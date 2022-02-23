Search for your ideal Cruise
Princess Cruises reveals celebrity speaker line-up on Southampton sailings
Princess celebs main min
Credit: Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises reveals celebrity speaker line-up on Southampton sailings

Author: Harriet Mallinson

Published on:

Updated on:

Princess Cruises has announced its line-up of celebrity speakers and guest entertainers onboard Sky Princess’ voyages from Southampton this year.

Princess Cruises guests will be able to meet and hear from a whole host of celebrity names as they sail on Sky Princess in 2022.

The line-up includes celebrities from across the worlds of TV, entertainment and sports as part of the Encounters with Discovery at SEA series.

This is thanks to Princess Cruises’ partnership with Discovery Channel.

These are the famous folk that will be gracing the decks of Sky Princess.

Princess Cruises celebrity speakers

Linda Robson

English actress and television presenter best known for playing Tracey Stubbs in 'Birds of a Feather'.

When to see Linda: 14-night Spain, France and Portugal cruise departing April 9.

Rustie Lee

One of Britain’s well-known chefs, Rustie made her name and grew her reputation on her eight-year residency when she took to TV screens in the 1980s with her authority on Caribbean cuisine.

When to see Rustie: 14-night Mediterranean Adventurer cruise departing April 30 with stops in France, Spain and Italy.

Ricky Tomlinson

Ricky has starred in Brookside, Cracker and several films but is best known for his portrayal of the iconic Jim Royle in The Royle Family.

When to see Ricky: 14-night Baltic Heritage cruise departing May 14 with stops in Poland, Sweden, Estonia, Russia, Denmark and Norway.

Infinity pool min
Guests onboard Sky Princess can enjoy views while swimming in the infinity pool. Credit: Princess Cruises

Grant Harrold

Joining Sky Princess for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, Grant is a former member of the British Royal Household, and a leading etiquette expert, royal commentator, entertainer, and broadcaster.

When to see Grant: Seven-night cruise departing May 28 for Scandinavia and a seven-night Norwegian Fjords cruise departing June 4.

Derek Redmond

Former British World and European relay champion, Derek broke the British 400m record on two occasions; he was one of the country’s best athletes during the 1980s and 1990s.

When to see Derek: 14-night Iceland and Norway cruise departing June 25.

John Inverdale

Television and radio presenter, John began his national radio career in 1986 when he became a sports reporter for BBC Radio 2.

When to see John: 14-night Baltic Heritage cruise departing July 9.

Mini suite min
Sky Princess boasts a range of cabin options including the mini suite. Credit: Princess Cruises

Patrick Aryee

Wildlife TV presenter & documentary filmmaker, Patrick has spent over a decade working with major broadcasters, including National Geographic, Sky Nature, and the BBC.

When to see Patrick: Seven-night Spain, France and Portugal cruise departing July 23.

Tommy Walsh

TV personality, presenter and celebrity builder best known for his DIY television shows such as Ground Force and Homes Under the Hammer.

When to see Tommy: 14-night Mediterranean cruise departing July 30.

Simon Weston

Joined the Welsh Guards in 1978, known for his charity work and recovery from severe burn injuries suffered during the Falklands War.

When to see Simon: 14-night Land of the Midnight Sun cruise departing August 20 with stops around Norway.

Bistro min
Sky Princess has plenty of dining options including French restaurant Bistro Sur La Mer. Credit: Princess Cruises

Sue Holderness

British actress best known for her role as Marlene in John Sullivan’s hit BBC1 sitcom Only Fools and Horses.

When to see Sue: 14-night Baltic Heritage cruise departing September 3 and a 25-night Canada and New England cruise departing September 24.

Colin McClachen

Former SAS operative with more than 25 years of experience in security and high-risk environments. He starred in Channel 4’s SAS: Who Dares Wins.

When to see Colin: 25-night Canada and New England cruise departing September 24.

Graham Gooch

Former English first-class cricketer and one of the most successful international batsmen of his generation. Graham was awarded an OBE for his services to cricket in 1991.

When to see Graham: 10-night Canary Islands cruise departing October 19.

