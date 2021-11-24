Credit: Shutterstock

Princess Cruises reveals 2023-2024 Australia and New Zealand holidays Princess Cruises has unveiled its Australia and New Zealand itinerary for 2023-2024 with the longest-ever World Cruise from Australia up for grabs.

Princess Cruises will have four ships sail to 117 destinations in 43 countries, departing from six Australia and New Zealand homeports. The cruise line has said that its cruises and cruise tours for 2023-2024 will go on sale December 1. The new itineraries will include the longest-ever world cruise from Australia. Princess Cruises’ four medallion class ships – Majestic Princess, Royal Princess, Grand Princess and Coral Princess will sail to 117 destinations in 43 countries across Australia, New Zealand, the South Pacific, Southeast Asia, Europe and South America.

Related articles

Princess Cruises: On many of the itineraries there will be an option to extend your holiday in places such as Hong Kong. Credit: Shutterstock

On the itineraries offered there are two unique cruise tours that are also available. The first offer is the Australian Outback during which guests will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in Aboriginal culture and visit two UNESCO World Heritage Sites. - READ MORE: What's it really like to cruise the UK onboard Sky Princess? We find out - Here you can soak up the brilliant colours of the Great Barrier Reef and watch the setting sun transform the sky as Uluru National Park’s iconic Uluru glows red from afar. Another amazing experience offered by Princess is Ultimate Australia.

Princess Cruises: Soak up the brilliant colours of the Great Barrier Reef on a cruise tour. Credit: Shutterstock

On this extensive cruise tour, guides will bring guests through the highlights of Sydney, Uluru/Ayers Rock in the heart of the Outback, Darwin, Cairns and the Great Barrier Reef. Get ready soon because these voyages will become available to book at 10 PM GMT on December 1, 2021. - READ MORE: Enchanted Princess sails inaugural voyage - what's onboard from cabins to dining? - There's incentive to book soon, too. Guests booking the 110-night world cruise by April 30, 2022, will receive AUD $1,000 (£540) onboard credit per person. Princess Cruises is one of the best-known names in cruising as it is the world’s leading international premium cruise line and tour company.

Princess Cruises: Get ready soon because voyages to destinations such as New Zealand will become available to book. Credit: Shutterstock

This cruise line has a magnificent fleet of 14 modern cruise ships, carrying around two million guests each year to 330 destinations around the globe. Princess Cruises did extremely well at the Wave Awards last month taking home the award for Best Use of Technology. - READ MORE: Princess Cruises announces 111-night 2024 World Cruise to 51 destinations - In addition to this win, Princess Cruises was runner-up for Best Premium Cruise Line and Favourite Luxury/Premium Cruise Line. Today, Princess unveiled its Black Friday deals, offering reduced fares and a low deposit of £50pp on Southampton-based itineraries for 2022.