Oceania Cruises unveils 'astounding' restaurants on new cruise ship Vista Oceania Cruises has revealed a sneak peek into the restaurants and dining experiences onboard its newest cruise ship Vista which will debut in 2023.

Oceania Cruises today unveiled the extent of its amazing culinary offerings onboard Vista. From traditional Italian cuisine to Pan-Asian dishes, Oceania maintains its position as the world’s leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line. Vista will offer a total of 12 culinary venues, unprecedented for a ship of its size, four of which are brand new and exclusive to Vista. “Vista will present a fresh perspective on the finest cuisine at sea with an astounding array of dining options that range from informal to the extravagant,” said Bob Binder, president and CEO of Oceania Cruises. “We have never been content to rest on our laurels, so even the expected has become the unexpected," said Binder. "A dramatic re-inspiration of every dining space from décor to table setting to menu offering has resulted in a new pinnacle of diversity and creativity for our guests to enjoy." This is everything you need to know about Oceania's restaurants.

Ember Ember is the signature addition to Oceania Cruises’ family of restaurants. Open for lunch and dinner, Ember is the ideal place to warm culinary souls. Featuring a menu of inventive American creations blended with time-honoured classics, this inviting dining spot will instantly charm guests with its alluring ambiance and tantalising menu. Whether cruisers are looking forward to a leisurely evening of dining or a quick dinner before catching the headline show, Ember is where guests will want to be. Braised short ribs on polenta, grilled swordfish with asparagus, crab cakes with spicy aioli, and a cobb salad with smoked chicken, are just a few of the delights designed to tempt the palate. Aquamar Kitchen Aquamar Kitchen presents a decidedly fresh perspective on dining and the pursuit of wellness. Whether guests are dedicated flexitarians or die-hard foodies, Aquamar Kitchen offers an abundance of indulgence with none of the guilt. Breakfast selections include cold-pressed raw juices and super-food smoothies, hearty homemade granolas and avocado toasts, organic power bowls, and savoury breakfast wraps. For lunch, dozens of tempting, healthy dishes are offered such as slow-roasted organic salmon with quinoa tabouleh and lemon tahini, yellowfin tacos with white cabbage slaw, or even a crunchy chicken sandwich on a freshly baked whole grain bun.

The Grand Dining Room The Grand Dining Room is the luxurious grand dame of Oceania Cruises’ culinary world. Here, guests will savour a leisurely dining experience in a truly magnificent and inspired room, whose ambience soars to equally lofty heights as the cuisine. This signature dining experience has always offered a bevvy of delicious continental dishes, and now a fresh and new array of options brings even more exciting possibilities. Every day presents a realm of choices from signature Jacques Pépin classics to an incredible spectrum of global flavours and an all-new executive chef’s tasting menu. Menus change daily with an expansive choice of at least 10 appetizers, soups and salads and 10 dinner entrées, along with healthy options such as Aquamar Vitality Cuisine. - READ MORE: Inside Oceania Cruises' steakhouse Polo Grill and its menu - Polo Grill Polo Grill delights diners with the ultimate classic steakhouse experience presented with timeless reverence. Richly layered décor and an abundance of custom millwork create an imaginative rendition of tradition set against crisp white linen tablecloths, while a cadre of black jacketed servers set the tone for an evening of gracious dining. Each course stands as the very definition of time-honoured favourites, most notably the beef dishes, all of which are 28-day dry-aged certified black Angus USDA prime, while succulent seafood dishes such as grilled swordfish and whole Maine lobster gratinée are classics in their own right.

