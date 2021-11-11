Credit: Shutterstock Sponsored by Oceania Cruises

Venetian canals, Greek lagoons & Norwegian glaciers – Europe & North America with Oceania Cruises Oceania Cruises has released an exciting new cruise collection for 2023, featuring specially crafted Europe and North America itineraries, visiting the Mediterranean, Canada and Nordic gems.

Oceania Cruises offers you the chance to experience new imaginative itineraries taking in some of the most coveted spots in the world. With a whopping 179 Europe and North America voyages, the line spoils you for choice, offering you the chance to travel across the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, the Baltics, Scandinavia, Alaska, Canada and New England. Sailing on one of Oceania Cruises’ small, luxurious ships means you can chart the hidden corners of the world and experience unspoiled landscapes, as well as iconic cities. What’s more, the line boasts nine new, off-the-beaten-path ports of call such as Kalundborg in Denmark, Limnos in Greece and Lipari in Italy – here you can experience the hidden gems of the world in depth. Discover what exciting destinations you can visit on board Oceania Cruises’ new 2023 collection.

Discover the picturesque Mediterranean with Oceania Cruises From Venice to Barcelona, uncover the beauty of the Mediterranean by visiting a wide range of destinations, including Greece and Italy on Oceania Cruises’ Picturesque Mediterranean itinerary. Glide along Venetian canals as you savour the majestic beauty of your first port of call. If you are combining back-to-back voyages to create a longer cruise, you can book a shore excursion. Enjoy the scenic Italian countryside dotted with grand Palladian villas on one of Oceania Cruises’ many excursions. - READ MORE: The ultimate luxury cruise guide - from the best lines to amazing cabins - Sail through one of the loveliest spots on the Adriatic, Croatia, and admire the green haven of Marjan Forest Park. Another destination highlight of this itinerary is Cephalonia, Greece. Explore the sheltered bay along Koutavos Lagoon where, if you are lucky, you can catch a glimpse of a loggerhead turtle.

Oceania Cruises: Wander the Amalfi Coast along Positano. Credit: Shutterstock.

Alternatively, admire the stone obelisk of the Drapano Bridge, the longest stone bridge over sea in the world, and the lighthouse of Saint Theodore, which are two of the island’s distinctive landmarks, you can also discover relics from a variety of historical periods in the city’s archaeological museum. Realise why the Amalfi coast in Italy is famous for its beautiful coastlines. Admire the 12th century Capuchin monastery in Amalfi, or wonder at the multiple white houses seemingly clinging to steep cliffs surrounding a sparkling blue bay filled with a rainbow of fishing boats in Positano. France is also explored on this itinerary, with visits to Nice and Provence. Nice provides a magical medieval ambience, particularly in the old quarter which features the four markets of Cours Saleya – one of the liveliest places in old-Nice. The most well-known of these is the Flower Market that dates back to 1897. Your last port of call, Barcelona, boasts iconic sights such as the basilica of La Sagrada Familia, Antoni Gaudi’s unfinished masterpiece, as well as the bustling downtown promenade.

Oceania Cruises: The port of Molde in Norway provides a beautiful landscape. Credit: Shutterstock.

Delve into the history of the Vikings Oceania Cruises’ Viking Fjords and Legends itinerary offers guests the chance to see one of Europe’s greenest cities, Oslo, which boasts a sea of pine trees alongside city parks such as Vigeland, which features over 200 life-size sculptures by artist Gustav Vigeland. Norway’s capital and largest city also possesses a rich seafaring history seen by both the Viking ships museum and Kon-Tiki Museum, where you will be able to absorb the historical value of the city. - READ MORE: What's included on luxury ocean cruise lines? From flights & drinks to tips & wifi - The port of Molde in Norway not only provides a beautiful landscape that is rich in history and myth, but it also acts as a base to explore some of Norway’s most iconic landscapes. Stand in awe and admire the sweeping landscape of 222 snow-capped peaks from the Molde Panorama or drive along to the Norwegian sea coast to experience the curving motorway which navigates around a cluster of small islands.

Oceania Cruises: Nordfjordeid, Norway is easily one of the most beautiful places in the world. Credit: Shutterstock.

Nordfjordeid, Norway is easily one of the most beautiful places in the world. Nordfjordeid is situated between one of the largest glaciers in Europe and the green Stad Peninsula alongside a UNESCO-listed Geirangerfjord. Watch the deer peacefully trek the stunning landscape at the deer farm, with staggering mountain ranges, rocky cliffs and calming waterfalls making up the background. However, the UK also features some amazing landscapes to rival Norway, as you’ll see when you visit Kirkwall in the Scottish Orkney Islands on this itinerary. Discover ancient treasures such as the standing stones of Stenness as well as St Magnus Cathedral and the 5,000-year-old village of Skara Brae, which amazingly has some features remaining intact.

Oceania Cruises: Juneau can only be reached by sea or air. Credit: Shutterstock.

Cruise the iconic inside passage in Alaska Sailing round-trip from Seattle, Oceania Cruises’ Alaska Wayfarer itinerary takes you to the most enchanting spots of the region. Where to start in Seattle? You can tap your foot while listening to the performers in Pioneer Square, venture to the top of the famous Space Needle, discover new art in the Seattle art museum or learn about the history of aviation with the museum of flight. Visiting Juneau is a once in a lifetime experience, this small town can only be reached by sea or air due to the surrounding precious wilderness.

READ MORE: Oceania Cruises: Inside the new health-focused kitchen and spa onboard Vista - Intriguing collections from the indigenous people from the town are displayed in the Alaska State Museum or if you want to venture around the beautiful landscape, visit the mighty Mendenhall Glacier for sights you will never forget. Witness the landscape change to lush greenery, mighty castles and museums in Victoria, Canada. As Western Canada’s oldest city, Victoria displays a rich British heritage making it a home away from home.

Oceania Cruises: Discover the iconic city of Amsterdam in the Netherlands. Credit: Shutterstock.

You can trace early British seafarers in the Marine Museum of British Columbia alongside taking a selfie with your favourite historical figures, such as King Henry VIII and Winston Churchill. Experience the beauty of the Baltic allure Beginning in the iconic city of Amsterdam in the Netherlands, Oceania Cruises’ Scandinavia and Baltic Allure voyage begins as it means to go on, giving you a deeper understanding of the world around you. Sail down one of Amsterdam’s charming canals as you admire the old houses and beautiful bridges you pass by.

Learn about an important slice of history by visiting Anne Frank’s house as well as the historic windmills that capture the quaint spirit of the Netherlands.



Oceania Cruises: Admire the Church of the Saviour in Russia. Credit: Shutterstock.

Visit Berlin, Germany and take in the grand sites of the Berlin Wall, Brandenburg Gate and the majestic Charlottenburg Palace, there are so many choices. Alternatively, experience a traditional German seaside resort and visit Warnemunde with its market squares and seaside promenade. - READ MORE: Ocenia Cruises: Inside Vista's inaugural season with visits to Rome and Barcelona - Wander around countless serene canals and admire the impressive architecture in St. Petersburg, Russia. Ensure you visit the Peter and Paul Fortress, founded in 1703, the famous onion-domed cathedrals and one of the countless palaces such as Catherine’s Palace and Peterhof.

