Olly Murs to perform at Arvia’s Caribbean naming ceremony
The Troublemaker singer will lead the line-up of performers at the beach-side naming ceremony of P&O Cruises’ newest ship Arvia in Barbados later this month
The singer will perform some of his best-known hits from Barbados’ Heywood’s Beach on Thursday, March 16, 2023.
Radio 2 DJs, Sara Cox and Trevor Nelson, will host the ceremony, which will be conducted both on board Arvia and from the beach.
Trevor Nelson will take centre stage in Arvia’s Skydome for assembled guests and will introduce the famous bottle smash moment with Arvia’s yet-to-be-revealed godmother, while Sara Cox will host the guests on the beach.
Both Trevor and Sara will be sailing on Arvia’s March 11 departure and will host late night DJ sets on board.
P&O Cruises' president, Paul Ludlow, said: “For our guests watching Arvia’s naming ceremony from home and from Barbados this is a real treat. Olly, Sara, and Trevor really do make a star-studded line-up which showcases the contemporary entertainment for which P&O Cruises is known.”
Ludlow continued: “It is not often that in the depths of UK winter, you can be transported to a spectacular white sand, palm-fringed beach in the Caribbean and watch a live performance from one of Britain’s best-loved stars. It really will be a moment to remember.”
The live broadcast with Olly, Sara, and Trevor will take place on Thursday March 16, 2023, at 7pm (UK time) here.
Arvia launched in Southampton at the end of 2022, before heading to the Canary Islands for the festive season.
World of Cruising was one of the first onboard the 5,200-passenger ship last month ahead of its inaugural Caribbean season.
