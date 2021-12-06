Credit: P&O Cruises

P&O Cruises reveals incredible 'altitude' activities onboard new ship Arvia P&O Cruises has unveiled some of the amazing activities on offer onboard Britain's newest cruise ship, Arvia. This is what you can expect onboard.

P&O Cruises ship Arvia is set to sail in December 2022 and cruise guests can look forward to some rather vertiginous activities onboard. Today the cruise line revealed details of the sky-high activities available. The new P&O experiences will be perfect for those seeking high-octane thrills and adventurous kicks on their cruise holidays. From a water park to high-ropes, all form part of a new top deck Altitude experience onboard Arvia.

New Arvia activities The P&O cruise ship will include several “adventure firsts” set high up on the top deck. Cruise passengers can look forward to the following: Altitude Minigolf - a nine-hole course open throughout the day and evening. It will include water hazards, tiki huts, “hippos” and night-time illuminations. - READ MORE: First look at Arvia's new retractable roof, SkyDome - Altitude Splash Valley - a cooling aquazone for all the family with water jets, shaded areas and ocean views. Altitude Skywalk - P&O's first ever high ropes experience with varying courses to suit all abilities. Best steer clear if you're afraid of heights though, it's set 54 metres above the ocean!

Arvia: Altitude Minigolf is a nine-hole course open throughout the day and evening. Credit: P&O Cruises

Sports Arena – an outdoor sports court for football, basketball, short tennis or cricket. P&O Cruises president Paul Ludlow said of the new jaw-dropping activities: “These thrilling new Altitude experiences will have fun and excitement at their heart. - READ MORE: P&O Cruises to welcome celebrity chef onboard new ship Arvia - "Holidays are about trying new things, being with friends and family and of course capturing the perfect holiday photos. “Whether it’s the perfect putt, getting soaked by the jets or putting on a brave face with the Skywalk, there will be action and adventure images for everyone as we push new boundaries with Arvia’s top deck.”

Arvia: Altitude Splash Valley is a cooling aquazone for all the family. Credit: P&O Cruises

What else is on Arvia? Arvia is a 185,000 tons ship, 345m in length. It features 16 guest decks and will also feature a swim-up bar and stunning infinity pool, a new restaurant Green & Co featuring Mizuhana serving a plant and fish-led menu. There's also Ocean Studios cinema, 1,300sqm of shopping and the Oasis Spa and Health Club. - READ MORE: Captain for newest P&O Cruises ship Arvia revealed - Arvia is P&O Cruises’ second LNG-powered Excel class ship and is a sister ship to Iona. According to the cruise line, Arvia will "embody the newest trends in travel, dining and entertainment, and will be the epitome of a sunshine resort sailing year-round to the warmest climates."

Arvia has a new restaurant Green & Co featuring Mizuhana serving a plant and fish-led menu. Credit: P&O Cruises

Get onboard Caribbean, 14 nights, £2,099pp P&O Cruises is offering a 14-night cruise on Arvia (K302A) for £2,099 per person for an inside cabin. Departing Jan 21, 2023, the price includes flights, kids' clubs, full board meals and entertainment. - READ MORE: Which P&O cruise ship is best for you? - Departing from and returning to Bridgetown, Barbados, including flights from the UK, ports of call are Barbados, Curacao, La Romana, St Kitts, Antigua, St Maarten, Martinique and St Lucia. Book your P&O holiday through leading travel agent ROL Cruise by clicking here.