Princess Cruises cruise ship Sky Princess arrived in Southampton today marking the first time the vessel has visited the UK.

Sky Princess will carry out a series of summer seacations around the UK from August 30 alongside sister ship Regal Princess which sets sail on July 31.

Itineraries include such ports-of-call as Portland, Liverpool, Belfast and Greenock.

The 3,660-guest MedallionClass Sky Princess launched in late 2019 and is one of the newest vessels in the Princess Cruises fleet.

Tony Roberts, vice president Princess Cruises UK & Europe, said: “As our homeport ship for the next three years, today is a significant day for Princess Cruises. We are delighted to have one of our newest ships dedicated to the UK and we are certain guests will love everything she has to offer.

“Sky Princess encompasses innovative technology, spectacular style and unique design features. Guests can look forward to the MedallionClass experience, world-class dining, West-End style theatre shows, an overwater SeaWalk, expansive Piazza, and Sky Suites, featuring the largest balconies at sea.”