FCDO travel advice for green list Iceland & Portugal as Med hotspot bans tourists
Portugal and Iceland are currently the only green list countries British holidaymakers can travel to from Monday - what is the latest travel advice and are cruises affected?
Portugal holidays received a blow this week after it was revealed the hotspot would be banning travellers until the end of May.
Tens of thousands of jetsetters have seen their travel plans ruined this month as a result of the announcement.
Portugal was one of 12 countries on the green list announced by the Government last week.
However, the vast majority of the destinations on the list remain out of bounds to Britons due to local restrictions and inaccessibility.
Iceland remains the only other viable option for a foreign holiday until further updates are made to the green list.
What is the latest travel advice for Portugal and Iceland and what does it mean for your cruise holidays this summer?
FCDO travel advice for green list Iceland & Portugal as Med hotspot bans tourists
Viking Venus Godmother Anne Diamond on 'addictive' cruises & top sailing tips
Princess Cruises cancels Mediterranean and Caribbean sailings - full list
Carnival Cruise Line cancels cruises - when will international sailings resume?
Ambassador Cruise Line: Brand new line for over 50s to launch 2022 - cruises on sale in June
See the Adriatic from a different point of view with Riviera Travel
Green List countries: Where can you holiday this summer and with which cruise line?
Viking Cruises: New ship Viking Venus arrives in Portsmouth ahead of UK cruise holidays
Viking Cruises expands series of ‘Welcome Back’ voyages with new cruises to The Mediterranean
MSC Seashore to offer an entirely new dining experience
Portugal travel advice
Portugal is set to ban tourists until at least May 30 as it extends its "state of calamity."
The UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) travel advice currently states: "Entry to Portugal is allowed if you are a returning resident.
"For all other travellers, entry is limited to essential purposes only if you are travelling from:
- the UK or any other non-EU/EEA country, or
- an EU/EEA country where the COVID-19 incidence rate exceeds 150 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.
"Essential purposes include travelling to live with immediate family members, or for professional, educational, health or humanitarian reasons."
Arrivals in Portugal are "required to show a negative RT-PCR test result for SARS/COVID-19 taken within 72 hours of departure (not required for children aged two or under)."
It was hoped holidays to Portugal could go ahead from next week but after an emergency cabinet meeting of Portuguese ministers was held on Wednesday this is unlikely to go ahead.
It was announced ministers are extending the “state of public calamity” (the second-highest level of alert) on the Portuguese mainland for a further 15 days from Monday, until May 30.
Major tour operators are set to cancel holidays as a result of the news, however, cruises are not expected to be affected.
The go-ahead for international cruises has yet to be given, with domestic cruises only restarting on Monday.
The earliest cruise to Portugal is understood to be Scenic's Unforgettable Douro with Lisbon 14-day itinerary from Lisbon to Portugal with sailings from July 27.
Southampton
Undoubtedly the busiest port in the UK, Southampton welcomes two million cruise passengers each…Read more
Iceland
Iceland is a breathtaking land of ice and fire, home to ancient volcanoes, steaming geothermal…Read more
Lisbon
Lisbon seems to be the word on everyone’s lips of late. Portugal’s hilly coastal capital has risen…Read more
Iceland travel advice
The FCDO updated its travel advice for Iceland yesterday.
The island nation is open to holidaymakers regardless of their origin.
The authority shared an update to information on booking COVID-19 PCR tests and demonstrating COVID-19 vaccination status for entry to Iceland.
The FCDO details: "Due to COVID-19 restrictions, non-essential travel by British citizens from the UK/other non EU/EEA country to Iceland is only permitted, if you:
- are resident in Iceland, or
- can adequately demonstrate you have either been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or previously recovered from COVID-19 infection, or
fall under their exempt category of traveller
- All travellers must pre-register before arrival.
"Unless you have been fully vaccinated, when flying into Iceland you must follow these steps:
- present a negative PCR taken within 72 hours of your time of departure to Iceland (or get a ISK 100,000 fine for residents or a refusal of entry for visitors)
- take two COVID-19 tests, one on arrival and another five to six days later,
- quarantine between tests, until you have the results."
The update will not affect cruises going ahead this summer.
The earliest Iceland cruise is believed to be Hurtigruten's Circumnavigating Iceland - The Land of Elves, Sagas and Volcanoes sailing July 18.
Incredible Iberian Discovery
- 10 nights, departs on the 13 Apr 2023
- Scenic Ocean Cruises, Scenic Eclipse
- Lisbon, Portimão, Seville, + 8 more
Icons of South America with Peru to Panama: Along the Andean Coast
- 8 nights, departs on the 27 Mar 2023
- Scenic Ocean Cruises, Scenic Eclipse
- Lima, Guañape Islands, Salaverry, + 4 more
Antarctica in Depth with Taste of Argentina & Brazil
- 11 nights, departs on the 06 Feb 2022
- Scenic Ocean Cruises, Scenic Eclipse
- Ushuaia, Antarctic Peninsula, Antarctic Peninsula, + 5 more
Icons of South America with Antarctica in Depth
- 11 nights, departs on the 11 Nov 2022
- Scenic Ocean Cruises, Scenic Eclipse
- Ushuaia, Antarctic Peninsula, Antarctic Peninsula, + 5 more
Scandinavian Highlights with Arctic Islands: Svalbard, Greenland and Iceland
- 13 nights, departs on the 23 Jul 2022
- Scenic Ocean Cruises, Scenic Eclipse
- Longyearbyen, Svalbard Archipelago, Svalbard Archipelago, + 10 more