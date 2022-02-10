Credit: Shutterstock

Bag all-inclusive 7-night Mediterranean cruises from £559pp with Princess Cruises Love Boat Sale Valentine's Day is nearly upon us and, for many, a cruise holiday is the perfect romantic getaway. Princess Cruises are celebrating the special day with an amazing sale.

Princess Cruises this month launched "The Love Boat Sale", offering reduced fares and a low deposit of £50pp on its 2022 fly-Mediterranean cruises. You have to be quick, though, the offer runs out on Valentines Day itself - Monday, February 14. More than 30 cruises ranging from seven to 21-night sailings are included in the sale, departing between March – June 2022 and sailing on Regal Princess. Prices for a seven-night Mediterranean cruise start from £349pp with the standard Princess Fare.

Alternatively, if you want to go all out and impress that special someone, why not splash out on the all-inclusive Princess Plus fare from £559pp. This includes the line’s premium drinks package, unlimited MedallionNet Wi-Fi and crew appreciation. If you fancy a longer cruise holiday, a 14-night Mediterranean cruise starts from £779pp (Princess Fare) or £1199pp (Princess Plus). - READ MORE: Perks of going all-inclusive with Princess Cruises - Princess Cruises itineraries Where: Seven-night Mediterranean cruise sailing from Barcelona to Rome (Civitavecchia), calling at Gibraltar, Marseille (Provence), Genoa, Florence/Pisa (Livorno). When: Departs April 16, 2022. Where: 14-night Mediterranean cruise sailing roundtrip from Rome (Civitavecchia) to Barcelona, calling at Naples, Crete, Kusadasi, Istanbul, Mykonos, Athens, Santorini, Kotor, Sicily (Messina). When: Departs May 7 2022.

Guests sailing on the 3,560-guest Regal Princess can enjoy effortless and personalised cruising alongside world-class dining and entertainment that Princess is renowned for. Regal Princess boasts a selection of speciality restaurants. Sabatini's Italian Trattoria celebrates Princess' Italian culinary heritage while steakhouse Crown Grill serves premium aged beef and fresh seafood items. - READ MORE: What you didn't know about dining on Princess Cruises - Meanwhile, Ocean Terrace offers an array of seafood, including sushi and sashimi along with chilled sake, cocktails, and wine by the glass. Princess also offers inclusive dining options throughout the ship. Poolside restaurant Trident Grill serves hot dogs, hamburgers and chicken sandwiches in the day before transforming into a traditional smokehouse-style barbecue in the evening.

Guests sailing on the 3,560-guest Regal Princess can enjoy effortless and personalised cruising. Credit: Princess Cruises

There's also Alfredo's Pizzeria and the Main Dining Room serving fresh new cuisine designed by award-winning Chef Curtis Stone among others. As for entertainment Regal Princess passengers can enjoy original musicals, dazzling magic shows, feature films, top comedians, guest entertainers and nightclubs onboard as well as an extensive gym and spa. - READ MORE: How Princess Cruises' Medallion really works - All this is elevated with the Princess MedallionClass Experience. Medallion is a revolutionary wearable device that enhances guest-crew interactions and delivers a high level of personalised service on a large scale. It significantly improves the guest processing time and allows the ship and crew to operate more efficiently during embarkation, safety drills, port calls, disembarkation and throughout the cruise.