Princess Cruises reveals 2023-2024 Australia and New Zealand holidays
Princess Cruises has unveiled its Australia and New Zealand itinerary for 2023-2024 with the longest-ever World Cruise from Australia up for grabs.
Princess Cruises will have four ships sail to 117 destinations in 43 countries, departing from six Australia and New Zealand homeports.
The cruise line has said that its cruises and cruise tours for 2023-2024 will go on sale December 1.
The new itineraries will include the longest-ever world cruise from Australia.
Princess Cruises’ four medallion class ships – Majestic Princess, Royal Princess, Grand Princess and Coral Princess will sail to 117 destinations in 43 countries across Australia, New Zealand, the South Pacific, Southeast Asia, Europe and South America.
Princess Cruises reveals 2023-2024 Australia and New Zealand holidays
Which cruise lines require a Covid vaccine? Complete guide to major cruises
Sky high: What's it really like to cruise the UK onboard Sky Princess? We find out
Do cruise ships require masks? Full list of major cruise lines' face mask rules
Enchanted Princess sails inaugural voyage - what's onboard from cabins to dining?
Princess Cruises announces 111-night 2024 World Cruise to 51 destinations
Princess Cruises launches new sustainable accessory made from reclaimed water bottles
French Polynesia bans mega cruise ships – how will it affect your cruises?
Princess Cruises: Melt away stresses with luxurious spa and wellness offerings onboard
Princess Cruises: Save up to £350pp on free flights & transfers for Europe cruises 2022
The newly publicised Princess Cruises programme has a wealth of standout highlights offered.
Departing April 30, 2024, from Sydney and May 2, 2024 from Brisbane there is a 110-night world cruise onboard Coral Princess.
There will be departures from as many as six Australia and New Zealand homeports including Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth (Fremantle), Adelaide and Auckland.
- READ MORE: French Polynesia bans mega cruise ships – how will it affect your cruises? -
On many of the itineraries there will be an option to extend your holiday with ‘More Ashore’ stays.
These stays include destinations as exciting as overnights in Tahiti and Cairns, Auckland, Hong Kong, Honolulu, San Francisco and Vancouver.
On the itineraries offered there are two unique cruise tours that are also available.
The first offer is the Australian Outback during which guests will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in Aboriginal culture and visit two UNESCO World Heritage Sites.
- READ MORE: What's it really like to cruise the UK onboard Sky Princess? We find out -
Here you can soak up the brilliant colours of the Great Barrier Reef and watch the setting sun transform the sky as Uluru National Park’s iconic Uluru glows red from afar.
Another amazing experience offered by Princess is Ultimate Australia.
On this extensive cruise tour, guides will bring guests through the highlights of Sydney, Uluru/Ayers Rock in the heart of the Outback, Darwin, Cairns and the Great Barrier Reef.
Get ready soon because these voyages will become available to book at 10 PM GMT on December 1, 2021.
- READ MORE: Enchanted Princess sails inaugural voyage - what's onboard from cabins to dining? -
There's incentive to book soon, too. Guests booking the 110-night world cruise by April 30, 2022, will receive AUD $1,000 (£540) onboard credit per person.
Princess Cruises is one of the best-known names in cruising as it is the world’s leading international premium cruise line and tour company.
This cruise line has a magnificent fleet of 14 modern cruise ships, carrying around two million guests each year to 330 destinations around the globe.
Princess Cruises did extremely well at the Wave Awards last month taking home the award for Best Use of Technology.
- READ MORE: Princess Cruises announces 111-night 2024 World Cruise to 51 destinations -
In addition to this win, Princess Cruises was runner-up for Best Premium Cruise Line and Favourite Luxury/Premium Cruise Line.
Today, Princess unveiled its Black Friday deals, offering reduced fares and a low deposit of £50pp on Southampton-based itineraries for 2022.
Royal Caribbean Covid rules and restrictions - what you can and can't do
Princess Cruises reveals 2023-2024 Australia and New Zealand holidays
Black Friday cruise deals 2021: TUI, Princess Cruises, Celebrity Cruises, NCL & more
TUI River Cruises ship TUI Skyla sails for the first time - what's onboard?
Red list countries: Will any destinations go red soon? Latest travel advice
Hawaii cruises cancelled - which other countries have banned ships?
Jane McDonald's top cruise tips - what mistakes to avoid on a cruising holiday
Tim Bentinck: The Archers star on Norway cruises, nude scenes & cruise weight-gain
Oceania Cruises: Discover the innovative new experiences onboard Vista
Family cruises: Top tips for taking a family cruise holiday - and surviving
From Adelaide to Sydney
- 4 nights, departs on the 13 Sept 2022
- Princess Cruises, Sapphire Princess
- Adelaide, South Australia, Melbourne, Victoria, Sydney, New South Wales + 0 more
13-Day New Zealand
- 13 nights, departs on the 29 Dec 2022
- Princess Cruises, Royal Princess
- Sydney, New South Wales, Fiordland National Park, Port Chalmers, + 6 more
14-Day Fiji
- 14 nights, departs on the 23 Jan 2023
- Princess Cruises, Royal Princess
- Sydney, New South Wales, Kuto Bay, Isle des Pins, Suva, + 6 more
3-Day Australia Getaway
- 3 nights, departs on the 04 Mar 2023
- Princess Cruises, Royal Princess
- Sydney, New South Wales, Eden, Vermont, Sydney, New South Wales + 0 more
12-Day New Zealand
- 13 nights, departs on the 19 Feb 2023
- Princess Cruises, Royal Princess
- Sydney, New South Wales, Fiordland National Park, Port Chalmers, + 5 more