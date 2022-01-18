Princess Cruises extends Book with Confidence policy - how cruise line is keeping you safe
Princess Cruises has announced the cruise line is extending its Book with Confidence policy in a boost for those looking to sail in summer 2022.
Princess Cruises today extended its Book with Confidence programme as it seeks to encourage holidaymakers back in 2022 and keep them as safe and healthy as possible.
Book with Confidence is now extended to summer 2022 sailings, including all cruises departing through September 30, 2022.
The policy applies to all Princess Cruises bookings made by March 2, 2022, and passengers are certainly spoiled for choice when it comes to holiday hotspots with the popular cruise line.
Princess Medallion Class summer cruises sail to incredible destinations including Alaska, the Caribbean, Mediterranean, British Isles, Scandinavia and Canada & New England.
Mind-reading, cocktail-producing & contactless - how Princess Cruises' Medallion really works
Best around-the-world cruises from adventure & culture to budget & luxury
Bordeaux wine, Mexican ceviche & Estonian beer: Best Princess excursions for food & drink
How to get cheap cruises: Princess Cruises slashes prices in new sale
A complete guide to Barcelona’s skyline – what to do and who to cruise with
Enchanted Princess officially named - what's onboard from cabins to dining?
What's cruising onboard Regal Princess really like? We find out
Wine o'clock! Drink your way around California's stunning wine country with Princess Cruises
Book cruises for 2022 now amid 'unprecedented demand' - what to expect next year
Most popular cruise destinations for 2022 and beyond
The flexible Book with Confidence policy allows guests to make summer travel plans with confidence knowing that if plans change, their cruise holiday is protected.
The programme allows guests the flexibility to change their holiday plans up to 30 days before the day of departure.
Passengers who axe their trip will receive cancellation fees as a future cruise credit to then book another voyage when next best suits them.
- READ MORE: Full list of new cruise ships 2022 -
“Planning a holiday gives us something to look forward to and so many of us have an inherent desire to explore the world and experience sought-after destinations,” said Deanna Austin, Princess Cruises chief commercial officer.
“With the extension of our Book with Confidence programme, we’re giving cruisers the confidence to book a summer holiday now, knowing they have flexibility in case they need to alter their plans.”
How is Princess Cruises keeping guests safe?
Passengers must be fully vaccinated to sail with Princess Cruises.
Guests who have received their final dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccine at least 14-days before the sailing day and have proof of vaccination.
- READ MORE: Are cruises safe? Risk of cruising in 2022 -
All guests must also provide a medically-supervised negative COVID-19 test prior to boarding the ship.
In addition, current operating procedures require all team members and guests to wear a mask in all indoor areas, and all areas are frequently disinfected.
If cases are identified onboard Princess has said it is fully prepared to manage positive Covid cases onboard with minimal interruption to passengers' holidays.
However, the line warns some port substitutions or cancellations may occur due to decisions by local authorities, but cruises are operating on schedule.
- READ MORE: Best world-class cultural cruises -
Tony Roberts, vice president Princess Cruises UK & Europe, told World of Cruising: “Princess is continuing to operate cruises as scheduled with the safety of our guests, crew members and communities we visit top of mind.
"Cruise holidays are one of the safest types of holiday, and the cruise industry is the only industry in the travel and tourism sector that is requiring both vaccinations and testing for crew and guests."
He added: "Current operating procedures require all team members and guests to wear a mask in all indoor areas, and all areas are frequently disinfected.”
Within the Book with Confidence policy, the COVID-19 Protection Programme provides reassurance if cruisers are within 30 days of sailing, all the way through to disembarking from their cruise.
- READ MORE: Top 16 destinations to visit in 2022 -
It’s designed to assist booked guests if, as a result of being suspected of having or testing positive for COVID-19, or as a result of government travel restrictions put in place within 30 days of embarkation, they may be unable to travel to the cruise embarkation port, may be denied boarding, may be quarantined onboard or disembarked early.
Of the systems in place concerning health and safety, Princess has said it will continue to monitor the situation with medical staff and will take any additional actions needed.
Bag free drinks with Fred. Olsen to glorious French rivers & Canada’s striking parks
Top 16 destinations to visit in 2022 and how to cruise there
Viking Neptune 'floated out' - what's onboard new Viking ocean cruise ship?
How to stay fit on a cruise: Explore Virgin Voyages’ fitness and wellness offerings
Mind-reading, cocktail-producing & contactless - how Princess Cruises' Medallion really works
New cruise ships 2022 - full list of ocean ships sailing their maiden voyage this year
Are cruises safe? Risk of cruising in 2022 - what lines are doing to protect you
LIVE: Entry, vaccine & testing requirements for popular holiday destinations
Cruises cancelled amid Covid scares - full list from Royal Caribbean to Marella
Most-asked travel questions answered from current rules to Covid tests
11-Day Scandinavia & Russia (from Copenhagen)
- 11 nights, departs on the 22 Aug 2022
- Princess Cruises, Enchanted Princess
- Copenhagen, Oslo, Warnemünde, + 6 more
7-Day Voyage of the Glaciers with Glacier Bay (Southbound)
- 7 nights, departs on the 16 Sept 2023
- Princess Cruises, Grand Princess
- Whittier, Hubbard Glacier, Glacier Bay National Park, Alaska, + 4 more
7-Day Inside Passage (Roundtrip Seattle)
- 7 nights, departs on the 13 Aug 2023
- Princess Cruises, Discovery Princess
- Seattle, Washington, Ketchikan, Alaska, Juneau, Alaska, + 4 more
7-Day Mediterranean & Adriatic
- 7 nights, departs on the 17 Sept 2022
- Princess Cruises, Regal Princess
- Athens, Santorini, Kotor, + 3 more
14-Day Voyage of the Glaciers Grand Adventure
- 14 nights, departs on the 19 Aug 2023
- Princess Cruises, Majestic Princess
- Vancouver, British Columbia, Ketchikan, Alaska, Juneau, Alaska, + 10 more