Princess Cruises to sail Caribbean in September & Disney announces festive cruises

Author: Harriet Mallinson

Princess Cruises has announced it will return to US cruises in autumn 2021 while Disney Cruise Line has revealed its Autumn 2022 itineraries in the latest cruise news.

Princess Cruises will sail from Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Ft. Lauderdale starting between September 25 and November 28, 2021.

The cruise line's ships take guests to the Caribbean, Panama Canal, Mexico, Hawaii and the California Coast onboard eight Princess MedallionClass ships.

The itinerary of each Princess Cruises ship is as follows:

Majestic Princess and Grand Princess

Los Angeles once again provides the springboard to a variety of destinations, including the California Coast and Mexico on seven-night cruises, and the Islands of Hawaii on 15-night cruises. Also available are three- to five-night Getaway cruises to the California Coast and Mexico.

Ruby Princess

Sailing out of the iconic Port of San Francisco, Ruby Princess will start with seven-night California Coast cruises before adding 15-night cruises exploring four distinct island jewels in Hawaii and 10-night Mexico cruises to the line-up.

Enchanted Princess

Begins with two brand new cruises from Ft. Lauderdale to start her existing inaugural season of 10-night cruises to the Southern and Eastern Caribbean.

Sky Princess, Regal Princess and Caribbean Princess

From Ft. Lauderdale, guests can island hop through the Caribbean with three-, five-, seven- and 14-night cruises available in the Eastern Caribbean that visit some of the best-known beaches in the world and the Western Caribbean that allows guests to explore Ancient Mayan Ruins and the beauty of unspoiled coral reefs and underwater caves.

Crown Princess

Travels to the Panama Canal, from Ft. Lauderdale, on a series of 10-night cruises to this iconic cruise wonder of the world.

Princess Cruises: Plans for dining are still in the works. Credit: Princess Cruises

Dining, entertainment, and shore excursion details are currently being finalised and will be shared with holidaymakers in the coming weeks.

Travellers should note that only guests who had both Covid jabs will be permitted to sail on North America cruises 2021.

The final vaccine needs to have been received at least 14 nights prior to the beginning of the cruise and have proof of vaccination.

Crew vaccinations will be in accordance with CDC guidelines.

Should Princess Cruises' approach to vaccines change they will notify passengers.

In further cruise news, Disney Cruise Line revealed its Autumn 2022 itineraries today.

Resuming the magic of festive holidays next year, Disney will offer Halloween on the High Seas and Very Merrytime Cruises across the fleet, including the first autumn season on the all-new Disney Wish.

Five Disney ships will sail from Florida, New York, Texas and California.

Halloween on the High Seas returns to Disney Cruise Line in mid-September through October 2022.

On select sailings across the fleet, guests can dress up and join Disney characters in their Halloween costumes.

Florida
Disney Cruise Line: Five Disney ships will sail from Florida, New York, Texas and California. Credit: Shutterstock

Attend Mickey’s Mouse-querade Party; enjoy themed food, beverages and crafts; and immerse yourself in a ghostly ship takeover with elaborate decor and a magical Pumpkin Tree.

Then, from early November until December, the Disney Cruise Line fleet is decked from bow-to-stern with festive holiday cheer and entertainment during Very Merrytime Cruises.

On these sailings, festive magic is unwrapped for the whole family with festive decor, favourite characters in their finest holiday attire and a special visit from none other than Santa Claus.

Disney Cruise Line will also offer Tropical Escapes from Florida in autumn 2022, Caribbean Cruises from San Juan in early November, Baja Peninsula Voyages from California in late September

There will also be Sailings to Bermuda and Canada from New York in late September and Holidays to Bahamas and Caribbean from Texas in late November.

