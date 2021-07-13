Oceania Cruises: Ice cream heaven with these mouth-watering, artisanal flavours
Oceania Cruises is already renowned for its scrumptious culinary offerings but now the line gone the extra mile with its new ice cream parlour thanks to its partnership with much-loved US artisanal ice cream brand, Humphry Slocombe.
Guests really will be screaming for ice cream once they catch sight of the mind-bogglingly tantalising flavours on offer at small batch ice cream parlour, Humphry Slocombe.
Both Humphry Slocombe and Oceania Cruises are synonymous with unique flavours created using artisanal, local ingredients - making for the ideal partnership.
The San Francisco brand's co-founders have collaborated with Oceania Cruises’ culinary team and together, they have developed a new, signature ice cream flavour to join 13 other tasty choices available onboard.
The specially developed ‘Regatta Royale’ flavour will be made from scratch daily, along with all the other choices.
The Oceania Cruises’ exclusive flavour comprises of bittersweet dark fruity chocolate from TCHO Chocolate, which is based in Berkley, California, alongside tangy orange zest and smoked sea salt.
With a total of 14 flavours on offer, we make it two ice creams a day if you're on a week-long cruise! Oh well, if we must!
Hold onto your hats, these are the other playful flavours:
- Secret Breakfast – This is Humphry Slocombe’s best-selling flavour - Bourbon ice cream with cornflake cookies.
- Toast & Jam – brown-butter ice cream with pieces of brioche and jam swirl
- After School Special – vanilla ice cream with chocolate covered potato chips and caramel swirl
- Harvey Milk & Honey Graham – made with raw blackberry honey from the Pacifica Northwest and house-made graham crackers
- Roasted White Chocolate with Lavender – roasted white chocolate ice cream infused with lavender
Deep breath...
- Meyer Lemon Pound Cake – meyer lemon ice cream with pound cake
- Peanut Butter Fudge Ripple – natural peanut butter ice cream with fudge swirl
- Vietnamese Coffee – coffee, condensed milk, and roasted chicory
- Sweet Summer Corn – fresh shucked corn ice cream
- Black Sesame – roasted black sesame ice cream
- White Miso Apple – miso apple ice cream
- Fernet Fudge – dark fernet chocolate ice cream with fernet fudge swirl
“’Humphry Slocombe at sea’ is just not something I ever would have thought possible," said Jake Godby, co-founder and chef Humphry Slocombe when they partnered with Oceania.
"But here we are on Oceania Cruises bringing unexpected pleasures across the globe. We share their goal of creating unique and delicious moments through food and couldn’t be more excited by this partnership.”
So, what exactly is Humphry Slocombe? Well, rebellious and unapologetic, Humphry Slocombe’s ice cream has its own personality and flavours that appeal to adult tastes but is loved by all.
The ice cream brand was even once named one of “San Francisco’s Most Delicious Instagram Accounts” by 7X7 Magazine.
This ice cream partnership is just one way Oceania Cruises customers' food dreams can come true onboard.
Acclaimed year after year for serving the finest cuisine at sea, the brand is renowned for its culinary diversity and creativity.
From the signature Polo Grill steakhouse serving 28-day dry-aged USDA prime beef, including a 32-ounce Queen’s Cut Prime Rib, to the ground-breaking new Aquamar Vitality Cuisine which includes more than 250 gourmet plant-based dishes, the depth and breadth of Oceania Cruises’ culinary offerings is unequalled.
As Bob Binder, President & CEO of Oceania Cruises put it: “Oceania Cruises is always seeking to present the widest array of unique and intriguing culinary experiences. From the extravagance of the six-course Dom Perignon Experience to our new offering of Humphry Slocombe Ice Cream, our guests can always expect the unexpected.”