Toscana Toscana presents an evolution of Tuscan cuisine in a truly Italian setting of rich Chianina leather, hand-blown Venetian glass and Carrara marble. Evolved from generational family traditions, many of the recipes originated with the mothers and grandmothers of Oceania Cruises’ own Italian culinary staff. Presented on elegant, custom-designed Versace china, masterfully prepared dishes exemplify the essence of Tuscany and celebrate Italy’s culinary passion. Perhaps the evening begins with the octopus carpaccio with Champagne vinaigrette or the artichoke and parmesan cheese timbale with black truffle sauce, followed by classic dishes such as the hand-rolled gnocchi with pesto, a rich risotto with lobster medallions and shallots, or a pan-seared sea bass fillet finished with Sorrento lemon, chardonnay and capers. - READ MORE: Oceania Cruises takes cuisine to decadent heights with enhancements - Red Ginger Red Ginger radiates harmony and tranquillity while evoking the boldness and subtleties of the extraordinary Pan-Asian dishes Oceania’s talented chefs have created. Much like the room itself, the Thai, Korean, Japanese and Malaysian rooted specialties are a mélange of spicy and soothing, savoury and sweet, to please virtually every palate. Guests can begin with a salad of spicy roast duck and watermelon with cashews, mint and Thai basil. Savour a Malaysian beef Penang with coconut rice and paratha roti. Or try Thai vegetable curry with sweet potatoes, aubergine, mushrooms and basil in green curry sauce. In Red Ginger, the gustatory pleasures are as striking as the visual ones.

Terrace Café Terrace Café is the ultimate informal dining experience any time of day, whether inside the plushily adorned dining room, or alfresco at one of the shaded tables on the stylish terrace. At breakfast, Terrace Café features a seemingly never-ending selection of sumptuous savoury and sweet temptations including made-to-order eggs, omelettes, pancakes and waffles. Come lunch, an expansive menu of international-inspired dishes is complemented by flavourful roasted and rotisserie meats and the magic of the pizzeria’s oven. In the evening, guests will enjoy dinner in decidedly relaxed comfort as Oceania Cruises’ chefs serve up an astounding array of dishes. Revel in a bounty of selections from grilled-to-order lobster tails, fish, fillets and steaks to freshly made, hand-cut sushi and sashimi. A varied menu of hot and cold specialties changes daily along with the hallmark Chef’s Market Dinners, featuring locally inspired specialties from the ports of call. - READ MORE: Inside Oceania Cruises new cruise ship Vista - Waves Grill Waves Grill is a casual, colourful, and playful setting for dining on all-American favourites. Located in a spacious, shaded area just steps from the swimming pool and Terrace Café, Waves Grill offers an extensive and mouth-watering menu during lunch and late into the afternoon for that much-desired snack or meal after an adventurous day of touring ashore. Watch the chefs grill gourmet burgers, succulent seafood and sandwiches to order in the open galley, accompanied with sides such as fresh salads, coleslaw and crispy, hand-cut fries. There is always room for dessert and the selection here is too good to pass up. Try a homemade sorbet, a made-to-order hot fudge sundae or a thick, hand-dipped milkshake.

The Culinary Center The Culinary Center ascends to a new level of gustatory immersion as the passionate chef instructors share their enlightening perspectives on culture and cuisine through the lens of food and wine. Here, guests may not only partake in lively hands-on instruction – they can also indulge the pleasures of the palate in the new ocean-view Culinary Center Dining Room with private group dinners or one of the many exclusive and highly acclaimed food and wine pairing experiences. Priveé Priveé is the marquee venue for bespoke, intimate culinary celebrations for a maximum of 10 privileged guests. Dramatic backlit, debossed walls and a blooming flower petal ceiling from which a dramatic chandelier descends over the polished marble slab dining table set the stage for a memorable evening, while a wall of floor-to-ceiling glass provides an exhilarating view to complement a most memorable private dinner party that can literally traverse continents. - READ MORE: Indulge in the ultimate exclusive dinner party experience at Privée - Baristas Baristasoffers the ultimate views aboard Vista with its commanding 270-degree sweep over the sea while guests enjoy complimentary illy® espressos, cappuccinos and lattes prepared by master baristas, as well as the delicious pastries, finger sandwiches and homemade biscotti. Just steps away, the new Bakery, with its freshly baked French and Italian pastries, is certain to be an instant hit. As the delicate yet rich scents fill the air, guests will be drawn from the adjacent coffee bar or Library for an indulgent chocolate-almond croissant or sinfully sweet bombolini while enjoying the lost art of people watching or simply gazing out at the azure blue sea.