Oceania Vista maiden voyage Sponsored by Oceania Cruises

Top 5 reasons to book Vista’s maiden voyage with Oceania Cruises Oceania Cruises boasts a stunning inaugural season onboard new ship Vista. Discover the top five reasons to secure your place on this port-filled journey.

Stuck on what to pick as your next cruise and fancying something new? Oceania Cruises has the perfect cruise for you, combining a brand new ship with a diverse itinerary, delicious food and ample amenities. What’s more exciting than joining a new ship on its inaugural season? Be the first to wander Vista’s 11 decks and sample some delectable cuisine onboard. A bonus for the solo travellers among you, Vista features a new category of Concierge Level Veranda Staterooms dedicated to solo travellers - and that is just one of the many reasons to book with Oceania Cruises. So, if you are deciding on your next cruise holiday for 2022, discover the benefits of booking Vista's inaugural cruise here.

1. Oceania Cruises amenities Oceania features a generous number of included amenities with every voyage, such as free internet and airfare as well as the choice between a free shore excursion, beverage package or shipboard credit. Inclusive amenities include more free things - lucky you! Free speciality restaurants, room service 24 hours a day, shuttle from port to city centre, fitness classes and more are included. - READ MORE: Oceania boss gives sneak peek into Vista, from dining to spa options - Memorable cuisine, incredible destinations and a plethora of small ship benefits also epitomise Oceania. It comes as no surprise that these three elements make up Oceania’s brand pillars - a guarantee you can enjoy these special experiences in abundance onboard. Cuisine on Vista maintains the ultra-luxury food options onboard all other Oceania ships - so repeat Oceania cruisers will be more than pleased.

Oceania Cruises visits iconic cruise ports such as Barcelona. Credit: Shutterstock

The finest chefs and hand-picked ingredients are featured onboard. Now, these aren't any bog-standard recipes, these are instructions you will be scouring the internet for when you return home! If you ever want to step off Vista, you will be brought to the most stunning selection of Northern European, Mediterranean and Canadian destinations. From the classic cruise destinations of Barcelona and Greece to unique ports of call in Greenland and Iceland, you can expect a completely curated travel experience - whether you have been to this destination before or not. Although the large cruise ships are an impressive sight, nothing beats an intimate small ship. The small ship luxury you get with Oceania is certainly not one to turn your nose up at.

Sample delicious food onboard Vista in the new restaurant Ember. Credit: Oceania Cruises

2. Oceania dining Calling all foodies! Vista will soon be your food heaven when you sample some (or all) of the cuisine onboard an Oceania Cruise. Well known for providing a gourmet dining experience, Oceania does not disappoint. Vista offers 12 culinary venues which is unusual for such a small ship. - READ MORE: Discover the innovative new experiences onboard Vista - Sample new dining concepts such as Ember, the newest Oceania restaurant onboard. Open for both lunch and dinner, Vista serves up delicacies such as grilled swordfish with asparagus, crab cakes with spicy aioli or braised short ribs on polenta. Aquamar Kitchen offers a fresh take on dining - one to visit especially if you are a vegetarian or enjoy the idea of plant-based eating. Visit Aquamar for breakfast to enjoy super-food smoothies with lunch options including slow-roasted organic salmon with quinoa.

Indulge in a bay scallop trilogy in Red Ginger onboard Vista. Credit: Oceania Cruises

Feeling fancy? The Grand Dining Room certainly lives up to its name, with an impressive, elegant dining setting alongside a range of continental dishes. With at least 10 appetizers and 10 entrées to choose from, you are spoiled for choice. A steak lover's paradise Polo Grill features delicious dishes such as a 28-day dry-aged certified black Angus prime steak alongside seafood dishes including lobster and swordfish. Both Toscana and Red Ginger make you feel as though you are immersed in the destination-based cuisine they offer. Toscana serves up traditional Italian cuisine such as hand-rolled gnocchi and risotto while Red Ginger specialises in Pan-Asian dishes including Thai vegetable curry.

Oceania Cruises' Oceania Suite boasts ample space and top floor location. Credit: Oceania Cruises

3. Oceania Cruises suites Vista offers an impressive array of suites and staterooms - the most difficult part of booking onto Vista will be deciding where you will call home for the duration of your cruise. The Penthouse Suite measures 440 square feet and enjoys the luxury of a walk-in wardrobe, a large bathroom and an impressive private veranda that boasts stunning views of the sea. In addition to these amenities, you will also have unlimited access to the Aquamar spa terrace, 24-hour butler service as well as a complimentary shoeshine service. - READ MORE: Top staycation and no-fly cruises with Oceania Cruises - If you fancy a bit more space, then opt for the Oceania Suite, which measures 1,000-1,200 square feet. Located at the top of the ship, this suite boasts the best views on the outside and impressive features on the inside, such as living and dining spaces and a dressing room. Is the Oceania Suite not big enough for you? Well, indulge yourself in ample space and amenities with the Vista Suite. Wander out of your master suite bedroom into your dining room/bar area to enjoy the view on your wide teak veranda - we can just picture it now.

Explore the plethora of spaces onboard such as the library, designed by Ralph Lauren Home. Credit: Oceania Cruises

4. Oceania Cruises deck plan The benefits of sailing onboard Vista also include the expansive offerings in public spaces. Social recreational and wellness spaces are available in abundance across Vista’s 11 decks, benefiting from the perfect mixture of grand and cosy. From the library, exclusively styled in Ralph Lauren Home, on deck 15, to the Culinary Centre where you can learn a new skill - there is something for every type of cruiser. Feeling creative? Impress yourself with your artistic skills and gather inspiration from the expansive ocean ahead in the Artist’s Loft. The LYNC Digital Centre is the place to be to make new connections and swap exciting stories of your time ashore, this space is made up of comfy chairs and tables as well as boasting a fully equipped conference centre.

Oceania Cruises' Vista explores Rome on her maiden journey. Credit: Oceania Cruises

5. Oceania Cruises destinations Vista’s inaugural season starts in April 2023, with her maiden voyage departing April 14 from Rome to Barcelona for 12 days. And 12 days is more than enough time to explore all that the Mediterranean has to offer with Oceania - from the historic Messina, Italy to the ornate Toulon, France. Vista will visit further afield on the rest of her inaugural season, sailing to Northern Europe, the British Isles, Canada, New England and more. - READ MORE: Discover Oceania Cruises' award-winning food - Take the path less travelled and embark on one of the countless excursions offered, such as the ‘Scenic French Riviera & Fragonard Perfume Factory’ excursion in Monte Carlo, Monaco where you can enjoy stunning views of the principality from above. Late-night departures in ports such as Ibiza, Monte Carlo and Florence allow you to experience destinations in both glittering sunshine and the cast of moonlight. If this is not enough to convince you, Oceania also has 50 percent off deposits on all new bookings until February 28, 2022 (excluding the world voyage segments). With all these benefits to sailing onboard the sparkling new Vista, how can you not be tempted?