The sky’s the limit on Sky Princess The 3,660-guest Sky Princess is a powerhouse of a ship, featuring epic entertainment, copious dining options and a personalised experience that can’t be found anywhere else.

It’s apt that at the launch ceremony of Sky Princess in 2019, the ship was officially named by Captain Kay Hire and engineer Poppy Northcutt, two pioneering women of the US space programme. Since then, the Princess Cruises ship has continued to reach for the sky and beyond, and you can whet your appetite by tuning into the hit TV show, Cruising with Jane McDonald, which returns to screens on Sunday 9 May, as Jane sails on Sky Princess in the first two episodes of the seventh series. Jane joins the ship on a 14-night cruise in the Caribbean. The first leg takes the former cruise ship singer south-east from Fort Lauderdale, Florida toward the line’s private resort, Princess Cays. From there, Jane continues along to the Virgin Isles and St Thomas, ending on the island of St Martin.

During her time on Sky Princess, Jane experiences first-hand the cruise line’s award-winning OceanMedallion wearable device and fantastic on-board entertainment. Princess Cruises UK & Europe vice-president Tony Roberts said: “As our homeport ship, we are excited for viewers to join Jane as she discovers what it’s like to sail on the beautiful Sky Princess. Viewers can also look forward to seeing the OceanMedallion in action, while also enjoying some escapism as they follow Jane’s relaxing cruise around the Caribbean.” Not only is Sky Princess in the spotlight on the box, but it will also set to sail on a very special series of Summer Seacations this year, giving you the opportunity to get back on board after more than 12 months away. The ship will homeport in Southampton and make its debut in the UK, departing on eight cruises, from 30 August through to 28 September. At present, Princess plans to stop in Liverpool, Belfast and Greenock, with itineraries ranging from three to seven nights.

Princess Cruises: Jane joins the Sky Princess on a 14-night cruise in the Caribbean

Epic dining and on-board entertainment While sailing on Sky Princess you will be treated to an array of dining options – crafted by Michelin-star chefs using only the finest ingredients – and theatre productions that are sure to get you out of your seat. Then there’s the dazzling Sky Suites that feature a huge balcony for 270-degree panorama views. Sky Princess really excels with its range of speciality dining restaurants. First up is the Chef’s Table Lumiere for a magical culinary journey. You can join a select group of guests for a behind-the-scenes galley tour, complete with champagne and hors d’oeuvres to add just that little more spice to the evening. French bistro-style dining has been given a modern twist at Bistro Sur La Mer, and Sabatini’s Italian Trattoria has the freshest pasta at sea, prepared daily by the ship’s masterful chefs. The list is almost endless, as Sky Princess also serves up delicious fare across the ship, from the Salty Dog Grill (you must try the gourmet burgers) the World Fresh Marketplace – offering regional cuisine from across the globe – and the International Café, perfect for a small bite when you need to refuel on the go. After dinner, Sky Princess really comes to life. Just as with its dining options, the ship excels with its on-board entertainment. It could be a peaceful evening under the stars watching a Hollywood blockbuster, or something with a little more tempo with the Broadway-like productions in the theatre. You’ll be tapping along to the tunes in Rock Opera, a unique fusion of – as the name suggests – classic rock and opera music, and marvel at the genius of the futuristic experience of 5-SKIES, Princess’ most visually advanced production to date.

Princess Cruises: While sailing on Sky Princess you will be treated to an array of dining options. Credit: Princess

The next step in cruise personalisation That’s not all. What makes the Summer Seacations – and indeed all Princess sailings – just that bit more special is that while cruising with the line you will be able to enjoy all the benefits of the line’s cool and innovative OceanMedallion technology. This small and wearable device is revolutionising the cruise experience, turning every holiday into a truly personal affair. From keyless statement entry to on-demand food and drinks brought to you wherever you are on the ship to locating your family and friends, the OceanMedallion is the ideal travelling companion. What’s more, Princess has just developed a new feature as part of the Medallion experience called Dine My Way, which is available on Sky Princess. Dine My Way puts the power in your hands to tailor your dining experiences as you see fit. You can make reservations in on-board dining rooms and speciality restaurants at times you prefer and with the people you want to spend time with.

Princess Cruises: Sky Princess really excels with its range of speciality dining restaurants. Credit: Princess

You can also select your preferred pace of dining. Perhaps you’ll need a quick snack in the International Cafe before the evening show, or you want to sit back, relax and take in the ambience at the Ocean Terrace Sushi Bar– no problem, the Medallion app will sort it. You can even indicate where you’d prefer to sit and share your dietary preferences and allergy information. Princess Cruises president Jan Swartz said: “We believe guests are going to love the control and customisation Dine My Way offers. Instead of restricting dining choices during the pandemic, we’ve been able to expand the options for our guests and thanks to the unique, innovative capabilities of the OceanMedallion, reduce wait times and eliminate the need to stand in line.” Princess’ domestic sailings are for UK resident Covid-19 vaccinated guests only. For Princess, this means a minimum of seven days following the second dose of the currently approved Covid-19 vaccines being administered. You will need to demonstrate proof of vaccination to board.

