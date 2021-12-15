Search for your ideal Cruise
Cruise news / Inside P&O ship Iona from entertainment and bars to cabins and a distillery
Iona main min
Credit: P&O Cruises

Inside P&O ship Iona from entertainment and bars to cabins and a distillery

Author: Vicky Mayer

Published on:

P&O Cruises ship Iona hit the high seas during the summer of 2021 and had proved an exciting subject ever since. This is what's onboard.

FactsEntertainmentRestaurantsBarsCabins

P&O Cruises vessel Iona is a stunning new supership. Launched to great acclaim in August, she is the largest ever built for the UK cruise market.

Powered by liquefied natural gas, Iona is billed as "Britain’s most environmentally friendly cruise ship."

Her green credentials are matched by a brilliant array of attractions including an onboard craft gin distillery, spectacular aerial shows, star-studded entertainment and an enormous infinity pool.

Designed to let the outside in, the ship is flooded with natural light, and guests can choose from a wide range of cabin categories – not to mention at least 30 venues to eat and drink, some featuring exclusive dishes by celebrity chefs.

Facts and figures

5,200 passengers

1,800 crew

2,614 cabins

344m length

4 pools

Skydome min
Iona: Designed to let the outside in, the ship is flooded with natural light. Credit: P&O Cruises

Entertainment

Superstar singer Gary Barlow is in charge at The 710 Club, an atmospheric late-night venue for up-and-coming musicians (we’ve been told that Gary himself will be joining a couple of cruises next year).

Also new for Iona is Festival, a stage show packed with feel-good hits.

- READ MORE: Which P&O cruise ship is best for you? -

Restaurants

Among Iona’s 30 wining and dining venues you’ll find The Keel & Cow gastropub, Ripples gelateria and The Glass House (great for authentic tapas).

Elsewhere you can enjoy ‘the best burger at sea’, while for gala nights there’s The Chef’s Table, with dishes by Marco Pierre White.

Glass house min
Iona: The Glass House is great for authentic tapas. Credit: P&O Cruises

Bars

Time for a snifter? You’ll be spoiled for choice, with everything from sports bars to late-night music dives.

Two of our favourites are The Crow’s Nest on deck 17 (great views by day; live piano at night) and Emerald Bar on deck 6, where the cocktails are simply spectacular.

- READ MORE: How to enjoy P&O Cruises ship Iona to the max -

Cabins

From suites to balcony and inside cabins – including some for single occupancy

– there’s an option for every taste and budget.

Brand new for Iona are the Conservatory Mini-Suites – innovative outside/inside spaces created by hotel design gurus Richmond International.

Cabins min
Iona: Brand new for Iona are the Conservatory Mini-Suites. Credit: Richmond International

SkyDome

With its dazzling glass roof, the double-deck SkyDome is the perfect place to relax poolside – whatever the weather.

But get ready for a change of pace at sundown as SkyDome showcases aerialist displays, live performances and party nights under the stars.

- READ MORE: Welcome to the pleasure dome - World of Cruising reviews Iona -

Distillery

In partnership with Salcombe Distilling Co, Iona is home to the world’s first distillery at sea (named ‘Columba’ after the founder of the abbey on the Scottish island of Iona).

Head to Anderson’s Bar for expertly crafted cocktails featuring the ship’s exclusive Marabelle gin.

