Enter foodie heaven with a range of delicious culinary tours Oceania Cruises offers exclusive Culinary Discovery Tours, offering unique opportunities to try out new cuisine, learn new skills and chat with gastronomic professionals.

Taste, learn about and savour expertly-crafted cuisine with Oceania Cruises’ finger-licking Culinary Discovery Tours. Not only do you get to sample some mouth-watering dishes, but you can also utilise the knowledge of regional culinary experts and pick their brains with all your food-focused questions. Throughout the culinary tour, you are accompanied by a chef instructor from The Culinary Center, also known as Oceania Cruises’ immersive cooking school, found onboard Marina and Riviera, so you’ll be in safe hands. Tours begins with an orientation about the local food traditions so you can find your footing before getting stuck into a destination-inspired cooking class or tasting in The Culinary Center. Explore the top four culinary tours to embark on with Oceania Cruises and start planning your next foodie adventure…

Spain culinary tour Culinary tours in Spain allow you to experience Malaga like a true gourmand and take part in chef-led market foraging as well as an onboard tapas class. Before you indulge in good food and wine, explore the stunning city of Malaga. The birthplace of Picasso, Malaga holds plenty of interesting hotspots – such as Alcazaba, an impressive fortress that dates to the first century, so you can just imagine how many historical moments it has survived. - READ MORE: Discover Oceania Cruises’ stunning Grand Voyages - Malaga city is one of the oldest cities in Europe, so you will have plenty to see – from the ornate Catedral de la Encarnacion de Malaga to the Roman Theatre. On Oceania Cruises’ tailored excursion, you visit Atarazanas Central Market and meander through the Old City taking in the sights and vibrant atmosphere. Then, enjoy an exclusive 90-minute tapas luncheon cooking class – and a glass of Sangria, of course - alongside an array of local wines… bottoms up!

Drive alongside the Bay of Islands in New Zealand to embark on a foodie excursion. Credit: Shutterstock

New Zealand food excursion Discover every part of New Zealand with Oceania Cruises – including the most important aspect, the food (of course). Oceania Cruises offers a food excursion in New Zealand to allow guests to get a taste of all that the Bay of Islands offers. Accompanied by the Culinary Center Chef, you’ll enjoy a panoramic drive through Paihia before driving along the Bay of Islands as part of the Culinary Discovery Tour: a Chef-Insider’s Food & Wine Feast. Named by Captain James Cook in 1769, the bay is famous for its citrus and avocado production, thanks to its rich volcanic soil. Arriving in Kerikeri, appreciate the subtropical climate and the extensive history of the humble grape – the town was the first in New Zealand where grapevines were planted in 1819.

Enjoy delectable dishes such as a fresh pan-roasted snapper with Oceania Cruises. Credit: Shutterstock

Visit the Ake Ake winery to spend two hours with a vintner, sipping on a selection of gorgeous grapes, from a sauvignon blanc to a delicious cabernet merlot blend. Ake Ake boasts a bistro-style restaurant where you’ll meet the chef who will educate you on all you need to know about the locally grown produce and variety of dishes offered. - READ MORE: Top 5 reasons to book Vista’s maiden voyage with Oceania Cruises - As at any fresh restaurant, here you can enjoy delectable dishes such as a pan-roasted snapper with capsicum coulis or candied orange tartlets. After filling yourself at lunch, wander around the stunning grounds and even take part in a game of petanque if you are feeling competitive. Enjoy the option of returning directly to the pier or ending your tour in town and taking a courtesy shuttle bus operating from the centre of town back to the tender pier when you have finished exploring - enjoy flexibility when cruising with Oceania.

Visit the Crown Liquor Saloon, Belfast's most famous bar. Credit: Shutterstock

Ireland culinary excursion Ireland is full to the brim with culture and rugged, picturesque scenery – the perfect cruise destination and only a stone’s throw away from home. Embrace the countless myths and legends that Ireland possesses through the intriguing city of Belfast. Watch a talented street performer in the Cathedral Quarter before indulging in some fresh seafood straight from the port or high-quality meat sourced from a local farm. Make the most of Belfast’s thriving nightlife with a plethora of bars – ensure you visit the Crown Liquor Saloon, Belfast’s most famous bar thanks to its ornate Italian tiled exterior and historic interior, complete with bell pushes that previously allowed drinkers to order top-ups without leaving their seats. The Chef Led Causeway Coast Food Experience brings you to the Causeway Coast, where you can not only admire the breathtaking landscape but also indulge in some delicious food offerings along the way. Learn about Belfast by tasting some hearty food that best reflects the area’s distinctive cuisine – everything from tasty seafood to a warming stew.

Treat yourself to a renowned Argentine steak as it is extremely flavoursome. Credit: Shutterstock

Argentina food excursion Buenos Aires, Argentina, takes you to the heart of Latin America. This beautiful city is the perfect fusion of French and Italian style architecture, as seen through the palaces in the city. Relish the creative and passionate heart of Buenos Aires; take in the colourful art decorating the streets, and of course, take time to take in a show or even learn a few steps as it's the home of the tango.

Steak lovers rejoice as Buenos Aires is known for adoring these sizzling, juicy hunks of beef. You are guaranteed to find a steakhouse on almost every corner, so you’ll be truly spoiled for choice. - READ MORE: Discover wellness with Oceania Cruises - The Chef-Led Argentine Culinary Experience brings you together with a chef instructor who will show you around the dynamic San Telmo market. Learn from the best local chefs at this renowned venue in a cooking session to get stuck into the lively gastronomic scene. Afterwards, you can wander around the market at the heart of cobbled San Telmo in your own time and let your mouth water at the array of delicious smells floating through the air. Hungry yet? Curb those cravings and book a culinary excursion with Oceania Cruises now.