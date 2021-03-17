Credit: Royal Caribbean Sponsored by Royal Caribbean

Perfect Day at CocoCay: What to expect on Royal Caribbean's idyllic private island Wish to escape the crowds on your next holiday? Why not pick a cruise line with its own private island? We find out what to expect from Royal Caribbean's corner of paradise.

One of the big predictions in a post-Covid world is the rise of private island holiday destinations. Away from the throngs of tourists, travellers can instead enjoy exclusive resort enclaves with nothing but the ocean surrounding them. Of course, you may think you need to be the likes of Kim Kardashian or Richard Branson to enjoy such riches. Think again. Many cruise lines today are the proud owners of private islands as they allow them to offer their guests exclusive beach time as an extension of the onboard experience. And arguably the most famous of these cruise line-owned islands is Royal Caribbean’s Perfect Day at CocoCay.

Formerly Little Stirrup Cay, the cruise line’s idyllic Bahamian island is located between the popular cruise ports of Freeport and Nassau. For those of you looking to relax and unwind after the stresses of lockdown, this is the perfect destination. As one would expect from a Caribbean island, Perfect Day features pristine, white-sand beaches and crystal-clear waters, so guests can spend the day languishing on the beach and soaking up the sun should they so wish. The island is also home to Oasis Lagoon, the largest freshwater lagoon in the Caribbean.

Guests can explore the three distinct coves, swimming to the beat of the underwater sound system, before enjoying a refreshing tropical cocktail at the swim-up bar. Alternatively, take your Coco Loco to go and enjoy it at one of the lagoon’s swim-up islands with in-water loungers, so you can stay cool while soaking up the rays. If you prefer a bit more privacy, you can also reserve a private cabana, which comes with concierge service, and lounge in luxurious seclusion. For the ultimate in relaxation, head to Chill Island. The postcard-perfect spot, home to white powder-like sands and tropical waters, features cabanas and daybeds, beach bars with roaming bartenders, as well as the largest dining venue on the island, Chill Grill, which serves up beachside dining at shaded picnic tables on the sand.

If you fancy something a bit more active, there are also snorkelling and jet-skiing excursions available at Chill Island.

Of course, it is not just about the adults’ enjoyment. Royal Caribbean has always been committed to offering a multigenerational cruise experience, which is why Perfect Day at CocoCay is also an amazing day out for kids. The island recently underwent an incredible $250 million transformation and reopened in 2019 with one-of-a-kind new thrills and experiences designed for all ages. From the Thrill Waterpark featuring 13 adrenaline-pumping slides to Up, Up & Away, the helium balloon that floats up to 450 feet in the air, there is no shortage of hair-raising adventure at Perfect Day.



Designed for the truly daring, the candy-coloured Daredevil’s Tower boasts the tallest waterslide in North America – the 135-foot white-knuckle ride known as Daredevil’s Peak. The whole family can test its bravery at Splash Summit, hitting the winding tube slide known as the Twister on a two-person raft, or going for a zero-gravity rush with your most fearless foursome on the Slingshot. Then if you’re feeling competitive, head to the four-lane Splash Speedway for the ultimate high-speed race. For youngsters or those who prefer something slightly less fearsome, there’s Adventure Pool, featuring floating lily pads and grabbing swing ropes over the water, as well as Splashaway Bay, a small aqua park for younger children with mini waterslides, fountains, pools and drench buckets. Those with a head for heights should brave the Up, Up & Away helium balloon, which rises up 450ft and offers unparalleled views of the island, or you can even soar above the island on 1,600 feet of zip line that ends way across the harbour.

If you’ve understandably worked up an appetite after all of that adrenaline-pumping fun, there are plenty of delicious dining options to choose from at Perfect Day. Family-favourite Skipper’s Grill offers mouth-watering eats alongside harbour views – tuck into tacos with guacamole, barbecue chicken hot off the grill, or a juicy cheeseburger, followed by indulgent double chocolate chip caramel brownies or freshly baked cookies. You are on holiday, after all. Casual eaterie Captain Jack’s is another great shout, serving up tasty bites such as house speciality chicken wings and fries dipped in signature sauces, all washed down with a refreshing rum-soaked cocktail. Alternatively, if you’re looking for something a bit more upmarket, head to the exclusive Coco Beach Club. After you’ve enjoyed top-level Mediterranean style dishes, enjoy a post-lunch siesta on one of the floating cabanas – which feature over-water hammocks, freshwater showers and private slides that drop you right into the crystal-clear waters below – or languish in the infinity pool enjoying breathtaking views of the ocean. The perfect way to end your Perfect Day.

