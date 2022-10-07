Menu

Around the world in 180 days with Oceania Cruises Just say yes. It’s a globe-spanning cruise that will change your life for the better and here’s why…

We’re bringing you one of Oceania Cruises’ most riveting world cruises yet, giving you the chance to reach some of the furthest corners of the globe without the hassle of numerous overseas flights. Plus, there’s plenty of time to plan and pack for this life-changing adventure, as the Around The World In 180 Days cruise itinerary sails on January 5, 2025. Waving goodbye from sunny Miami on a unique east-to-west journey, this immersive sailing will give you the chance to tick a total of five continents, 32 countries, and 89 ports off your travelling bucket list. Here are just some of the experiences anticipating your arrival when you embark on the glorious Insignia ship from a worthy £44,759 per person.



Into the vast sandy wilderness Whether you choose to dine in the desert or head on a wild-horse safari, the barren and mystical landscapes of Namibia are yours to discover for three days as Insignia moors overnight in Walvis Bay and Luderitz. There’s enough time to join more than one of the 2025 around-the-world cruise itinerary’s excursions here too. - READ MORE: Oceania Cruises announces its biggest ever itinerary launch for 2024 - Start the first day with a birdwatching trip down to an eye-catching lagoon, magnetising thousands of eager birds from the inhospitable desert lands. Wander past an abundance of colourful colonial architecture and investigate the Art Nouveau waterfront of Luderitz before clinking your glasses under the night sky with a starlit dinner amongst the dunes. Sounds magical right?



Bali is just one highlight of Oceania’s itinerary. Credit: Shutterstock

Inspirational Indonesian highlights With three days in dreamy Bali, you’ve got plenty of time to choose how you spend it here too, whether that be soaking in rural hot springs, visiting ancient stone temples, or hiking through organic farm villages. One thing we can assure you is that you’ll feel like a local for the entirety of the tours, and they couldn’t be more culturally enveloping if they tried! Fancy packing it into one evening? Join a tribal dinner listening to the sound of songbirds settling down for the night in an outdoor bird reserve. Begin to feast as you take in the tropical setting, illuminated with twinkling lights and a customary Kecak dance with traditional chanting.

Truly appreciate the beauty of Adelaide with Oceania Cruises. Credit: Shutterstock

Cross the Great Australian Bight After Insignia glides over into Australia, you can look forward to an excursion of your choice near Adelaide’s wine-growing region: the beautiful Barossa Valley. Wine lovers can get some insider tips on sampling and comparing grapes like a pro as you circuit around some of the most popular Barossa wine estates. - READ MORE: Travel the world with a knife and fork, with Oceania Cruises - If you’d rather sip less and try something a little more in tune with you, swaying to the rhythm of spiritual drumming is another experience on offer with Oceania Cruises. Loosen up in one of Adelaide’s therapeutic centres and let the beat of the drums guide you into an unforgettable trance.

Discover Thailand's exciting mix of cultures, history and landscapes. Credit: Shutterstock

Become part of ‘the land of smiles’ Enjoy the sound of becoming more grounded to the world we live in? With 180 days to spare in some unreal destinations, there’s no better time to do so. If that excites and inspires you, then you can even go on the hunt for a deeper or spiritual connection during your time in Thailand. Alongside the sheer amount of stunning temples waiting to be unveiled, immerse yourself in Asian religion one step further by meditating with a Buddhist monk during your visit – a sacred and rare moment to remember. Prefer to steer clear of religion and dig up Thai culture in a different way? Hop on an exciting pre-planned Tuk Tuk ride through Bangkok’s old town – a traditional way to see Rattanakosin in all its glory as you whiz past ancient palaces and tree-lined avenues on a whistle-stop tour.

Bora Bora boasts some of the most beautiful beaches in the world.

Bask in the French Polynesian sun Two words: Bora Bora. Yep, you’ll head to this paradise heaven too. Along with the classic white sands and crystal waters that compliment the characteristic beach huts so well, there’s a handful of unique inland adventures that lie ahead. To see the film-setting destination we all idolise, you might as well see it in all its splendour from an exclusive perspective. READ MORE: Oceania Cruises' Marina ship review - By that we mean, take to the skies above French Polynesia and soar across verdant peaks and sparkling lagoons on an adrenaline-pumping helicopter ride. You could even bring the day to a close by relaxing down at a remote lagoon, watching the sun drift to sleep on a sunset sailing aboard a gently hovering motorboat. You’ll be heading into pure bliss…