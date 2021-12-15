Credit: P&O Cruises

Inside P&O ship Iona from entertainment and bars to cabins and a distillery P&O Cruises ship Iona hit the high seas during the summer of 2021 and had proved an exciting subject ever since. This is what's onboard.

P&O Cruises vessel Iona is a stunning new supership. Launched to great acclaim in August, she is the largest ever built for the UK cruise market. Powered by liquefied natural gas, Iona is billed as "Britain’s most environmentally friendly cruise ship." Her green credentials are matched by a brilliant array of attractions including an onboard craft gin distillery, spectacular aerial shows, star-studded entertainment and an enormous infinity pool. Designed to let the outside in, the ship is flooded with natural light, and guests can choose from a wide range of cabin categories – not to mention at least 30 venues to eat and drink, some featuring exclusive dishes by celebrity chefs.

Facts and figures 5,200 passengers 1,800 crew 2,614 cabins 344m length 4 pools



Iona: Designed to let the outside in, the ship is flooded with natural light. Credit: P&O Cruises

Entertainment Superstar singer Gary Barlow is in charge at The 710 Club, an atmospheric late-night venue for up-and-coming musicians (we’ve been told that Gary himself will be joining a couple of cruises next year). Also new for Iona is Festival, a stage show packed with feel-good hits.

Restaurants Among Iona’s 30 wining and dining venues you’ll find The Keel & Cow gastropub, Ripples gelateria and The Glass House (great for authentic tapas). Elsewhere you can enjoy ‘the best burger at sea’, while for gala nights there’s The Chef’s Table, with dishes by Marco Pierre White.

Iona: The Glass House is great for authentic tapas. Credit: P&O Cruises

Bars Time for a snifter? You'll be spoiled for choice, with everything from sports bars to late-night music dives. Two of our favourites are The Crow's Nest on deck 17 (great views by day; live piano at night) and Emerald Bar on deck 6, where the cocktails are simply spectacular.

Cabins From suites to balcony and inside cabins – including some for single occupancy – there’s an option for every taste and budget. Brand new for Iona are the Conservatory Mini-Suites – innovative outside/inside spaces created by hotel design gurus Richmond International.

Iona: Brand new for Iona are the Conservatory Mini-Suites. Credit: Richmond International

SkyDome With its dazzling glass roof, the double-deck SkyDome is the perfect place to relax poolside – whatever the weather. But get ready for a change of pace at sundown as SkyDome showcases aerialist displays, live performances and party nights under the stars. Distillery In partnership with Salcombe Distilling Co, Iona is home to the world's first distillery at sea (named 'Columba' after the founder of the abbey on the Scottish island of Iona). Head to Anderson's Bar for expertly crafted cocktails featuring the ship's exclusive Marabelle gin.