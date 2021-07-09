Sponsored by Oceania Cruises

Oceania Cruises takes cuisine to new, decadent heights with latest enhancements Oceania Cruises is already the cruise line for culinary wonders, but a series of inspired new product enhancements will now take the foody dream to a whole new, tasty level.

Oceania Cruises will see the OceaniaNEXT programme rolled out on its six small, luxurious ships. Marina, Regatta, Insignia, Nautica, Riviera and Sirena, as each return to sailing. This sweeping array of dramatic enhancements include reimagined menus, elevated dining experiences and improved service levels for guests, ensuring the Oceania Cruises experience will be better than ever. Every meal on board is given great thought, care and creativity to ensure it is as mouth-watering as it is memorable, whether you're after the casual comfort of tacos or the line’s exclusive Dom Perignon Experience. Here are just some of the menu enhancements guests can look forward to. Warning: you may find yourself salivating.

The Grand Dining Room Hungry guests can find more than two dozen inventive new dishes popping up in The Grand Dining Room. Succulent starters include salmon tartare with sushi rice, avocado, wasabi cream; and mozzarella fior di latte panna cotta with aubergines stiletto and fried focaccia. Meanwhile, moreish main courses range from the deliciously tantalising French monkfish with saffron-tomato-cognac-cream sauce and wild rice, to the hearty veal piccata with sweet and sour lemon sauce, glazed pearl onions and Parisian potatoes. Sunday Brunch is no less indulgent and is an elegant yet relaxed affair - you'll want to forgo a lie in for this! The carefully crafted new menu boasts a more varied selection of international dishes as well as a broader range of healthy offerings. Highlights include a new Asian Noodle Bar, a gourmet Taco Corner, a prepared-to-order Pasta Station and a healthy Smoothie Bar. There's also a Salad Bar with an extensive selection of starches, proteins, greens, and raw and cooked vegetables for guests to create their own custom salad combination.

Toscana Those with a penchant for Italian cuisine will not be left wanting onboard Oceania Cruises; its Toscana restaurant specialises in the rich and rustic regional flavours for which Italy is famous. The eatery is refined and romantic with a uniquely modern Italian flair - masterfully prepared dishes are even presented on elegant, custom-designed Versace china! Toscana's food exemplifies the essence of Tuscany and celebrates Italy’s culinary passion. Its reimagined menu features 21 delectable new dishes, including: • Sformatino di Peperoni – roasted bell pepper flan, creamy Parmesan sauce • Zuppa Fagioli – white bean soup with sausage and pasta • Tagliolini Carbonara – tagliolini, pancetta, egg yolk-Parmesan sauce • Agnello Arrosto – stuffed roasted lamb loin with spicy soppressata sausage • Il Tiramisú ai Frutti di Bosco – red berry tiramisú with mascarpone cream • Tortino di Cioccolata – molten chocolate fondant with Sicilian blood orange sauce

The Terrace Café and Waves Grill As part of the exciting overhaul, Oceania Cruises' popular casual spot The Terrace Café has expanded its lunch offering. Guests can tuck into locally sourced fish, sausages, and marinated meats, including regional specialities from the ports and destinations visited. Meanwhile, the Waves Grill serves up more laidback fare. The restaurant has added a fresh, prepared-to-order poke bowl station inspired by flavours from around the world including Japan, India, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, the Mediterranean, North Africa, France, the United States, and Mexico. - READ MORE: Why Oceania Cruises is like a private country club -

Canapés Tiny mouthfuls of tasty heaven, canapés are a much-loved tradition onboard Oceania Cruises. The good news? There's now a wider variety of selections that echo the gourmet inspiration of the new dishes offered in The Grand Dining Room thanks to the OceaniaNEXT programme. The selections will also be presented individually to each table as part of the line’s enhanced health and safety measures. What's more, guests in Penthouse, Oceania, Vista, and Owner’s Suites may choose from a canapé selection including the addition of plant-based California rolls, a Mezze Platter, and a Taco Trilogy. - READ MORE: What guests can expect onboard luxury ship Vista -

Service Levels Oceania Cruises has also reimagined its service levels through a combination of increased staffing and implementation of a new electronic ordering system, which ensures the taking of orders, food and beverage service and table re-setting is seamlessly streamlined. The improvements will allow restaurant staff to focus on providing the exemplary service that guests have come to know and love. “These OceaniaNEXT enhancements not only elevate the guest experience, they showcase the creativity and passion our team has for crafting unique and memorable experiences for our guests,” said Bob Binder, Oceania Cruises’ President and CEO.