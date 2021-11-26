Credit: Oceania Cruises Sponsored by Oceania Cruises

Oceania Cruises: Experience an elevated dining experience with new expanded menu Oceania Cruises has enhanced its already accomplished culinary experience onboard with brand-new OceaniaNEXT culinary enhancements including 24-hour in-room dining.

Oceania Cruises offers you the chance to tuck into a thoughtfully crafted dining experience with its exciting second phase of culinary enhancements rolling out across the luxurious small-ship fleet. The OceaniaNEXT programme, introduced in May 2021, features tailored dining enhancements such as new menus and elevated service levels. Now, the line has announced the expanded dining experience includes new wine tasting programmes, extensive in-room dining offerings and a soufflé of the day in The Grand Dining Room. These updates have already been launched onboard Marina and Riviera and will debut on Insignia, Nautica, Regatta and Sirena as each vessel returns to sailing. Read on to discover how your dining experience will be taken to new levels onboard Oceania Cruises’ ships…

Experience the elevated 24-hour in-room dining experience Oceania Cruises has evolved from traditional room service, with the line’s culinary team revitalising the in-room dining menu to include more exquisite options for every meal – try not to drool as you read about these new culinary delights! Transform your cabin into your own private dining room with Oceania Cruises’ 24-hour in-room dining experience which is complimentary to all guests. - READ MORE: Oceania Cruises' 'astounding' restaurants on new cruise ship Vista - Fancy staying in your PJs? Breakfast has been enhanced with the addition of full hot breakfasts for all staterooms and suites. Have your pick of a range of tempting breakfast options, from eggs prepared to your liking, omelettes, avocado toast, pancakes or French toast alongside sides such as crispy bacon, hot sausages and delicious hash browns.

Transform your cabin into your own private dining room with Oceania’s 24-hour in-room dining. Credit: Oceania Cruises

Lunch and dinner cravings are also covered – indulge in appetizers such as plant-based California Rolls, an antipasti plate and shrimp cocktails alongside new soups and salads including grilled salmon salad and miso ramen soup. There’s also a brand-new burger menu that features an Alaskan salmon burger and a delicious vegan option, the Impossible Burger, while the new main course menu includes a petit beef filet, Thai coconut red curry, a Hawaiian poke bowl and a mezze platter. - READ MORE: Inside Oceania Cruises' new health-focused kitchen and spa onboard Vista - If you awake in the night with an intense craving for a rich chocolate mousse cake, then Oceania Cruises has you covered - the new dessert menu can be delivered to you at any hour. Other new dessert options include Humphry Slocombe ice cream and ‘pure energy’ smoothies.

Other new dessert options include Humphry Slocombe ice cream. Credit: Oceania Cruises

Indulge in a Soufflé of the Day Almost as fun to eat as it is to say, the Soufflé of the Day ensures your dining experience is indulgent and an event worth savouring. - READ MORE: Oceania Cruises serves ice cream heaven with mouth-watering, artisanal flavours - In response to this decadent dessert proving an all-time-favourite onboard, the culinary team has developed a rotating menu of delectable daily indulgences, innovating beyond the classic soufflé. Soufflés on board include Coco-Malibu soufflé with pineapple and lime, Valrhona Guanaja chocolate soufflé topped with cacao nibs, green apple martini soufflé, pistachio soufflé with a cherry ragout and lime and limoncello soufflé with a berry compote.

The line has introduced a new wine tasting programme. Credit: Oceania Cruises

A reimagined wine tasting programme on every sailing If you thought Oceania Cruises’ wine menu couldn’t get any more decadent, then you would be wrong! The line has introduced a new wine tasting programme that will bring you on a journey to some of the world’s best wine regions, all from the comfort of the ship. Be guided on every Oceania Cruises’ voyage by sommeliers who will lead guests in interactive tasting sessions with such romantic names as Top California Cabs, Mediterranean Jewels and Stars of the Southern Hemisphere. There’s also The Red Challenge, which pits two different wine regions against each other. - READ MORE: Indulge in the ultimate exclusive dinner party experience at Privée with Oceania - Impress your friends and family back home with your newfound knowledge of tasting notes, terroir and more! Each tasting session is accompanied by complementing canapés, too. What’s more, on select evenings onboard Marina and Riviera, you can sample a curated array of local wines, spirits and tapas during the new evening wine bar service. Expert chefs and cellar masters come together to create a food and wine-fuelled destination immersion by showcasing local wines and spirits from ports of call along with countless market-fresh tapas dishes and cheeses. If all these new enhancements are not enough for you, the next phase of elevated dining will be unveiled in the coming months – so, watch this space and stay confident you will experience a dining experience like no other with Oceania Cruises.