The cruise line has confirmed that these sailings will be for UK resident Covid-19 vaccinated guests only

P&O Cruises has revealed details of its new short UK domestic cruises on flagship Britannia this summer and week-long cruises on new ship Iona.

The cruises will depart from Southampton between June and September, sailing around the UK coast, 'where the sun shines brightest', according to the cruise line.

Britannia will offer three and four-night breaks and one six-night holiday running from 27 June 2021 through to 19 September 2021.

Meanwhile, Iona will offer seven-night itineraries running from 7 August 2021 to 18 September 2021. The new seven-night 'Iona Maiden' voyage, sailing around the Scottish islands, will include a memorable stop in Iona, the island after which the ship was named.

P&O Cruises has confirmed that these sailings, 'given the advanced progress of the UK vaccination programme, and strong expressed preference on the part of our guests for this limited series of UK coastal cruises', will be for UK resident Covid-19 vaccinated guests only.

The cruise line added that 'all guests and crew will be required to follow enhanced health and wellbeing measures to protect everyone on board on these cruises'.

'These protocols include enhanced sanitation measures, appropriate social distancing and the wearing of masks in certain areas of the ship,' said P&O Cruises in a statement.

'Crew will also undergo a strict testing and quarantine regime as well as regular testing during their time on board. Our protocols are subject to change, as we will continue to work with our experts and with government bodies to ensure all of our practices evolve in line with latest advice, with our primary focus always being to protect the health and wellbeing of our crew and guests and the communities we visit.'

The line also confirmed that travel insurance will be mandatory for all guests.

P&O Cruises president, Paul Ludlow, said: 'Given recent announcements we have every hope that our guests will be able to enjoy a holiday this summer. After the stresses and challenges of the past year everyone certainly deserves a treat and this series of cruises will provide memorable and much-needed UK getaways.

'Whilst there is still uncertainty about holidays abroad this summer, we are delighted to be able to offer our guests the ultimate escape here in the UK with the reassurance that we will take care of everything. Also, we really will look at the weather forecast each cruise and aim to take our ships where it is warm and sunny.

'As the start of Iona’s very special maiden season, the new Ultimate Escape series of holidays includes a memorable seven-night maiden voyage sailing around the Scottish islands. Iona will anchor off Iona, the island after which she was named, with a celebratory extended stay until sunset for magical views of the historic shores.'

Ludlow added: 'As we have spent the majority of the last year at home, to be able to have a restorative and relaxing break, sit on deck with a sea view in the summer sunshine and then enjoy an indulgent dinner and show – it’s certainly what we all need this year and we cannot wait to have our guests back on board.'

