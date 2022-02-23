Princess Cruises reveals celebrity speaker line-up on Southampton sailings
Princess Cruises has announced its line-up of celebrity speakers and guest entertainers onboard Sky Princess’ voyages from Southampton this year.
Princess Cruises guests will be able to meet and hear from a whole host of celebrity names as they sail on Sky Princess in 2022.
The line-up includes celebrities from across the worlds of TV, entertainment and sports as part of the Encounters with Discovery at SEA series.
This is thanks to Princess Cruises’ partnership with Discovery Channel.
These are the famous folk that will be gracing the decks of Sky Princess.
Guide to Alaska: What to do, see and & eat on Alaska holidays with Princess Cruises
Do cruise ships require masks? Full list of major cruise lines' face mask rules
Bag all-inclusive 7-night Mediterranean cruises from £559pp with Princess Cruises Love Boat Sale
Inside brand new Princess Cruises ship Discovery Princess - what's onboard?
Mind-reading, cocktail-producing & contactless - how Princess Cruises' Medallion really works
Are all-inclusive cruises worth it? Perks of going all-in with Princess Cruises
Norwegian steak, Russian vodka & Danish sandwiches – best Baltic cruise food with Princess Cruises
Princess Cruises extends Book with Confidence policy - how cruise line is keeping you safe
Best around-the-world cruises from adventure & culture to budget & luxury
Bordeaux wine, Mexican ceviche & Estonian beer: Best Princess excursions for food & drink
Princess Cruises celebrity speakers
Linda Robson
English actress and television presenter best known for playing Tracey Stubbs in 'Birds of a Feather'.
When to see Linda: 14-night Spain, France and Portugal cruise departing April 9.
Rustie Lee
One of Britain’s well-known chefs, Rustie made her name and grew her reputation on her eight-year residency when she took to TV screens in the 1980s with her authority on Caribbean cuisine.
When to see Rustie: 14-night Mediterranean Adventurer cruise departing April 30 with stops in France, Spain and Italy.
Ricky Tomlinson
Ricky has starred in Brookside, Cracker and several films but is best known for his portrayal of the iconic Jim Royle in The Royle Family.
When to see Ricky: 14-night Baltic Heritage cruise departing May 14 with stops in Poland, Sweden, Estonia, Russia, Denmark and Norway.
Grant Harrold
Joining Sky Princess for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, Grant is a former member of the British Royal Household, and a leading etiquette expert, royal commentator, entertainer, and broadcaster.
When to see Grant: Seven-night cruise departing May 28 for Scandinavia and a seven-night Norwegian Fjords cruise departing June 4.
Derek Redmond
Former British World and European relay champion, Derek broke the British 400m record on two occasions; he was one of the country’s best athletes during the 1980s and 1990s.
When to see Derek: 14-night Iceland and Norway cruise departing June 25.
John Inverdale
Television and radio presenter, John began his national radio career in 1986 when he became a sports reporter for BBC Radio 2.
When to see John: 14-night Baltic Heritage cruise departing July 9.
Patrick Aryee
Wildlife TV presenter & documentary filmmaker, Patrick has spent over a decade working with major broadcasters, including National Geographic, Sky Nature, and the BBC.
When to see Patrick: Seven-night Spain, France and Portugal cruise departing July 23.
Tommy Walsh
TV personality, presenter and celebrity builder best known for his DIY television shows such as Ground Force and Homes Under the Hammer.
When to see Tommy: 14-night Mediterranean cruise departing July 30.
Simon Weston
Joined the Welsh Guards in 1978, known for his charity work and recovery from severe burn injuries suffered during the Falklands War.
When to see Simon: 14-night Land of the Midnight Sun cruise departing August 20 with stops around Norway.
Sue Holderness
British actress best known for her role as Marlene in John Sullivan’s hit BBC1 sitcom Only Fools and Horses.
When to see Sue: 14-night Baltic Heritage cruise departing September 3 and a 25-night Canada and New England cruise departing September 24.
Colin McClachen
Former SAS operative with more than 25 years of experience in security and high-risk environments. He starred in Channel 4’s SAS: Who Dares Wins.
When to see Colin: 25-night Canada and New England cruise departing September 24.
Graham Gooch
Former English first-class cricketer and one of the most successful international batsmen of his generation. Graham was awarded an OBE for his services to cricket in 1991.
When to see Graham: 10-night Canary Islands cruise departing October 19.
Dog-friendly cruises: Can you take a dog on a cruise? Guide to dog cruise holidays
Guide to Alaska: What to do, see and & eat on Alaska holidays with Princess Cruises
Cruise ship scrapping: What happens to ships when they die?
Do cruise ships require masks? Full list of major cruise lines' face mask rules
Sydney in one day, three ways as Australia opens back up today
Top 5 reasons to book Vista’s maiden voyage with Oceania Cruises
Spa treatments, plant-based food and meditation: Discover wellness with Oceania Cruises
Stunning spring river cruises with Riviera Travel – and how to get a discounted cruise
Get close to adorable penguins and seals with Hapag-Lloyd Cruises’ Antarctic expeditions
Cruises for singles over 60: Best cruise lines for solo travel
7-Day Southern Australia Explorer
- 7 nights, departs on the 14 Dec 2022
- Princess Cruises, Grand Princess
- Melbourne, Victoria, Phillip Island, Victoria, Port Lincoln, South Australia, + 3 more
5-Day Southern Australia Getaway
- 5 nights, departs on the 24 Jan 2024
- Princess Cruises, Grand Princess
- Adelaide, South Australia, Kangaroo Island, South Australia, Port Lincoln, South Australia, + 2 more
17-Day Sea of Japan & Southern Islands
- 17 nights, departs on the 14 Oct 2023
- Princess Cruises, Diamond Princess
- Yokohama, Aomori, Niigata, + 9 more
14-Day Mediterranean & Israel
- 14 nights, departs on the 14 Nov 2022
- Princess Cruises, Island Princess
- Civitavecchia, Katakolon, Athens, + 9 more
7-Day Queensland
- 7 nights, departs on the 24 Nov 2023
- Princess Cruises, Coral Princess
- Brisbane, Queensland, Airlie Beach, Cairns, Queensland, + 3 more