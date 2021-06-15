Credit: Oceania Cruises

High tea is height of sophistication - and deliciousness - onboard Oceania Cruises Oceania Cruises has undeniably made waves when it comes to culinary excellence at sea. Afternoon tea onboard is just one mouth-watering perk of sailing with this luxury cruise line.

High tea is a time-honoured tradition onboard the ships of Oceania Cruises. The ritual may date back to 19th century England, but it's become a tradition cherished in countries across the world. Brimming with pillowy sandwiches, sumptuously sweet morsels and the perfect marriage of cream and jam, afternoon tea is the height of sophistication. As famous author Henry James once said: “There are few hours in life more agreeable than the hour dedicated to the ceremony known as afternoon tea.”

And passengers in-the-know on Oceania Cruises’ ships are well aware of the importance of high tea. At four o'clock, guests are irresistibly drawn toward Horizons where afternoon tea is served. Held in the elegant observation lounge with dramatic floor to ceiling windows and boasting a country club casual ambience, the event provides a calm yet enjoyable break in the day. A classical string quartet plays a soft soundtrack to your dining - if you close your eyes, you could almost be in Victorian England! You'll want to open them again when the food arrives, though.

Oceania Cruises: guests are irresistibly drawn toward Horizons where afternoon tea is served.

Oceania Cruises’ staff glide through the room presenting bountiful four-tiered pastry carts. Now, prepare for an explosion of taste and indulgence. Piled high are freshly-made finger sandwiches, colourful petits fours, richly textured scones with clotted cream, and wonderfully sinful desserts. You won't go thirsty either; after all, afternoon tea is nothing without tea. Horizons serves a selection of traditional and herbal teas as the essential centrepiece of this splendid afternoon pastime. - READ MORE: Inside Oceania Cruises' classic steakhouse Polo Grill -

Oceania's afternoon tea is held in the elegant observation lounge with dramatic floor to ceiling windows.

Should you fancy something a bit stronger, the bar also rustles up delectable cocktails. One signature drink is the cleverly named Ginny Hendricks made with Hendricks Gin, Sour Apple, lemon mix, lime and cucumber. Alongside an extensive menu of such unique drinks are all-time favourites such as Manhattans, Martinis, Negronis and more. Beers are also available - with plenty to choose from.

Oceania: Horizons serves a selection of traditional and herbal teas.

In the evening, Horizons transforms into a sophisticated evening venue. Why not dance the night away to the sounds of a lively musical group and enjoy cocktails with friends at the convivial bar? Alternatively, head over to Martinis which serves numerous famous cocktails in a relaxing atmosphere reminiscent of a private gentleman’s club, featuring live piano music. Look out for signature drink Big “O” Martini, featuring vodka, Cointreau, orange juice and cranberry juice with a splash of lime, garnished with an orange slice to serve.