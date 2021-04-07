Princess Cruises Reveals Entertainment Line-Up for UK Summer Seacations
Guests sailing with Princess can look forward to exciting productions this summer
Princess Cruises has revealed the entertainment line-up for its UK Seacations voyages aboard MedallionClass ships Regal Princess and Sky Princess, departing this summer.
Regal Princess and Sky Princess will sail roundtrip from Southampton between July and September, offering scenic UK cruises and voyages with stops in Liverpool, Belfast and Greenock, with itineraries ranging from three to seven nights.
Shows aboard Regal Princess include Bravo and Sweet Soul Music, the line has revealed.
As one of Princess' top-rated shows, Bravo seamlessly combines classic light opera with popular music. Joining Bravo as guest soprano will be opera singer and actress Shelley Rivers, whose theatre credits include performing as Eliza in My Fair Lady and working alongside Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber and Glenn Close.
Meanwhile, guests on Sky Princess can watch the line’s newest production show, Rock Opera, which debuted on the 3,660-guest ship in late 2019.
Created exclusively for Princess Cruises, the production features costumes inspired by glamorous avant-garde fashion with a musical soundtrack spanning classic rock, opera and musical theatre, sung in English, Spanish, Latin and American sign language – a Princess first.
West End star Ross Hunter – who has starred in award-winning shows such as We Will Rock You and The Book of Mormon – will make a special guest appearance.
Other entertainment highlights include a live jazz trio in Sky Princess’ Take Five, where the band will perform classics while telling tales of true jazz legends throughout the ages, and blockbuster films airing on the 300-square-foot Movies Under the Stars screen.
Princess Cruises UK & Europe vice president, Tony Roberts, said: 'We are thrilled to announce that some of our most popular theatre productions will return on our MedallionClass ships for these Summer Seacations, bringing West End quality shows to our guests.
'Keep an eye out as we will be announcing further details of our Summer Seacations entertainment programme later this month.'
