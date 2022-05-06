Credit: Oceania Cruises Sponsored by Oceania Cruises

Sneak peek at two of the most luxurious cruise ships at sea in 2022 and 2023 Oceania Cruises ships Riviera and Marina are soon to undergo sumptuous transformations – emerging in December 2022 and November 2023. This is what to expect.

Join re-imagined Oceania Cruises ships, Riviera and Marina, for a lavish experience later this year and in 2023 as you voyage to breath-taking destinations such as the beautiful Baltics and the Norwegian fjords. Oceania Cruises’ Riviera ship will undergo a total re-inspiration in November, returning to service in December better than new. Her sister ship, Marina, will undergo the same transformation a year later. These small ships will boast spacious, sumptuous and stylish surroundings, whilst still fulfilling optimal comfort levels. With a fusion of elegance and comfortable sophistication, the current public spaces onboard Riviera and Marina Oceania Cruises ships will be transformed and updated – leaving you to indulge in airy and opulent surroundings as you gracefully cruise the sea. For those who like to kick back and have a chat or unwind with a good book onboard, you’ll be able to take a break in welcoming lounges that make you feel right at home with an extra touch of grandeur.

The infamous range of speciality dining opportunities onboard both ships will also undergo a sweeping makeover, to further augment the line’s incredible cuisine. Some of the restyled restaurants that you’ll be able to dine at include: The Grand Dining Room with elegant furnishings, the glamourous sea-side inspired Terrace Café and the decadent steakhouse, Polo Grill, from which you can marvel at picturesque sea views. - READ MORE: Oceania's biggest ever itinerary launch for 2024 - For those who have travelled with Oceania Cruises before, you’ll notice that the Horizons lounge will be brighter and more luxurious than ever before, thanks to the redesign. If you already thought that reviews for both Marina and Riviera were highly rated, imagine the new heights they’ll hit after they have completed their OceaniaNEXT re-inspiration journey!

Oceania’ Riviera ship will undergo a total re-inspiration in November. Credit: Oceania Cruises

Enjoy even more style, relaxation and luxury than ever before within the decadent sanctuaries that are the suites and staterooms. Each corner of every accommodation will be transformed, including all ensuite bathrooms which will incorporate a spacious spa-like shower. The main cabins themselves will provide a welcoming and sumptuous feel with a variety of brand new, custom-crafted furnishings complementing the modern and radiant glow of the room. - READ MORE: Inside Oceania’s stunning Grand Voyages - You’ll also be able to revel in the views from your sea view balcony, which will reflect light onto the glistening marble end tables and striking desks that sit within all levels of suites and staterooms. Whilst onboard Riviera and Marina, be sure to check in and zone out at the Aquamar Spa & Vitality Center; chill out in the charming English-style libraries onboard and soak up the atmosphere in the collection of bars and lounges onboard packed with entertainment ranging from toe-tapping jazz shows to vibrant comedy acts.

The cabins themselves will provide a welcoming and sumptuous feel. Credit: Oceania Cruises

Fascinating guest speakers will also join you onboard, varying in interests and knowledge depending on your itinerary. These reimagined Oceania Cruises ships will also take you to a wide variety of destinations including the beautiful Caribbean, the diverse countries of the Mediterranean plus America and Northern Europe. Riviera’s first cruise after her transformation sails from Rome to Miami, departing on December 7, 2022, This 16-day sailing includes Mediterranean ports such as Barcelona and Gibraltar, before heading to the Canary Islands and across the Atlantic. - READ MORE: What to expect on new Oceania ship Vista - Marina’s first better-than-new voyage will be a seven-day cruiser from Barcelona to Lisbon, departing on November 13, 2023, before heading to Miami to kick off her annual South America season on December 3, 2023. With these stern-to-stern, re-envisioned, lavish sister ships, Riviera and Marina, you truly will be on a luxury cruise with lustrous suites to rest in, heavenly public spaces to dine in, and enjoy the chance to explore some fantastic destinations.