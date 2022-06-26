Menu

Which is the best cruise line for solo travellers? Oceania Cruises is perfect for single travellers thanks to its new solo staterooms benefits.

Oceania Cruises has recently released a raft of solo travel amenities, making it more enticing than ever for those travelling alone. More solo staterooms onboard its four smaller ships, alongside original single guest perks such as single supplement offers, skill classes, flexible dining options and tours, Oceania Cruises offers the ultimate solo cruise opportunity. So if you are left wanting to tick off a destination from your bucket list but are lacking a travel buddy, what’s stopping you from cruising solo?



Solo Travellers’ onboard amenities If you’ve sailed with Oceania Cruises before, you may already know that the line has catered rather well to solo travellers when it comes to providing an ideal retreat for you to relax. However, recently Oceania Cruises has introduced even more solo staterooms within its collection across its four smaller ships, Regatta, Insignia, Nautica and Sirena. - READ MORE: Oceania Cruises announces biggest itinerary launch for 2024 - With a total of 56 extra staterooms specifically designed with solo travellers in mind, you can look forward to unwinding in these comfortable and modern cabins from Autumn 2022. During their cruise, solo travellers will enjoy spacious relaxing surroundings and plenty of storage space in their luxurious staterooms.

Oceania Cruises' small ships are designed with solo travellers in mind. Credit: Oceania Cruises

Solo dining with Oceania Cruises Alongside Oceania Cruises’ new solo staterooms, single travellers will be pleased to hear that every restaurant onboard Oceania Cruise ships provide open seating – even the speciality ones! With no bookings needed and a more relaxed ‘sit where you want’ attitude, solo travellers can dine as they please with more freedom and less hassle. This also provides solo travellers with a great opportunity to chat with new people or even join a table with other guests – making the dining experience an inclusive and friendly one. Best of all, each speciality restaurant onboard is included in the price so you don’t need to worry about budgeting as you enjoy a fabulous variety of eateries offering cuisine from across the globe.

Cruise food: Oceania Cruises prides itself on its culinary offerings and is suitable for solo travellers. Credit: Oceania Cruises

Solo traveller skill classes Sometimes, it’s nice to pass some of your leisurely time picking up a new skill or improving one that you already have. And it’s a perfect way to meet other like-minded people onboard, who knows, one skill class could also lead to a lifelong friendship and a strong passion for a new hobby! Onboard Oceania Cruises’ why not embrace the chance to enhance your cooking skills in The Culinary Center, or improve your artistic ambitions in the Artist Loft if you’re sailing on Marina or Riviera? - READ MORE: Explore Oceania's stunning Grand Voyages - From your own workstation with all necessary tools and ingredients provided, you can follow the guidance of an expert chef offering an abundance of cooking tips and techniques as you cook up a storm with a final delightful dish to enjoy. If cooking doesn’t float your boat, and you’d instead try something to embrace your inner Picasso, pick up a brush and join other budding artists in the art classes in the Artist Loft. As you cruise the seas, use different textures, paints and tools to pick up helpful methods and techniques from a professional artist who will run the laid-back, fun workshops.

Oceania Cruises: Be guided by talented artists and try your hand at painting. Credit: Oceania Cruises

Solo shore excursions Experience the best of a destination with an array of solo traveller-friendly shore excursions on offer with Oceania Cruises. Plus, thanks to Oceania Cruises’ single supplement advantage, you have the chance to enjoy up to eight of these unforgettable excursions for free per cruise! These will take you to explore historical wonders, stroll through vast scenic landscapes and share cultural highlights of unique regions around the world. Recently, Oceania Cruises announced the introduction of new shore excursions, including Go Green tours, perfect for those who wish to meet locals and gain an insight into how they maintain their environment. With these tours, you’ll be able to enjoy an educational experience with activities such as planting verdant forest trees to help out with future habitats and biodiversity in Costa Rica or lending a hand in running a sustainable vineyard in Spain. Alternatively, opt for one of Oceania Cruises’ Go Local Tours which intertwine an immersive experience with a skill-increasing and educational experience where you can dig deep into a destination’s culture and way of life.



Help out the local environment in Costa Rica with Oceania Cruises. Credit: Shutterstock

From shepherding sheep in the Basque countryside in France to market shopping and cooking with native Argentinians in Buenos Aires, there are so many different cultural tours to choose from. The fascinating tour choices don’t stop there though, Oceania Cruises also offers a range of Wellness Discovery Tours by Aquamar. These mind and body-boosting excursions will leave you feeling refreshed and rejuvenated as you travel to authentic Asian teahouses, taste fresh produce in the Mediterranean and enter bathhouses in Italy.

- READ MORE: How to make classic French crepes at home with Oceania Cruises -

Or, if you like the idea of sampling fresh produce but you’d like to enter the world of food on an even deeper level, why not try one of Oceania Cruises’ Culinary Discovery Tours? Mouth-watering food tours are simply one of the best and most enjoyable ways to plunge yourself into a variety of cultures, and they couldn’t get more delicious than with Oceania Cruises. Regardless of what country you cruise to, expect to taste and then create locally-inspired delicacies and dishes. You’ll investigate food markets and dine at high-quality restaurants in places all over the world.

Buenos Aires is infused with Latin passion, so it is the perfect place to delve into the culture and try something new. Credit: Shutterstock

Oceania Cruises’ single supplement fare On top of all of this, solo travellers can travel fairly with Oceania Cruises' affordable single supplement fare on select voyages. You can also look forward to other exclusive solo traveller benefits including a choice of one included amenity bonus from a free drinks package to shipboard credit or up to eight shore excursions on your next cruise. With all of these benefits on top of these new tours, ever-popular remaining excursions, skill classes and onboard facilities, Oceania Cruises is a truly perfect choice for single guest travellers.