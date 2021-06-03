Oceania Cruises: Polo Grill is a classic steakhouse - and the menu is mouth-watering. Credit: Oceania Cruises

Oceania Cruises: It's meat-lovers' heaven at classic steakhouse Polo Grill Oceania Cruises has carved a name for itself in the cruising industry as the very best at fine food and drink, and its steak restaurant Polo Grill is just one string the cruise line has in its culinary bow.

Oceania Cruises boasts a great many incredible restaurants across its fleet. Speciality dining is included in your cruise fare, so you can feast to your heart's content – the outer limits of your trouser waistband are your only obstacle. You won't be restricted by strict dining times either, as the line operates an open-seating policy. While foodies are spoilt for choice with Oceania Cruises, meat lovers mustn't miss Polo Grill, it's steak of the art.

Yup, the Polo Grill is a classic steakhouse - and the menu is mouth-watering. Each course at the restaurant stands as the very definition of time-honoured favourites, and its beef dishes are particularly stand-out. The U.S-produced meat comes from the very finest Black Angus cattle the Midwest has to offer. All beef dishes are USDA Prime and dry-aged for 28 days to enhance tenderness and flavour. This process imparts a buttery taste and meltingly tender texture that many beef connoisseurs herald as the ultimate beef experience. Oh my.

Oceania Cruises: Each course at the restaurant stands as the very definition of time-honoured favourites. Credit: Oceania Cruises

The Polo Grill menu boasts all manner of steak from rib eye and filet mignon to King’s Cut 32 oz Prime Rib. Other meat dishes include a grilled Colorado rack of lamb and crispy roasted rotisserie “black foot” chicken with Alderwood smoked salt. All come with a choice of toppings - crispy bacon, blue cheese crumble, sautéed onions. The starters in Polo Grill also deserve a shout out should you fancy an amoooose-bouche before getting to the meat of the matter. There's mushrooms bundled in shortcrust dough, oysters Rockefeller, and escargot in casserole with chive sauce and garlic vegetable julienne with fleuron to name just a few. Heavens. - READ MORE ABOUT FOOD & DRINK ON OCEANIA CRUISES HERE -

Foodies are spoilt for choice with Oceania Cruises. Credit: Oceania Cruises

Succulent seafood dishes such as grilled swordfish and whole Maine lobster gratinée are dishes of note in their own right. The classic Caesar salad, too, is prepared according to tradition, tableside and with gusto. There are a number of soups to choose from, including New England clam chowder and lobster bisque topped with morsels of sautéed lobster. Sides are also wide-ranging. Get ready for lobster mac and cheese, steamed asparagus spears, truffle mashed potatoes and more.

Oceania Cruises: Speciality dining is included in your cruise fare. Credit: Oceania Cruises

And that's before you even get to the dessert. Blimey, maybe time to undo some buttons. On this extensive menu, you're bound to find the perfect sweet course. Particularly tempting is the chocolate fudge brownie with raspberry sauce and Tahitian vanilla bean ice cream; the seven-layer Belgian chocolate fudge cake; and the key lime pie with Florida orange butter sauce. Good luck choosing just one of these irrestistible desserts! What's more, Polo Grill's wine list is extensive and the restaurant also boasts a brilliant whiskey menu should you able to squeeze any more in before rolling back to your comfortable cabin. Oh yes, Oceania Cruises takes banqueting to a new level. Now, what are we all ordering?