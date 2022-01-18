Search for your ideal Cruise
Cruise news / Princess Cruises extends Book with Confidence policy - how cruise line is keeping you safe
Princess cabins main min
Credit: Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises extends Book with Confidence policy - how cruise line is keeping you safe

Author: Harriet Mallinson

Published on:

Updated on:

Princess Cruises has announced the cruise line is extending its Book with Confidence policy in a boost for those looking to sail in summer 2022.

Princess Cruises today extended its Book with Confidence programme as it seeks to encourage holidaymakers back in 2022 and keep them as safe and healthy as possible.

Book with Confidence is now extended to summer 2022 sailings, including all cruises departing through September 30, 2022.

The policy applies to all Princess Cruises bookings made by March 2, 2022, and passengers are certainly spoiled for choice when it comes to holiday hotspots with the popular cruise line.

Princess Medallion Class summer cruises sail to incredible destinations including Alaska, the Caribbean, Mediterranean, British Isles, Scandinavia and Canada & New England.

The flexible Book with Confidence policy allows guests to make summer travel plans with confidence knowing that if plans change, their cruise holiday is protected.

The programme allows guests the flexibility to change their holiday plans up to 30 days before the day of departure.

Passengers who axe their trip will receive cancellation fees as a future cruise credit to then book another voyage when next best suits them.

- READ MORE: Full list of new cruise ships 2022 -

“Planning a holiday gives us something to look forward to and so many of us have an inherent desire to explore the world and experience sought-after destinations,” said Deanna Austin, Princess Cruises chief commercial officer.

“With the extension of our Book with Confidence programme, we’re giving cruisers the confidence to book a summer holiday now, knowing they have flexibility in case they need to alter their plans.”

Pool deck min
The flexible Book with Confidence policy allows guests to make summer travel plans with confidence. Credit: Princess Cruises

How is Princess Cruises keeping guests safe?

Passengers must be fully vaccinated to sail with Princess Cruises.

Guests who have received their final dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccine at least 14-days before the sailing day and have proof of vaccination.

- READ MORE: Are cruises safe? Risk of cruising in 2022 -

All guests must also provide a medically-supervised negative COVID-19 test prior to boarding the ship.

In addition, current operating procedures require all team members and guests to wear a mask in all indoor areas, and all areas are frequently disinfected.

Island Princess min
Passengers must be fully vaccinated to sail with Princess Cruises. Credit: Princess Cruises

If cases are identified onboard Princess has said it is fully prepared to manage positive Covid cases onboard with minimal interruption to passengers' holidays.

However, the line warns some port substitutions or cancellations may occur due to decisions by local authorities, but cruises are operating on schedule.

- READ MORE: Best world-class cultural cruises -

Tony Roberts, vice president Princess Cruises UK & Europe, told World of Cruising: “Princess is continuing to operate cruises as scheduled with the safety of our guests, crew members and communities we visit top of mind.

"Cruise holidays are one of the safest types of holiday, and the cruise industry is the only industry in the travel and tourism sector that is requiring both vaccinations and testing for crew and guests."

Bistro la mer min
"Cruise holidays are one of the safest types of holiday." Credit: Princess Cruises

He added: "Current operating procedures require all team members and guests to wear a mask in all indoor areas, and all areas are frequently disinfected.”

Within the Book with Confidence policy, the COVID-19 Protection Programme provides reassurance if cruisers are within 30 days of sailing, all the way through to disembarking from their cruise.

- READ MORE: Top 16 destinations to visit in 2022 -

It’s designed to assist booked guests if, as a result of being suspected of having or testing positive for COVID-19, or as a result of government travel restrictions put in place within 30 days of embarkation, they may be unable to travel to the cruise embarkation port, may be denied boarding, may be quarantined onboard or disembarked early.

Of the systems in place concerning health and safety, Princess has said it will continue to monitor the situation with medical staff and will take any additional actions needed.

