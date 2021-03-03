Oceania Cruises Unveils Sizzling New Tropics and Exotics Collection The new season launch for 2022-2023 seduces travellers with sizzling itineraries from the golden shores of the Caribbean to the ice sheets of Antarctica

For a small, luxury cruise brand, Oceania Cruises packs a huge punch when it comes to choice. And never more so than with its spectacular new Tropics and Exotics Collection for 2022-2023. Supersized itineraries charting the Caribbean, South America, Asia, Africa, the South Pacific, Australia and beyond up the ante for post-lockdown travels with unprecedented scope and diversity. On sale from 3 March, a staggering 127 new voyages represent bigger, better and more immersive explorations than ever, connecting travellers with some of the most coveted corners of the world – and all in the comfort, elegance and style you’d expect from Oceania Cruises. Not to mention the finest cuisine at sea. Guests can also expect tastefully refreshed suites and staterooms on the four Regatta Class floating hotels, along with a swish new Baristas lounge and coffee bar on Marina and Riviera. Topping the plinth for the new season has got to be its four unique South America voyages. Incorporating thrumming port cities that vibrate with the sounds of samba and tango, including Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Buenos Aires, Santiago de Chile and Lima, the unique line-ups also take in the remote majesty of Chile’s icy fjords and the fabled Amazon River basin, home to prowling jaguars, supine sloths and playful pink river dolphins. As if that weren’t enough for a lifetime of memories, several South America sailings will transport voyagers to the breathtaking grandeur of Antarctica for three days cruising past blue-white icebergs, penguin colonies and polar bears.



Watch out for velvety seals popping up between sheets of ice or have a go at ice-fishing to haul out the catch of the day. The sheer range of different environments and climates that guests can experience during just one cruise makes the new collection an ultimate bucket list adventure. You could be sipping a caipirinha on a beach in Rio one day, scaling the ancient Incan-built Machu Picchu the next, and gliding past glaciers in Patagonia the day after that. If the sound of steel drums and the irresistible waft of jerk chicken call, then prepare to fulfil lifelong travel dreams with 40 sun-drenched voyages to the Caribbean. Oceania Cruises’ diverse calendar of offerings boasts an impressive array of voyage lengths to this natural paradise, with durations lasting from as little as seven days to as many as 77, depending on just how far into island time you want to sink. New departure ports mean you can join a Caribbean cruise from Miami, Florida; Bridgetown, Barbados; Panama City, Panama; and Oranjestad in Aruba. Most exciting of all, is that in addition to the usual big-hitters, guests will be treated to a sumptuous spread of less-travelled islands such as Bonaire, Dominica and Guadeloupe, bursting with rich local culture and idyllic landscapes. So dial up the rum punch and reggae consumption because, as Bob Marley said, 'Every little thing gonna be alright.' The cruise line's 10-night Barbados round-trip holiday voyage to the West Indies aboard Crystalline Caribbean, departing 10 December 2022 and 20 December 2022 respectively, includes both big and small hitters, and has the added bonus of having direct flights to and from Barbados included in the overall fare, so you don't have to worry about those travel extras mounting up. However, if 10 days still doesn't feel quite enough to satisfy your travel bug, then why not add on a pre or post-land extension to your cruise holiday? If totems and tattoos are more your thing, then Tahiti and the islands of French Polynesia beckon with their sultry allure and the sweet scent of white tiaré flowers on voyages that explore the South Pacific, Polynesia and Hawaii. Elsewhere, the wilds of Africa, the myriad cultures of Asia, and the experiential kaleidoscope that is Australia and New Zealand all offer unforgettable adventures.



Fancy brushing up on your Samurai history? Three springtime immersions into the land of the rising sun offer incredible opportunities for exploring Japan, sailing roundtrip from Tokyo. Visit iconic, futuristic cities such as Tokyo, Nagasaki, Hiroshima, Kyoto and Osaka, and explore the newly added port for this season, Kochi, with its impressive castle, botanical gardens and bustling Sunday markets. See trees laden with cherry blossom with the mystical Mount Fiji in the background, and experience temples, tea ceremonies and Tai Chi galore. Overnight and multi-day stays on many new season itineraries offer fantastic chances to dive deeper into the nightlife of destinations, allowing guests to explore the local bars, restaurants, and night markets, as well as strolling the bright city lights or listening to the other-worldly sound of parrots cawing, bullfrogs gulping and dragonflies whizzing by under a shining moon.



Oceania Cruises has also levelled-up its on-shore offerings with a colourful array of Go Local Tours in each destination. These small-group, enriching excursions allow guests to access some of the world’s most fabled historical, cultural, and archaeological sites, without crowds or complications. Fancy learning how to cook an Argentinian steak like an Argentinian, or perusing extraordinary exhibits in a private, after-hours museum tour? Get ready to make it happen. The casually elegant ambience and relaxing pace on board Oceania Cruises’ stylish fleet mean you’ll always have a luxurious sanctuary to return to after a day of exploring. And sailing days won’t disappoint with floating hotels onboard either, as these intimate ships are filled with museum-quality art and a choice of gourmet restaurants with open seating. Smaller ship capacities mean an intimate, friendly atmosphere on board and highly attentive service, so guests will want for nothing during their stay. Thinking of booking a special trip? For unrivalled variety, both in terms of destinations and cruise-length – from week-long getaways to months-long sojourns – as well as the rich array of excursions you can enjoy onshore, Oceania Cruises is the big winner.

