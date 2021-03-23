P&O Cruises Reports 'Overwhelming' Demand for UK Coastal Sailings
The cruise line has had an 'unprecedented' number of bookings for its new sailings
P&O Cruises has said that it has received an 'overwhelming' number of bookings for its summer season of coastal cruises as they went on sale yesterday morning (22 March).
The three, four and seven-night cruises, on the line's flagship Britannia and new ship Iona, will set sail from Southampton between June and September.
P&O Cruises president Paul Ludlow said: 'It is very demonstrable evidence that a holiday at sea, with all that it has to offer, is a popular and much longed-for option this summer.
'We always hoped that these domestic cruises would be popular, given the uncertainty around holidays abroad, but we have never before seen such significant and immediate demand and it certainly shows the effects of lockdown and everyone's need for a holiday.
'Many thousands of guests have already made bookings and Iona's maiden voyage to the Scottish islands is already very well sold and will be a very special cruise.
'Where else but by sailing with us on Iona can you taste Spanish speciality tapas from Jose Pizarro, fine wines chosen by Olly Smith, Marco Pierre White’s beef Wellington and award-winning Snowflake gelato?
'And that’s before you choose from a new movie release in the boutique cinema or catch a show in SkyDome or a music set in the 710 Club. There’s certainly no other domestic holiday this year which can compete.
'We have spent so long working towards this point and we all just can’t wait to see our ships sailing once again, it’s been a very long year.'
P&O Cruises confirmed that UK guests will have needed to have received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to join its UK coastal sailings this summer.
Visit pocruises.com for more information.
MSC Cruises to Offer UK Cruises to Both Vaccinated and Non-Vaccinated Passengers
Viking Gets Ready for May Restart with New UK Domestic Sailings
P&O Cruises Reveals Details of UK Coastal Cruises and New Iona Maiden Voyage
P&O Cruises New Ship Arvia to Feature First-Ever 'High Ropes Experience at Sea'
Northern Lights
- 12 nights, departs on the 19 Nov 2021
- P&O Cruises, Aurora
- Southampton, Åndalsnes, , + 5 more
USA and Caribbean
- 55 nights, departs on the 07 Jan 2022
- P&O Cruises, Arcadia
- Southampton, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Sao Vicente Island, + 27 more
Baltic
- 14 nights, departs on the 18 Sept 2022
- P&O Cruises, Britannia
- Southampton, Kiel, Helsinki, + 6 more
Western Europe
- 5 nights, departs on the 16 Oct 2022
- P&O Cruises, Britannia
- Southampton, Rotterdam, Rotterdam, + 2 more
Atlantic Coast Iberia
- 14 nights, departs on the 05 Mar 2022
- P&O Cruises, Iona
- Southampton, Vigo, Gibraltar, + 6 more