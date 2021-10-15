Princess Cruises announces new 2022 cruise ship start dates as some sailings cancelled
Princess Cruises has revealed three of its cruise ships will sail again in 2022, with 11 Princess ships due back in service by April next year.
Princess Cruises plans for additional ships to return to service in the United States for February, March and April 2022.
The three Princess MedallionClass vessels will sail from Los Angeles, Seattle, Vancouver and Ft. Lauderdale.
Crown Princess, Island Princess and Royal Princess will resume service between February 13 and April 22, taking guests to the Caribbean, Hawaii and the California Coast.
This will bring Princess's ship capacity to 79 percent.
However, this restart does mean some cruises on Crown Princess will be cancelled. Guests affected by these cancellations will be contacted in due course.
Princess Cruises restart dates
Crown Princess
On February 13, Crown Princess will join Majestic Princess and Grand Princess for sailings from Los Angeles to the California Coast and Hawaii. Then, Crown Princess will position to Seattle to sail on a couple of Pacific Northwest Coastal voyages and to Hawaii.
Crown Princess will also add another Alaska departure with a new eight-day Inside Passage cruise with Glacier Bay starting on April 29, 2022.
Island Princess
Travels to the Caribbean onboard Island Princess starting March 6, from Ft. Lauderdale on a 14-day, 10-day and series of seven-day cruises to the Southern, Eastern and Western Caribbean.
Royal Princess
California Coast sailings on Royal Princess from Vancouver beginning April 8, 2022.
“It has been thrilling to have our guests onboard enjoying real vacations in Alaska and on the west coast,” said Deanna Austin, Princess Cruises chief commercial officer.
“By April of 2022 we will have 11 of our ships back at sea, with the support of government and port officials, creating vacation memories for our guests.”
Princess cruises sailing through February 2022 are available for guests who have received their final dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days prior to the beginning of the cruise and have proof of vaccination.
Crew vaccinations will be in accordance with CDC guidelines.
Princess has said: "We will continue to monitor the latest guidance from the CDC as well as local, state and federal officials in the ports we sail from and those we visit and will adjust our onboard protocols and vaccination requirements, as necessary.
"Should our vaccination approach change, we would notify guests prior to final payment."
A perk of sailing with Princess is the cruise line’s award-winning OceanMedallion wearable device.
This replaces the traditional cruise card and pairs with embedded IoT (“Internet of things”) -driven innovative technology to significantly expand touch-free options and personalisation on board, including:
- Touchless embarkation and disembarkation
- Keyless stateroom entry
- Completely contactless commerce
- Simplified safety training
- On-demand food, beverages and retail items delivered anywhere onboard
- Guest service requests via mobile device chat
- Location-based gaming and wagering
- Entertainment content via smart devices
