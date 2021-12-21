Credit: Princess Cruises

How to get cheap cruises: Princess Cruises slashes prices in new sale Princess Cruises has revealed its brand new sale - perfect for holidaymakers looking to get their hands on discount sailings in 2022 and 2023.

Cheap cruises are aplenty right now as leading cruise lines announce their deals and offers for the Wave Season - a three month period of cruise booking bonanza. Travellers can benefit from discount sailings, free upgrades, extra perks and more. The latest cruise line to unveil to top savings is Princess Cruises with its Real Holiday Sale. Princess is offering reduced fares and a low deposit of £50pp on all 2022-2023 voyages.

The Real Holiday Sale runs from December 21, 2021, until February 28, 2022, and applies to more than 1,100 voyages. Prices start as low as £489pp or all-inclusive with Princess Plus from £699pp for a seven-night Spain and France cruise on one of the line’s newest ships, Sky Princess. - READ MORE: Get a cruise cabin upgrade - luxury lines rolling out free perks - The cruise departs September 17, 2022, sailing roundtrip Southampton. Customers can also get onboard voyages on the line’s newest addition to the fleet, the 3,660-guest Enchanted Princess, which launched in November 2021.

Enchanted Princess, which carries 3,660-guests, launched in November 2021. Credit: Princess Cruises

Enchanted Princess will be based in Europe from April to September next year, sailing roundtrip Copenhagen to Scandinavia and Russia. Fares start from £899pp for an 11-night cruise, calling at Oslo, Berlin (Warnemunde), Tallinn, St. Petersburg (overnight stay), Helsinki, and Stockholm. - READ MORE: What's onboard Enchanted Princess from cabins to dining? - Alternatively, if you fancy warmer climes, there's the £549pp seven-night Eastern Caribbean cruise on Regal Princess. It sails roundtrip Ft. Lauderdale and calls at Princess Cays, St. Thomas, St. Kitts, departing January 15, 2023.

Cruise sale: The seven-night Eastern Caribbean cruise on Regal Princess sails to St. Kitts. Credit: Shutterstock

Closer to home, for £599pp, why not try the eight-night British Isles cruise on Emerald Princess? It's sailing roundtrip Southampton and calling at Portland, St. Peter Port, Cobh, Dublin, Holyhead, and Greenock, departing May 1, 2022. - READ MORE: Are all-inclusive cruises worth it? - No matter which sailing you pick, going all-inclusive is easy - and certainly won't break the bank. At £30 per person per day, the all-inclusive Princess Plus package includes the premium drinks package, unlimited MedallionNet Wi-Fi and crew appreciation.

"Guests will be spoilt for choice with reduced fares on more than 1,100 Princess cruises." Credit: Princes Cruises

It's worth more than £70 a day for guests who pay for these items individually in advance of their cruise or onboard! Tony Roberts, vice president of Princess Cruises UK and Europe, said: “After a challenging couple of years for international travel, we’re excited that guests can finally look forward to a ‘Real Holiday’ once again. - READ MORE: What's cruising onboard Regal Princess really like? - "Guests will be spoilt for choice with reduced fares on more than 1,100 Princess cruises that offer incredible travel experiences across the globe.” For more information, visit princess.com to plan and book your Princess cruise.

