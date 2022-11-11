Why you should go on a Christmas cruise with Princess Cruises – from gingerbread house making to meeting Santa
Princess Cruises celebrates any special occasion in style – especially Christmas and New Year’s Eve. Expect copious amounts of tinsel and festive cheer, all washed down with a glass of eggnog, of course.
Can’t face cooking this Christmas dinner this year? Or can’t you bear to see the cat knock the Christmas tree over again? Either way, Christmas should be full of food, presents and joy with zero stress.
Wave goodbye to Christmas panic with Princess Cruises, who offer a range of Christmas and New Year’s Eve cruises packed with nothing but festive cheer.
Drift around your Princess Cruises vessel, jolly on Christmas spirit (and eggnog) and pick and choose which festive activities appeal to you onboard – from the Christmas tree lighting ceremony to an ugly jumper competition.
If this sounds like your ideal Christmas, then look no further than Princess Cruises – read on to discover how the line makes your Christmas extra special.
Princess Cruises unveils Mediterranean voyages onboard newest ship Sun Princess
Best cruise lines for couples: four reasons why Princess Cruises is top
Managing 23 shows, meeting celebrities and his favourite show – Princess Cruises entertainment director reveals what it’s really like to work onboard
Princess Cruises reveals details of its newest and largest ship
How to choose the right Princess Cruises stateroom for you
Top Princess Cruises itineraries to spend the ultimate week cruising Europe
Princess Cruises food and beverage director reveals all – from how many teabags are used to a dish everyone should try
4 features to look forward to onboard a Princess Cruises ship
Star on board: Graham Gooch
Best things to do in Vancouver with Princess Cruises – from whale watching to ziplining
Christmas tree lighting
Does it get any more festive than watching the warm gold and red lights fill up a room for the first time in the year?
Get in your festive feels with Princess Cruises while watching the magic of the Christmas tree lighting - gather in the Piazza for a ‘lighting of the lights’ event that you’ll never forget.
And you won’t have to wait too long to be dazzled by the bright lights as the lighting takes place on the first evening of each voyage – get out your glitziest dress for this one.
The cherry on top is the live festive music and a choice of hot chocolate, mulled wine or eggnog to sip on that accompanies this festive event.
Another light-filled event is the Hanukkah candle-lighting service, which is a daily service.
Gingerbread house making
Feel like you’re right in an episode of ‘The Great British Bake off’ and get your apron on to construct an impressive (or embarrassingly lacklustre – hey, we don’t judge) gingerbread house.
Team up with your partner or family unit and get creative as you’ll be judged by a range of onboard chefs and maybe even the captain themselves.
The winning team’s gingerbread house will take pride in place near the food and beverage professional display – ensure you snap a victory picture next to your masterpiece.
T’was the night before Christmas
Who doesn’t like a good story? Sit back, relax and keep the kids entertained with a dramatic reading of T’was the night before Christmas, Frosty the Snowman or Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.
What’s more, children are encouraged to wear their pyjamas and cosy up on the floor beneath the impressive Christmas tree to create a truly special Christmas eve.
If you are a keen caroller, then you’ll be pleased to know that there is the opportunity to take part in a Christmas carol in The Piazza – snow machine at the ready.
Meet Father Christmas
What’s Christmas without the big man himself, Father Christmas?
Head to the Aft Lounge on Christmas Eve to meet Father Christmas in his big red chair and snap a photo that will be cherished for a lifetime.
Not forgetting the most important thing – presents! There will be a youth gift giveaway to get excited about too.
Children will also be delighted at the possibility of Santa popping into the youth centre throughout the cruise.
Fun activities for all the family
That’s not all the festive fun to be had onboard (believe it or not), Princess Cruises also host a holiday card-making session, an ugly sweater holiday-themed sweater competition and themed trivia.
Additionally, there’s a whole host of film screenings across the festive period – from ‘A Christmas Carol’ to ‘Love Actually’.
Children of all ages are accounted for with a wide range of youth and teen centre activities such as ornament making and colouring sheets for the little ones and cooking decorating for teens.
The main event for the whole family is the Holiday Wishes show. Unique to whichever ship you are sailing on, this show includes countless Christmas songs sung by the talented entertainment crew.
Party into the new year
Three, two, one and happy New Year! Welcome in the New Year like never before the Princess Cruises’ way.
Start the special night off in the Main dining room for a Gala Night Dinner, dressed to the nines of course, and indulge in some delicious food – you might as well make your last meal of the year a good one (calories don’t count on NYE, right?).
Stomachs full and spirit high, you’ll then head to boogie to the live music with a countdown to midnight. When midnight rolls around there will be one big countdown in the form of The Traditional Big Count Down Party with the Cruise Director and Party Band. Alternatively, you can party into the New Year in Rock in the New Year in Club 6 or The Sophisticated Party in the Wheelhouse.
What better way to start the New Year than being surrounded by fellow cruise lovers?
A Christmas and New Year cruise is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and there’s no better cruise line to sail with than Princess Cruises, who look after every detail and go to every length for you to start the new year in the best way possible.
Study finds cruisers are getting younger, with the highest level of under 20's cruising
Med in heaven - fall back in love with this timeless destination
Meet the woman on a mission to prove cruising is inclusive
Celebrity Cruises' boss Jo Rzymowska named LGBT+ role model
Now’s the time to book a holiday with Virgin Voyages
Why California will keep RMS Queen Mary afloat regardless of cost
Ponant cruise review: What it's really like to cruise with the only French-owned line
Competition winner sails on Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas: ‘World class as standard’
Top four river cruises with TUI for 2023 – from the Rhine to the Danube
Meet the man who is 'always looking for the next adventure'
7-Day Mexican Riviera
- 7 nights, departs on the 21 Dec 2022
- Princess Cruises, Discovery Princess
- Los Angeles, California, Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlán, + 2 more
13-Day New Zealand
- 13 nights, departs on the 21 Dec 2022
- Princess Cruises, Grand Princess
- Melbourne, Victoria, Auckland, Tauranga, + 5 more
10-Day Panama Canal with Costa Rica & Caribbean
- 14 nights, departs on the 22 Dec 2022
- Princess Cruises, Island Princess
- Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Saint Thomas, Saint Kitts, + 7 more
15-Day Hawaiian Islands
- 15 nights, departs on the 22 Dec 2022
- Princess Cruises, Crown Princess
- Los Angeles, California, Nawiliwili, Hawaii, Hilo, Hawaii, + 4 more
15-Day Hawaiian Islands
- 15 nights, departs on the 22 Dec 2022
- Princess Cruises, Royal Princess
- San Francisco, California, Honolulu, Hawaii, Honolulu, Hawaii, + 4 more