyages Search cruises

Last-minute benefits

If you just so happen to be choosing a last-minute sailing this November, you’ll score a free bar tab, too; it’s all thanks to the line’s tempting Eat and Drink Month.



Happen to be dreaming of the tropics in the Caribbean? Already a fantastic bucket-list destination, now’s the ultimate time to sail here before 2022 comes to a close, because – and guess what –another $200 lump will be loaded onto your onboard credit. If you like the sound of all this, what if we told you that your partner can also set sail for 50 per cent off thanks to Virgin Voyages' Dreamy Getaway Offer?



Need some more time to plan?

Big things await in 2023, too, with Virgin Voyages’ brand-new third ship: Resilient Lady. Jump ahead to the start of next summer for some glorious sailings across the Greek Isles and beautiful spots along the Adriatic coastline.



Escape to the sunshine on one of her two brand-new itineraries, both seven-night round-trips from the charismatic Greek capital, Athens.



Pssst… There are plenty of dates to choose from for each, so you won’t miss out.

Greece holidays: Athens is the historical capital of Europe.

Greek Island Glow

Setting off on May 14, 2023, you’ll drift into dreamy Greek Isles such as the idolised honeymoon island of Santorini – sweetly sitting the sparkling Aegean Sea.



Heated naturally by volcanic magic, Santorini beckons you to enjoy a spa day here, by taking a dip in the steamy hot springs.



Before moving onto iconic Rhodes, make sure you stroll down Santorini’s whitewashed streets and find a cosy spot, perhaps with a glass of wine in hand, as you witness one of the most famous (and famously photographed) sunsets, for which this Greek gem is known.



Another highlight of this Mediterranean voyage is the former Turkish fishing village of Bodrum, with its sun-kissed beaches, grand castle, and breathtaking vistas. After relaxing on one of its many powdery beaches, you’re in for a treat with a two-night stay in Mykonos.



Whether you stick to the quaint hillside vineyards or party it up in the lively beach clubs, this Greek hotspot is the perfect ending to your summertime cruise.

Adriatic Sea and Greek Gems

For a different, but just as unforgettable, take on Greece as well as memorable visits to Croatian treasures, this Virgin Voyages sailing departs from Athens on May 21, 2023.



Kickstart this Balkan adventure with a trip to Split. A history buff’s heaven, this Croatian city is jam-packed with mesmerising architecture, an abundance of museums and, of course, the iconic UNESCO-listed Diocletian’s Palace.



Although you could spend back-to-back weeks in this historically rich world, you’ll beg for just as long to enjoy the nearby city of Dubrovnik. Game of Thrones fans will be drooling over this famous location, with many scenes being shot here.



If you’re not a die-hard fantasy dragon and swords fan, Dubrovnik’s other enchanting traits will lure you in, such as the characteristic Old Town walls. With a late-night stay here, you could even head off on a different trail and dance the night away in the bustling centre.



Save some energy for Kotor! You’ll need it when you see Montenegro’s captivating contrast of cobblestone alleys and modern squares.



Along with so many more wondrous jewels, a journey across the gleaming Ionian Sea leads you to your last stop in Corfu. Boasting picturesque Venetian temples and secluded sandy beaches, it’s the perfect finale to a summer sailing to remember, before its back to Athens (and reality).



