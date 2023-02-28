Oceania Cruises has revealed the godmother for the first Allura-class ship Vista, set to launch in May 2023

Oceania Cruises has named celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis as godmother of its newest ship Vista, launching in May 2023.

De Laurentiis will officially name the ship at a ceremony in Valletta, Malta, on 8 May.

Grammy and Emmy Award-winning singer, pianist and actor Harry Connick Jr will also perform at the event.

Oceania Cruises president Frank Del Rio said: “We are thrilled that Giada and Harry are joining us to welcome Vista, our first new ship in more than a decade.

“As the world’s leading culinary-focused cruise line, bringing Giada into the Oceania Cruises family was an easy decision.

“Her casual yet sophisticated style and devout love of quality cuisine are the perfect recipe for Vista.

“She truly personifies our first Allura-class ship and we could not be more delighted that she has agreed to be godmother of Vista.”