Guests sailing with Princess can look forward to exciting productions this summer

Princess Cruises has revealed the entertainment line-up for its UK Seacations voyages aboard MedallionClass ships Regal Princess and Sky Princess, departing this summer.



Regal Princess and Sky Princess will sail roundtrip from Southampton between July and September, offering scenic UK cruises and voyages with stops in Liverpool, Belfast and Greenock, with itineraries ranging from three to seven nights.

Shows aboard Regal Princess include Bravo and Sweet Soul Music, the line has revealed.

As one of Princess' top-rated shows, Bravo seamlessly combines classic light opera with popular music. Joining Bravo as guest soprano will be opera singer and actress Shelley Rivers, whose theatre credits include performing as Eliza in My Fair Lady and working alongside Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber and Glenn Close.



Meanwhile, guests on Sky Princess can watch the line’s newest production show, Rock Opera, which debuted on the 3,660-guest ship in late 2019.

