Oceania Riviera

Oceania Cruises to resume cruising in August 2021 Luxury cruise line Oceania Cruises has announced plans to resume cruising again from 29 August 2021.

The world’s leading culinary and destination focused line will be back at sea from 29 August when its 1,250-guest ship Marina sails from Copenhagen to Scandinavia and Western Europe. ‘The entire Oceania Cruises team is excited to now shift our focus to safely restarting operations and welcome back our guests to begin exploring the world once again,’ says Bob Binder, president and chief executive officer of Oceania Cruises. Phased restart dates for the rest of the Oceania Cruises fleet will be released soon and itineraries will be evaluated for port availability and adjusted as needed closer to the sailing dates.

To keep guests Covid-safe, Oceania Cruises is undertaking a phased restart with its science-backed plan for a healthy return to service. The robust SailSAFETM Health and Safety Program creates multiple layers of protection against COVID-19 and was developed with guidance from a team of public health and scientific experts including the Healthy Sail Panel and the SailSAFE Global Health and Wellness Council. ‘At Oceania Cruises, we value health, well-being and safety above all else,’ says Binder. ‘Our guests, our crew, and all the dedicated people who work with us in the destinations we travel to are the very lifeblood of our business and we’ll do everything in our power to safeguard their health and safety. ‘ Search all Oceania Cruises HERE.

When Oceania Cruises’ ships start sailing again guests on board will be delighted with the surprising enhancements to the brand’s already acclaimed culinary experience and onboard service. ‘Our guests have been waiting a long time for this moment,’ says Binder. ‘We know that when our guests return, we want to not just welcome them back to the Oceania Cruises they remember and cherish, but also to exceed their expectations by elevating the dining experiences and service levels.’ For more details about Oceania Cruises see OceaniaCruises.com. Learn more about Oceania Cruises here.

