Princess Cruises Alaska Cruisetour: Why Princess is the Number One Choice Princess Cruises has more than 50 years’ expertise cruising to Alaska and has taken more guests to the Great Land than any other cruise line – making it the perfect choice when booking your next Alaskan adventure

Alaska is one of the most popular cruise destinations and for a good reason. This spectacular land of mountains, glaciers and forests boasts some of the most epic scenery and wildlife in the world. Princess Cruisetour in Alaska Princess Cruises sets itself apart from other cruise lines when it comes to sailings in Alaska with its unique cruisetours. This comprehensive itinerary encompasses a seven-day cruise, a scenic rail journey and a three or more night stay in Princess’ own exclusive Wilderness Lodges, located near famous national parks. While action-packed, it is a great way of covering as much land and water as possible during your holiday. Princess' Alaska cruisetours range from the 10-13 night ‘Denali Explorer’, the most popular option where guests enjoy Princess’ exclusive ‘Direct-to-the-Wilderness’ Alaska rail service; the 13-15 night ‘Off the Beaten Path’ tour, which enables guests to go deeper into the heart of the state with a lengthier six- to eight-night stay on land; the 12-17 night ‘Connoisseur’, which promises the highest level of service and includes visits to the Kenai and/or Wrangell-St. Elias National Park; and finally the more affordable 10-11 night ‘On Your Own’ tour, designed for independent travellers who prefer to go their own way. But whichever one you go for, you can be guaranteed a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Discover Princess' Cruisetours HERE.

1. Cruise All of Princess’ cruisetours include the seven-day ‘Voyage of the Glaciers’ cruise. On the voyage, you will venture 500 miles deeper into the Gulf of Alaska and Prince William Sound and travel from Vancouver, B.C. to Anchorage (Whittier), stopping in historic ports such as Ketchikan, Juneau and Skagway along the way. Guests will visit two of Alaska’s most epic glaciers – Glacier Bay and Hubbard Glacier. The former is arguably North America’s most spectacular cruising destination – situated in the bottom corner of Alaska miles from civilisation, its dramatic fjords are only accessible by boat. The latter, meanwhile, is perhaps not as well-known as Glacier Bay, but is nonetheless the largest and most active glacier on the Alaskan coast. Once the gateway to Alaska's Gold Rush, Skagway is one of Alaska’s most popular cruise ports. Here, you can follow in the footsteps of gold miners with a ride on the famous White Pass & Yukon Railway along the scenic route through coastal mountains. Alternatively, visitors can take a stroll around the historic old town, home to many gold-rush era buildings and the fascinating Skagway Museum, which features exhibits on the region's indigenous peoples.

Your ship will next head to Hubbard Glacier – a truly awe-inspiring sight. Alaska’s largest tidewater glacier has been nicknamed the ‘galloping glacier’ due to how rapidly it advances towards the Gulf of Alaska through Disenchantment Bay. The glacier calves ice several times an hour, resulting in chunks of ice as tall as 10-storey buildings crashing into the sea – a truly awe-inspiring sight referred to by the locals as ‘white thunder’. Princess Cruises truly raises the bar when it comes to destination immersion through its North to Alaska programme. Immersing guests in the history and traditions of the Last Frontier, all Princess Alaska ships feature an onboard naturalist who gives insightful lectures throughout the cruise, as well as a guest park ranger. On certain sailings, guests will also get the chance to meet Alaska notables and celebrities, such as an Iditarod runner or even a cast member from the Discovery Channel's Deadliest Catch. Furthermore, guests will get to sample the best of Alaskan cuisine at the onboard steakhouse on Princess ships, which features a North to Alaska tasting menu encompassing a variety of regional specialties, from king crab to halibut burgers. Find out more about the 'Voyage of the Glaciers' cruise HERE.

2. Train The adventure doesn't end after seven days of cruising. With Princess’ cruisetours, you can continue your holiday with a scenic rail journey from the ship to the lodge via the line’s exclusive 'Direct-to-the-Wilderness' service, before staying three or more nights at one of Princess' Wilderness Lodges, located riverside near some of the state’s national parks, which include Denali, Fairbanks and Kenai. With large glass-domed windows in every rail car, travellers can enjoy unobstructed views of the spectacular outdoor scenery. Some cars feature open-air observation platforms, allowing you to get even closer to Alaska's untamed beauty. Furthermore, thanks to knowledgeable rail guides, guests can enjoy a narrated train journey to their lodge, gaining unique insights and listening to inspiring stories all from the comfort of their train car. Selected train routes also include a special visit from an Iditarod musher (dog sled driver), who expands on some riveting stories from the trail.

3. Lodge All of Princess’ Alaska cruisetours also include a stay at the line’s premier Denali Princess Wilderness Lodge, just one mile from the entrance of Denali National Park. Here you will be given to access some of the most stunning sights on earth. Go flightseeing by Denali’s snow-covered peak, fly-fish for Arctic grayling, raft the Nenana River or venture into Denali on a park tour. The Denali National Park is a highlight of any Alaska holiday, home to some of the most stunning nature and wildlife in existence. Other lodges include the Fairbanks Princess Riverside Lodge on the banks of the Chena River, where you can cruise down the river on a sternwheeler riverboat, or you can head to the Kenai Peninsula surrounded by mountains, rivers and picturesque Alaskan wilderness.

