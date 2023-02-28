Oceania Cruises reveals godmother for first Allura-class ship
Oceania Cruises has revealed the godmother for the first Allura-class ship Vista, set to launch in May 2023
Oceania Cruises has named celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis as godmother of its newest ship Vista, launching in May 2023.
De Laurentiis will officially name the ship at a ceremony in Valletta, Malta, on 8 May.
Grammy and Emmy Award-winning singer, pianist and actor Harry Connick Jr will also perform at the event.
Oceania Cruises president Frank Del Rio said: “We are thrilled that Giada and Harry are joining us to welcome Vista, our first new ship in more than a decade.
“As the world’s leading culinary-focused cruise line, bringing Giada into the Oceania Cruises family was an easy decision.
“Her casual yet sophisticated style and devout love of quality cuisine are the perfect recipe for Vista.
“She truly personifies our first Allura-class ship and we could not be more delighted that she has agreed to be godmother of Vista.”
Oceania Cruises growing Allura class
De Laurentiis added: “Working with Frank and the Oceania Cruises team on the christening of Vista and having the honour of officiating as godmother is a dream come true.
“Cooking authentic Italian fare is my biggest passion in life. I cannot wait to savour the different flavours and explore the myriad dining venues on board Vista, a ship that will provide unforgettable culinary experiences for decades to come.”
Oceania said that Vista’s inaugural summer season in the Mediterranean is already sold out.
In September, the ship will sail to Canada and New England before heading south for a series of winter itineraries exploring Mexico, Bermuda and the Caribbean.
Oceania Cruises recently named its second Allura-class ship.
The 1,200-guest Allura is currently under construction in Italy and will sail its maiden voyage in spring 2025.
