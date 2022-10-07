Menu

Discover immersive expeditions for devoted travellers with Oceania Cruises Craving adventure? Embark on the journey of a lifetime with Oceania Cruises’ newly released Grand Voyages for 2024/25.

The demand for Oceania Cruises’ longer cruises is becoming more and more popular as the days go by. With a variety of tour choices ashore and their floating hotels bringing guests pure opulence, it’s seemingly obvious why. So, if you’re in a state of wanderlust and are on the hunt for a cruise line to discover a portion of the world on a bigger and better scale, then Oceania Cruises' new collection of 2024 & 2025 Grand Voyages could be just what you’re looking for. With itineraries ranging in length, your next getaway could be a 50-day escapade canoeing to native Alaskan villages and fjord lands. Alternatively, you could spend 111 worthwhile days delving into Asia’s sacred temples and lively night markets.



The grand voyage begins Down Under… Setting off on Regatta from Sydney, the first 50-days will encompass an exciting circumnavigation with Australian gems laying ahead such as the ‘river’ city of Brisbane and the coastal capital of Melbourne. After cruising along Australia’s southern coast, you’ll enter pure paradise where you can kick back in a haven of relaxation and sweeping island scenery with an overnight mooring in beautiful Bali. READ MORE: Oceania Cruises' Marina ship review - Following this bonus bucket-list destination, a week of wonder awaits you in the country that’s home to five times more sheep than people: New Zealand. With boundless hiking trails and glorious national parks, your chances of encountering these friendly clouds are higher than ever before, along with entrancing natural vistas of course - with thanks to Oceania Cruises.

What will you choose? As if your cruise can get more breathtaking, you’ll be met with a six-day mid-cruise overland programme where you can decide between two incredible opportunities that will link your whole itinerary together. You can stay put in the Aussie world with a deep dive into the UNESCO-listed phenomenon of the Blue Mountains – spending two nights each in Katoomba and Sydney. Here, you’ll ride the world’s steepest incline railway, hop between clifftops on a glass-bottom tram and descend into the Jamison Valley by cable car – all unique and wonderful ways to top off the ultimate Blue Mountain experience.



Nature enthusiasts will also be infatuated with the interactive Calmsley Hill City farm visit, bringing you classic Australian wildlife sightings where you’ll gawp at elusive emus and solitary koala bears. If you’d prefer to swerve the alpine panoramas of Australia and investigate one of the world’s most favourite natural treasures elsewhere, then a journey from Chile to Argentina, passing through the amazing Andean Lakes Crossing may be more suited to you. - READ MORE: Travel the world with a knife and fork, with Oceania Cruises - Along with bragging rights, you’ll have a volcanic waterfall, icy glacier and shimmering lake scenery ingrained in your mind, setting the scene for what’s ahead with nights in Santiago de Chile, Peulla and in Bariloche.

Time to layer up… This whimsical sailing isn’t over, with the remainder of your time, a linking expedition aboard Oceania Cruises Marina will continue to lesser-visited but just as magical Patagonia and Antarctica. Home to the mysterious ‘end of the world’ prison and steam train within the ever-popular Tierra del Fuego national park, the exploration kicks off again with a night of sleep in Ushuaia before meeting the blubbering seals and penguins on the isolated Isla de Los Estados in Argentina. Pssst, if you fancy visiting this hidden destination with Oceania Cruises, this is the best time to do so as you’ll both be new visitors together with this Argentinian outpost being a new unexplored area for the both of you. Following this first-hand visit, a contrasting mixture of days will bring the cruise to a close, with time in the wild Falkland Islands, across the ferocious Antarctic seas and into the Chilean Fjords. This grand voyage really has it all…

