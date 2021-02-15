Credit: Shutterstock

Pancake Day: How to make the perfect pancakes Looking for the perfect pancake recipe to celebrate Pancake Day? Look no further than Holland America Line’s executive chef Rudi Sodamin's delicious take on a classic.

Pancake day is upon us once more and now is the time to indulge in an obscene amount of pancakes - lucky you! It doesn't matter whether you are a lemon and sugar fanatic or a Nutella and banana fan, the beauty of pancake day is that you can customise these delicious treats in whichever way you fancy. If you aren't the most confident chef then take advantage of Holland America Line’s executive chef Rudi Sodamin's tried, tested and loved recipe to mix up your pancake day. It's completely foolproof - simply follow along the video to enjoy the results.

Rudi Sodamin's short pancake-making masterclass in honour of Pancake Day will soon become your go-to recipe.

As Rudi puts it, 'If I can do it, you can do it.' This no-fuss, no-frills recipe can easily be replicated at home with minimal ingredients and utensils required. - READ MORE: Discover favourite destination inspired recipes from cruise chefs - All you need to make Rudi's delectable crêpes at home is one cup of all-purpose flour; two large eggs; one cup of milk; a pinch of salt; butter or tasting oil for coating the frying pan; a selection of fresh fruits and berries of your choice; maple syrup; whipped cream and powdered sugar. Voila. Make sure you snap a picture to show off your delicious pancakes. Pancake Masterclass

Born in Austria and raised with 11 siblings, for Rudi, food was a huge part of his childhood. His mother was a successful chef and for dinners, his family would always sit at a large table and enjoy homemade meals from fresh ingredients grown in their own garden and farm. As an adult, Rudi quickly established himself and became the youngest executive chef at the tender age of 23. - READ MORE: Celebrity Cruises perfect Eggs Benedict recipe -

He was notably one of the first chefs working at a cruise line to establish culinary arts centres (also known as demonstration kitchens), alternative restaurants and guest chef programmes, all elevating the importance of the culinary aspect of cruising. He also founded Holland America Line’s own Guest Chef programme more than three decades ago, inviting local chefs to lead guests in an exploration of cuisines from different countries around the world.

Holland America Line’s executive chef Rudi Sodamin. Credit: Holland America Line

Rudi created Holland America Line’s Culinary Council of chefs, which celebrated its 11th year in October 2021, and now features seven internationally known chefs who together guide and influence every aspect of the onboard dining experience. The Culinary Council of chefs include Kristen Kish, who uses ingredients from Central Texas, David Burke, who has been featured on Iron Chef America, Jacques Torres, an artisan chocolatier, Ethan Stowell, from Seattle and more. - READ MORE: How to make chocolate molten cake with Oceania Cruises -

For guests onboard with Holland America Line, the Culinary Council is an included dining experience - result. Rudi is known worldwide for his recipe books, including Food Faces, which was released in 2018.