If cuisine onboard an Oceania Cruise’s ship wasn't delectable and glamorous enough, two of the line's ships are taking opulent dining to a new level. Eschew other passengers for a night and indulge in an exclusive dinner party for just you and nine others at Privée onboard Marina and Riviera. Perfect for a special occasion or simply if you feel like going all-out, the dining venue is sumptuously decorated and serves delectable dishes from two of the ships' excellent restaurants. The vast white gleaming table in Privée is particularly stand out. Custom built, it was designed by the famed Dakota Jackson, one of the leading figures in American furniture design. Meanwhile, the high-backed chairs ensure guests dine in the utmost comfort.

Underfoot, you'll find bold Ferrari-red carpeting - your group will quite literally have the red-carpet treatment here! Hard to miss is the magnificent golden chandelier hanging above the table, illuminating your repast. The exquisite blown Murano glass piece is a creation by Vernini, the world-famous Italian glass company. As for the food itself, guests can select any number of courses from Polo Grill and Toscana or a combination of both. Classic steakhouse Polo Grill prides itself on its succulent beef dishes.

The U.S-produced meat comes from the very finest Black Angus cattle the Midwest has to offer. All beef dishes are USDA Prime and dry-aged for 28 days to enhance tenderness and flavour. This process imparts a buttery taste and meltingly tender texture that many beef connoisseurs herald as the ultimate beef experience. Tuck into rib eye, filet mignon, King’s Cut 32 oz Prime Rib and more. Other meat dishes include a grilled Colorado rack of lamb and crispy roasted rotisserie “black foot” chicken with Alderwood smoked salt. All come with a choice of toppings - crispy bacon, blue cheese crumble, or sautéed onions.

As for starters, there are oysters Rockefeller, roasted beetroot and garlic goat cheese Napoleon with Champagne and truffle vinaigrette, and colossal chilled shrimp trio with spicy cocktail sauce to name a few. If you fancy a soup, the menu offers up such tasty-sounding creations as Southwestern navy bean soup with pepper purée, Spanish chorizo and sourdough croutons, and baked onion soup with a gruyère cheese crust. There's a delicious salad selection to choose from and a great many sides including lobster mac & cheese, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, steamed asparagus spears and crispy onion rings. - READ MORE: Oceania's new programme takes cuisine to new heights - If you fancy seafood there's whole Maine lobster steamed with drawn butter or gratinated with breadcrumbs, olive oil, garlic and parsley; Cajun-style blackened salmon with peach-saffron chutney; and the Polo Grill surf & turf Florida lobster tail and filet mignon among others to choose from. As for desserts, there's chocolate fudge brownie with raspberry sauce and Tahitian vanilla bean ice cream; seven-layer Belgian chocolate fudge cake; key lime pie with Florida orange butter sauce and caramelised New York cheesecake, to pick just a selection from the menu.

Alternatively, you can dine from the Toscana menu if you crave Italian cuisine. Starters include octopus carpaccio with Champagne vinaigrette and warm potato salad; a tower of fresh bufala mozzarella and vine-ripened tomatoes with basil and extra virgin olive oil emulsion; and sliced aubergine rolled and sautéed with roasted minced veal stuffing and basil, baked in fresh tomato sauce. There are plenty of pasta dishes to choose from such as giant handmade tortelloni stuffed with ricotta cheese and spinach, tossed with chopped Roma tomatoes and laced in sage butter; linguini pasta with little neck clams, black mussels, calamari, shrimp and monkfish sautéed in a light pinot grigio and cherry tomato sauce; and ravioli stuffed with slow-roasted beef and tossed in a veal jus flavoured with rosemary and tomato. - READ MORE: High tea is height of sophistication onboard Oceania Cruises - As well as risottos and salads, Toscana serves some tantalising main courses. Highlights include pan-roasted free-range Tuscan pork chop stuffed with provolone, smoked ricotta and truffle, served with chestnut-marsala demi-glace and a trilogy of creamy polenta; and succulent lobster tail sautéed with fresh garlic, spicy crushed chilli peppers, Italian parsley and vine-ripened San Marzano tomatoes, served over fresh tagliolini pasta. Be sure to leave room for dessert. The 'Dolci' menu boasts tiramisú, lasagne al cioccolato (a rich chocolate ganache layered with cocoa dough and served with a roasted pistachio sauce) and Italian sponge cake soaked in Bacardi rum, filled with Cameroon cocoa and coffee zabaione, topped with chocolate-rum sauce. It should be noted that reservations are required for Privée, and a room reservation surcharge applies.