Oceania Cruises new ship Vista to sail in April 2023: What can you expect onboard? Oceania Cruises’ eagerly awaited new ship Vista will make her debut in April 2023. Learn more about the entertainment, dining and accommodations you can expect onboard.

Oceania Cruises’ cruise ship Vista, the first in a new class and with a sister ship due the following year, has been designed to offer the very best in small-ship luxury cruising. Whether you’re looking for a serene spa, a chic bar for cocktails and dancing or just a quiet corner to read a book, you’ll find it aboard this sleek, 1,200-guest debutante. Oceania also prides itself on offering ‘the finest cuisine at sea’, and Vista will raise the bar even higher with 12 distinctive culinary venues including new eateries Ember and Aquamar Kitchen. With two staff for every three guests, you can be sure the service will be as top-notch as the food.

Vista entertainment Ready for a sophisticated evening out? Catch up with your new cruise friends at Horizons Lounge on deck 14 – where floor-to-ceiling windows and 180-degree views make a stunning backdrop to some great live sounds from the ship’s resident musicians - READ MORE: Top 5 reasons to book Vista’s maiden voyage with Oceania Cruises - Vista restaurants Foodies take note – Vista offers no fewer than 12 eateries, including the ever popular Red Ginger plus four new venues. Look out for Ember, offering US classics such as braised short ribs, and Aquamar Kitchen, with a tasty, health-focused menu for lunch and dinner.

Vista bars It’s always five o’clock – somewhere – and you’ll soon find your favourite spot for a sundowner. Martinis Bar on deck 6 is the perfect place for a pre- dinner negroni, while the nearby Grand Lounge has the feeling of a private club – just right for a nightcap. - READ MORE: Spa treatments and meditation: Discover wellness with Oceania Cruises - Vista suites Styled by Ralph Lauren Home, the top-of-the-ship Owner’s and Vista Suites are the pinnacle in more ways than one. But from spacious penthouse suites to all-new dedicated solo staterooms, every grade of accommodation comes with an elegant veranda.

Vista pools Found on deck 12, Vista’s pool area has been designed as a haven of organic shapes and natural wood surfaces. Here you can soak up the sun with a good book, swim a length or two and then reward yourself with a cocktail in the shade of your stylish cabana. - READ MORE: Oceania boss gives sneak peek into newest ship - Vista spa and gym The Aquamar Spa & Vitality Center on deck 15 is the place to be for luxurious bespoke spa treatments. There’s also a fully equipped gym and a hair and beauty salon – plus more plunge pools and whirlpools on the Aquamar Spa Terrace.