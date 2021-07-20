Sponsored by Princess Cruises

Personalise your dining & tuck into unique dishes with Princess Cruises this summer Princess Cruises guests sailing the UK this summer are in for a royal treat when it comes to food and drink onboard cruise ships Sky Princess and Regal Princess.

Princess Cruises is now giving cruise passengers the opportunity to personalise their dining experiences, making life onboard even simpler. Guests will be able to dine when and how they like with the line's new initiative Dine My Way, which does, well, exactly what it says on the tin. With the touch of a button, you can make reservations for the main dining room (which is included) as well as for speciality restaurants (which come with a small cover charge). The latter includes classic steakhouse Crown Grill, traditional sushi bar Kai Sushi, American-style dinner Planks BBQ, Italian trattoria Sabatini's and more, while casual dining options range from pizzerias and grills to a marketplace and café.

Whether you fancy eating at the same time every night or want to mix it up daily, you can easily do so on Dine My Way via the MedallionClass app. Game of cards on deck running over? Struggling to tear yourself away from the pool? Not to worry, you can change a reservation last minute, too. Additionally, guests will be able to dine with who they want thanks to Dine My Way - simply let Princess Cruises know who's in your travel party and you can easily make and edit reservations that include members from this group. What's more, you're able to order food and drinks delivered wherever you are with OceanNow, so whether you fancy a burger, beer, chocolate cake or cocktails, staff can bring you whatever your heart desires free of charge. You really can have your cake and eat it! You can also share any dietary preferences in your OceanReady profile to make matters easier during your time onboard.

Guests can tuck into traditional sushi at speciality restaurant Kai Sushi. Credit: Princess Cruises

Those sailing on Regal Princess and Sky Princess on UK cruises out of Southampton this summer will be able to make the most of the bespoke options specially devised by the Food & Beverage team. The Afternoon Tea will ensure guests really do feel like proper Princes and Princesses. These are just some of the high tea delicacies you'll be able to tuck into: Fresh berries and cream.

Warm raisin and plain scones from our bakery served with strawberry jam and Devonshire clotted cream.

Queen of Puddings – a traditional baked British dessert spread with jam and topped with meringue.

A selection of Finger savouries - cucumber with cream cheese on caraway seed bread, egg mayonnaise with watercress on white bread, chicken with wholegrain mustard, mayonnaise on basil focaccia, smoked salmon on French baguette.

A choice of our specially selected Mighty Leaf Tea from the Tea Tower.

Dine my Way: Crown Grill serves up succulent dishes. Credit: Princess Cruises

Should you fancy something stronger, then Princess Cruises has you covered with gin tastings as well as a delightful selection of gins including Rangpur Lime, Bloom, Tanqueray Ten Gin and Gordon's Dry Gin. If beer is more up your street, then there's a great range of English beers onboard including John Smiths, Boddingtons, Newcastle Brown Ale, & Gem Ales. The English theme does not stop there; just because you're away from home doesn't mean home needs to be away from you. Princess Cruises will be offering all manner of Blighty favourites, from English Bacon, and Heinz Beans to Branston Pickle and English Mustard. There'll also be a curry night!

Planks BBQ is a great place to head for a casual dinner with the gang. Credit: Princess Cruises

The Main Dining Rooms are rustling up some truly tasty and much-loved dishes. Here are just a few mouthwatering plates you can enjoy: Steak and onion pie - a pub favourite in flaky puff pastry, with garlic French fries.

Duck liver pâté - sour cherry compote, port wine reduction, grilled sourdough, pistachios.

Chilled Granny Smith and cider Soup - yoghurt cream with cinnamon and Calvados brandy.

Herb crusted leg of lamb with green beans and shallots, tomato Provençale, garlic whipped potatoes, lamb jus and mint sauce.

Creamy mild vegetable curry - basmati, cucumber yoghurt, naan bread.

Pan-seared striped Corvina red curry - stir-fried vegetables, confit potatoes.

Slow roasted prime rib, rosemary jus and horseradish cream country-style succotash, char-grilled tomato, Yorkshire pudding.

Tandoori rubbed chicken with roasted aubergine caviar, cucumber salad and basmati rice.

Tandoori rubbed chicken with roasted aubergine caviar, cucumber salad and basmati rice.

Lancashire hotpot - braised lamb and kidney in a rich sauce, topped with roasted potatoes.