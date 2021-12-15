Inside P&O ship Iona from entertainment and bars to cabins and a distillery
P&O Cruises ship Iona hit the high seas during the summer of 2021 and had proved an exciting subject ever since. This is what's onboard.
P&O Cruises vessel Iona is a stunning new supership. Launched to great acclaim in August, she is the largest ever built for the UK cruise market.
Powered by liquefied natural gas, Iona is billed as "Britain’s most environmentally friendly cruise ship."
Her green credentials are matched by a brilliant array of attractions including an onboard craft gin distillery, spectacular aerial shows, star-studded entertainment and an enormous infinity pool.
Designed to let the outside in, the ship is flooded with natural light, and guests can choose from a wide range of cabin categories – not to mention at least 30 venues to eat and drink, some featuring exclusive dishes by celebrity chefs.
Most popular no-fly cruises 2022 from Southampton with P&O, Royal Caribbean & more
Strictly singer Lance Ellington reveals what it's like backstage & performing with P&O Cruises
P&O Cruises reveals incredible 'altitude' activities & escape room onboard new ship Arvia
P&O Cruises ship Azura resumes sailing - what can guests expect onboard?
Book cruises for 2022 now amid 'unprecedented demand' - what to expect next year
P&O Cruises: From Iona to Britannia, which P&O cruise ship is best for you?
Which cruise lines require a Covid vaccine? Complete guide to major cruises
P&O Cruises to welcome celebrity chef onboard new ship Arvia for Caribbean holidays
How to enjoy P&O Cruises ship Iona to the max as a couple or family, foodie or spa seeker
P&O Cruises: Bag free cruise places, save up to 10% and discover 2023 & 2024 holidays
Facts and figures
5,200 passengers
1,800 crew
2,614 cabins
344m length
4 pools
Entertainment
Superstar singer Gary Barlow is in charge at The 710 Club, an atmospheric late-night venue for up-and-coming musicians (we’ve been told that Gary himself will be joining a couple of cruises next year).
Also new for Iona is Festival, a stage show packed with feel-good hits.
- READ MORE: Which P&O cruise ship is best for you? -
Restaurants
Among Iona’s 30 wining and dining venues you’ll find The Keel & Cow gastropub, Ripples gelateria and The Glass House (great for authentic tapas).
Elsewhere you can enjoy ‘the best burger at sea’, while for gala nights there’s The Chef’s Table, with dishes by Marco Pierre White.
Bars
Time for a snifter? You’ll be spoiled for choice, with everything from sports bars to late-night music dives.
Two of our favourites are The Crow’s Nest on deck 17 (great views by day; live piano at night) and Emerald Bar on deck 6, where the cocktails are simply spectacular.
- READ MORE: How to enjoy P&O Cruises ship Iona to the max -
Cabins
From suites to balcony and inside cabins – including some for single occupancy
– there’s an option for every taste and budget.
Brand new for Iona are the Conservatory Mini-Suites – innovative outside/inside spaces created by hotel design gurus Richmond International.
SkyDome
With its dazzling glass roof, the double-deck SkyDome is the perfect place to relax poolside – whatever the weather.
But get ready for a change of pace at sundown as SkyDome showcases aerialist displays, live performances and party nights under the stars.
- READ MORE: Welcome to the pleasure dome - World of Cruising reviews Iona -
Distillery
In partnership with Salcombe Distilling Co, Iona is home to the world’s first distillery at sea (named ‘Columba’ after the founder of the abbey on the Scottish island of Iona).
Head to Anderson’s Bar for expertly crafted cocktails featuring the ship’s exclusive Marabelle gin.
Celebrity Cruises looks beyond for 2022 - what to expect from newest ship
Best world-class cultural cruises from literature and palaces to wine and ballet
Top staycation and no-fly cruises from the UK with Oceania Cruises
Competition: Win a 7-night cruise with Celebrity Cruises worth over £3,000
What is the best Caribbean cruise to go on? Discover vibrant island culture with Regent Seven Seas
Save hundreds in Ambassador Cruise Line's latest sale - cheap drinks, cabins and cruises
Most popular no-fly cruises 2022 from Southampton with P&O, Royal Caribbean & more
How to save money on a cruise: Discover Virgin Voyages sailings and discounted Valiant Lady cruises
TUI reveals Boxing Day sale for Marella Cruises & TUI River Cruises - save up to £300
Bridgetown travel guide: What to see, do and eat in Barbados capital
Canary Islands
- 14 nights, departs on the 15 Jan 2022
- P&O Cruises, Iona
- Southampton, Funchal, Madeira, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, + 6 more
Atlantic Coast Iberia
- 14 nights, departs on the 29 Jan 2022
- P&O Cruises, Iona
- Southampton, Vigo, Gibraltar, + 6 more
Norwegian Fjords
- 7 nights, departs on the 30 Apr 2022
- P&O Cruises, Iona
- Southampton, Stavanger, Olden, + 5 more
Spain & Portugal
- 14 nights, departs on the 26 Nov 2022
- P&O Cruises, Iona
- Southampton, Vigo, Gibraltar, + 6 more
Western Europe
- 7 nights, departs on the 10 Dec 2022
- P&O Cruises, Iona
- Southampton, Hamburg, Rotterdam, + 3 more