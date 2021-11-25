Credit: P&O Cruises

P&O Cruises: From Iona to Britannia, which P&O cruise ship is best for you? P&O Cruises boasts a history spanning over 180 years has long been a staple part of the British cruise industry - so which of their cruise ships is best for you?

P&O Cruises offers an array of fine dining and entertainment options all tailored to British tastes, along with a personal and attentive service. The cruise line has ensured passengers continue to sail with them time and time again. With six ships currently on offer, it can be tough choosing which one to call home. While there are firm passenger favourites, each P&O ship certainly has its own unique charm and character. Although indeed, the larger ships often offer better value for money, P&O Cruises’ smaller vessels shouldn’t be overlooked, providing a more intimate cruise experience while venturing to destinations worldwide. Without further adieu, let’s take a look at our four favourites and why we think you should make one of them your next ship of choice.

Related articles

Britannia – A multigenerational affair What better place to start than with the regal Britannia? Having emerged from an extensive refurbishment in 2019, she looks more glamorous than ever. Her larger size means Britannia has plenty on offer for families of all ages, with facilities including a theatre, kids club, pools and plenty of bars and lounges. - READ MORE: Everything you need to know about P&O Cruises' Britannia - Not only does her size allow for a wider array of facilities and public spaces, but it also means there are more cabins on offer, making her the perfect choice for cruisers on a budget. Countless dining options ensure you are never short of choice, while summer seasons spent sailing from Southampton make her accessible to all the family with no air miles needed.

Her larger size means Britannia has plenty on offer for families of all ages. Credit: P&O Cruises

Aurora – For adult eyes only While Aurora may score low in terms of being family-friendly, she has plenty to keep adults entertained. The ship bridges the gap between traditional and modern, with a classic design, teak decks and tiered stern, along with a range of contemporary public spaces and facilities, from three pools, a gym and spa to a casino, cinema and theatre. - READ MORE: P&O Cruises Covid restrictions: What rules are onboard? - Being an adults-only ship, Aurora is the ideal choice for those of you seeking an adventure without the kids in tow. From San Francisco to Sydney and Singapore, Aurora offers a taste of the exotic in a style and comfort unsurpassed within P&O Cruises’ fleet.

Aurora offers a taste of the exotic in a style and comfort unsurpassed within P&O Cruises’ fleet. Credit: P&O Cruises

Ventura – A family favourite Popular among cruisers since her launch in 2008, Ventura has been a family favourite from the very beginning. Falling somewhere in between the smaller ships of the past and the more modern mega-ships, Ventura offers the perfect balance for young families. Smaller than Britannia, she is easier to navigate while still being large enough not to compromise on facilities. - READ MORE: World's largest ocean cruise ships from P&O Cruises to Royal Caribbean - A combination of spaces dedicated to both adults and children makes her an excellent choice for those who wish to spend quality time with the family, while still making time for that much-needed pamper session. Being homeported in Southampton all year round only adds to her appeal with an extensive range of itineraries on offer. Varying from two to 35 nights, you can take in the splendours of Norway, the jewels of the Mediterranean and even the spices of the Caribbean.

Iona is both big and impressive with its two-level SkyDome. Credit: P&O Cruises

Iona - First time lucky Newest cruise ship Iona is perfect for those holidaymakers new to the world of cruise. There's plenty of entertainment to enjoy and activities to take part in so you never need to worry about getting bored - the ship is designed so you can’t "do it all" in a week and is both big and impressive with its two-level SkyDome. Be awed by amazing aerial shows, a live pianist at the panoramic Crow's Nest, party nights at The Club House and live comedy and theatre. There's also a four-screen cinema complex Ocean Studios, plus archery, golf, football, basketball, tennis or cricket in the Sports Arena. On top of this, there's a wonderful gym and spa. - READ MORE: How to enjoy P&O Cruises ship Iona to the max - The food is top-notch too. Expect all-day dining venue Horizon Restaurant, multi-venue dining piazza The Quays, Mediterranean joint The Olive Grove, Caribbean and Southern American eatery The Beach House, family-friendly gelateria Ripples, Indian restaurant Sindu, sophisticated wine bar The Glass House, gastropub The Keel and Cow and much more. As a first time cruiser, there's plenty of opportunities to relax and take it easy, but there's also a black-tie night to ensure you still get that taste of traditional cruising glam. As for accommodation, Iona caters well for solo travellers as also boasts interconnecting rooms should you have a bigger group. And remember, next year new ship Arvia will join the fleet! She too is set to be ideal for first-time cruisers. Book your P&O cruise today with leading travel agent ROL Cruise.