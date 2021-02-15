Pancake Day: How to Make the Perfect Pancakes this Shrove Tuesday Looking for the perfect pancake recipe to celebrate Pancake Day? Look no further than Holland America Line’s executive chef Rudi Sodamin's delicious take on a classic

Shrove Tuesday is upon us once more and now is the time to indulge in an obscene amount of pancakes before the 40-day start of Lent commences. While we sadly cannot meet up with friends to enjoy this time-honoured feast this year due to lockdown restrictions, that is no reason to stop you from recreating this delicious treat at home.



With that in mind, Holland America Line's executive chef Rudi Sodamin has put together this short pancake-making masterclass in honour of Pancake Day.

As Rudi puts it, 'If I can do it, you can do it.' This no-fuss, no-frills recipe can easily be replicated at home with minimal ingredients and utensils required. All you need to make Rudi's delectable crêpes at home is one cup of all-purpose flour; two large eggs; one cup of milk; a pinch of salt; butter or tasting oil for coating the frying pan; a selection of fresh fruits and berries of your choice; maple syrup; whipped cream and powdered sugar. Voila. Pancake Masterclass

Born in Austria and raised with 11 siblings, for Rudi, food was a huge part of his childhood. His mother was a successful chef and for dinners, his family would always sit at a large table and enjoy homemade meals from fresh ingredients grown in their own garden and farm. As an adult, Rudi quickly established himself and became the youngest executive chef at the tender age of 23. He was notably one of the first chefs working at a cruise line to establish culinary arts centres (also known as demonstration kitchens), alternative restaurants and guest chef programmes, all elevating the importance of the culinary aspect of cruising. He also founded Holland America Line’s own Guest Chef programme more than three decades ago, inviting local chefs to lead guests in an exploration of cuisines from different countries around the world.