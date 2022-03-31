Credit: Shutterstock Sponsored by Oceania Cruises

Journey across Fiji, Tokyo, Alaska & more with Oceania Cruises’ stunning Grand Voyages Oceania Cruises is a master of crafting the perfect itineraries to ensure you can see, smell, taste and embrace every destination to its fullest.

With a range of exciting itineraries entitled Grand Voyages you expect nothing less than the adventure of a lifetime – and this is exactly what Oceania Cruises provides. We fellow cruisers love to explore the world in full, whether this is sampling freshly made sushi in Japan or sipping on boutique wine in New Zealand – nothing beats jumping at every opportunity to experience something new. So, Oceania Cruises’ Grand Voyages are the perfect way to explore, and with the line dividing the wonders of the world into four sections, you can simply pick which area you would like to delve into – booking onto a cruise has never been easier. Uncover two of the expansive Grand Voyage itineraries and see what takes your fancy…

Oceania Cruises Pacific cruise Up first is the Grand Pacific Expedition cruise departing from sunny Los Angeles to even sunnier Sydney. Spanning 77 days, departing October 4, 2023, you will set sail on the radiant Regatta ship and visit a total of 12 countries. - READ MORE: Top 5 reasons to book Vista’s maiden voyage with Oceania Cruises - Some seriously impressive highlights include a place with the opposite climate – Alaska – where you will cruise the Inside Passage and Hubbard Glacier and visit Ketchikan, Sitka, Seward and Kodiak Island. You can observe the most jaw-droppingly gorgeous scenery in Ketchikan as the city welcomes you to Alaska. Navigate the beautiful, stilted boardwalk path over Ketchikan Creek before heading to observe quaint art galleries, book shops and restaurants to get a feel for the city. Top tip - don’t miss the famed 19th-century totem poles, perfectly preserved from the Tlingit and Haida villages, full of historical and cultural value.

Admire the 76 mile long Hubbard Glacier with Oceania Cruises. Credit: Shutterstock

The Hubbard Glacier is also a sight to behold at a staggering 76 miles long and 600 feet tall and is famously known as North America’s largest tidewater glacier. Another Alaskan gem is Kodiak Island; it’s not only the largest island on the south coast of Alaska but it’s also famed as Alaska’s largest fishing port as well as home to the famed Kodiak brown bear. Moving onto warmer climates, you will visit Japan. You can explore this impressive country by spending a total of nine days there to fully experience the area. Kyoto is a high point of your explorations of Japan. The aptly named Southern Higashiyama Sightseeing District should be at the top of your list; gaze at a multitude of temples and investigate the main geisha district – you can even get made up in traditional geisha makeup and dress. What’s more, you’ll enjoy 10 overnight stays in endlessly fascinating ports such as Kyoto, Perth, Shanghai and Bali on this Pacific cruise – we are seriously jealous.

Tahiti is a slice of paradise that features stunning lagoons. Credit: Shutterstock

Oceania Cruises: Cruise from Papeete to Cape Town Traverse somewhere new and hop on this 79-day Ultimate Exotic Traveller voyage to uncover a massive 15 countries – quick, start ticking off your bucket list! Departing February 19, 2024, from Papeete in Tahiti, your first port of call is stunning Moorea, French Polynesia. This remote paradise is a slice of heaven, from the moment you sail into Moorea you can spot an array of stunning landscapes – from impressive mountains to expansive white sand beaches. - READ MORE: Discover wellness with Oceania Cruises - Make the most of this breathtaking, natural landscape by sailing through a beautiful lagoon via canoe or even snorkelling, scuba-diving or helmet-diving the reefs to see what glorious sea creatures you can spot. Go the full hog with the water activities and finish your visit by admiring the mighty Afareaitu waterfalls, a pair of waterfalls fed by two different streams. After visiting multiple other gems in French Polynesia such as Bora Bora, Raiatea and Nuku Hiva, you will head down to New Zealand. One of your Kiwi pitstops is Gisbourne and this port features a vibrant Maori (the indigenous Polynesian people of New Zealand) culture.

Traverse the diverse landscape of Yangon in Myanmar with Oceania Cruises. Credit: Shutterstock

Wine lovers, pay attention, Gisbourne is known as the Chardonnay capital of New Zealand. This reputation is certainly lived up to with a multitude of boutique wineries for you to choose from. Drink up! If you haven’t been rejuvenated by the sunny weather or a few glasses of Chardonnay, then a visit to the Tairawhiti Museum will certainly warm your heart as it depicts the colourful, friendly history and art of Gisbourne. Let’s spotlight an inspiring Asian destination visited on this itinerary – Yangon in Myanmar, Burma. There is absolutely tons to shout about in Yangon. Start at the Shwedagon Pagoda, a golden shrine measuring an impressive 326 feet, before visiting the nearby Chaukhtatgyi Pagoda to snap a picture with a 230-foot-long Buddha statue – you’ll feel like you’re in a scene from Honey I Shrunk the Kids! Take a walk on the wild side and visit the Yangon Zoo to admire a range of exotic animals, not only from Asia but from all around the world - admire the bumbling hippos and elegant tigers – and do take the opportunity to feed the creatures, too. These are just two of the immersive and action-packed World Voyage itineraries that Oceania Cruises offers – can we go on them all?