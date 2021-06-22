Credit: Shutterstock

P&O Cruises cancelled: Latest update for 2022 cruise holidays as itineraries axed P&O Cruises have cancelled itineraries as it plans "for the future," it was announced today. This is what you need to know about the cancellations.

P&O Cruises announced on Tuesday "there will be a number of cancellations of itineraries on some ships." These are due to the "traffic light system" for travel from the UK and the ongoing Covid restrictions, the popular holiday company said. The cruise line has also updated its vaccination policy. The news came as P&O Cruises revealed its expected deployment and phased re-start plan for the remainder of 2021 and into early 2022. Britannia will begin the planned western Mediterranean itineraries on September 25 and Iona will start her Atlantic coast holidays from the same date.

Related articles

These cruises will follow the series of UK coastal cruises beginning in June. Ventura's first cruises will be the planned programme of Atlantic islands holidays from October 3. Following the Mediterranean season, running until October, Britannia will reposition to the Caribbean for her winter season as scheduled, followed by Azura which will begin Caribbean fly/cruises slightly later than published from December 10, 2021. P&O Cruises president Paul Ludlow said: "We are very much looking forward to getting Britannia and Iona back to sea for the series of UK coastal cruises – staycations at their best - which are certainly proving very popular and then beginning our international re-start as we phase in each of the other ships. "As we know the UK Government has developed a traffic light system for holidays abroad this summer. The current situation means that whilst unfortunately there will be a number of cancellations of itineraries on some ships, we are looking ahead and planning for the future with vigour. "We are confident that destinations will soon open up their borders both for UK travellers and also for cruise ships. Spain and its islands and the Caribbean are both looking very positive and we are seeing, one by one, countries publicly looking forward to welcoming us back." The length and complexity of Arcadia and Aurora's planned long haul cruises from January next year has forced their cancellation and these two ships will not begin sailing until next year. However a replacement itinerary for Aurora, with winter sun appeal, will be announced shortly. In addition, following ongoing guest feedback P&O Cruises has reviewed its vaccination policy.

Holidays: Your guide to the latest traffic light updates for major holiday destinations. Credit: World of Cruising

For all cruises departing from September 25 to December 31, 2021, all guests 18 years old and over will be required to have completed their vaccination course a minimum of 14 days prior to sailing. All guests 17 years old and below will need to have completed their vaccination course a minimum 14 days prior to sailing or will require a negative PCR test within 72 hours prior to travel. All guests will also require a negative COVID-19 test at the terminal. The PCR and COVID-19 test at the terminal will be provided on a complimentary basis. This vaccination and testing policy will be reviewed on a regular basis as the global situation continues to evolve. The vaccination policy for the UK coastal cruises until September 24 2021, remains that all guests travelling, of all ages, must have completed their vaccination course a minimum of seven days prior to sailing (or 14 days prior to sailing if an approved single dose vaccine). All guests who have had their cruise cancelled will automatically receive a Future Cruise Credit worth 125 percent of the standard deposit terms, and 100% of any additional monies paid. This Future Cruise Credit can be redeemed against any new booking made by the end of December 2021, on any cruise on sale at the time of booking. Cruises currently on sale run through to April 2023.