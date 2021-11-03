Credit: Princess Cruises Sponsored by Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises: Melt away stresses with luxurious spa and wellness offerings onboard Princess Cruises allows you to experience an ultimate serene state of relaxation on your cruise holiday with the line’s wide range of luxurious spa and wellness offerings.

Princess Cruises offers you the chance to truly spoil yourself, ensuring you leave feeling rejuvenated and stress-free. So how can you make the most of the pampering available? Your rejuvenation journey begins the very moment you step onboard. Enjoy the simplicity of breathing in the fresh sea air and allow yourself to adapt to the natural movement of the sea. Feel instantly refreshed and truly enjoy being away from the hustle and bustle of daily life. Your wellness is prioritised at every stage of your cruise experience, starting with sleep.

Princess Cruises ships boast an extra-premium bed. Credit: Princess Cruises

Princess' luxurious beds boasts ultra-premium features including a plush two-inch thick pillow top, a nine-inch single sided medium firm mattress for enhanced support, individually wrapped coils so your partner's movement doesn't affect you in the night, a European-inspired duvet and 100 percent luxurious Jacquard-woven cotton linens– so you can rest assured (literally) knowing your sleep is in good hands. Each of your five senses is spoilt when you sleep in a Princess cabin. Surround yourself with the premium linen and shut off the world as you delve into undisturbed serenity with Princess' blackout curtains and eye shades. Allow the sound of the ocean to lull you to sleep and breathe in the soothing scent of lavender, gently dusted across your linens. If a midnight snack takes your fancy (hands up who does this?) sleep-friendly food options and calming teas are at your fingertips.

Wellness doesn’t just take place in your cabin though – there are plenty of areas onboard where you can unwind from the spa to the gym. Discover how you can be transported to a world of luxury with Princess Cruises.

Princess Cruises offers a range of fitness programmes. Credit: Princess Cruises

What fitness options are available onboard Princess Cruises? The Lotus Spa gym Before indulging in Princess' many spa options, get your body moving and truly work your muscles to truly feel the benefits of a massage. The Lotus Spa fitness centre offers a range of fitness programmes in ensure you reach your fitness goals – or just to help you reach your toes! Classes such as Pilates, yoga, body sculpt bootcamp, results-based training and TRX suspension training are available, with some classes coming at an additional cost. Working out is made slightly more bearable with the amazing sea view that the Lotus Spa fitness centre offers! Push yourself with a personal training session or if you want to take it at your own pace, the fitness centre features state of the art equipment. Moreover, Zumba, Yoga and Tai Chi are available - a great way to get your heart pumping and your mind refreshed.

Princess Cruises: The Enclave boasts a thermal suite. Credit: Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises spa The Lotus Spa You're on holiday - treat yourself! From facials to massages, every part of your body is taken care of at Princess' Lotus Spa. Try not to fall asleep as you sample Princess' aroma stone therapy programme, which uses the heat of stones and enticing scents to release built-up tension in your muscles. Have as many or as few spa treatments as your heart desires - you can even schedule a full day of spa treatments and emerge almost unrecognisable - a perfect way to spend a sea day! Shower like a millionaire and indulge your senses with The Enclave at Lotus Spa, a luxurious thermal suite which features a range of calming features to treat the mind and body, including sensory showers. Featuring a multitude of options to please every type of cruiser, guests can choose between tropical rain, cold mist and Siberian shower. With the addition of dynamic mood lighting and aromas, this is a once in a lifetime experience. To truly indulge your body, take advantage of Princess' Scrub & Shine bar and get a tailored recommendation for the perfect scrub to accompany your time in The Enclave. Princess' largest-ever thermal suite wouldn't be complete without a dramatic hydro-therapy pool as well as heated stone beds and relaxing water beds – feel your body become purified as your stress simply melts away in this thermal paradise.



Princess Cruises offers The Sanctuary, an adults-only retreat with a wide variety of treatments. Credit: Princess Cruises.

The Sanctuary If you simply want to relax and ignore all your worries, The Sanctuary is the place to get a wide variety of treatments. Located as a separate part of the ship out on the deck, alongside not one or two, but four private cabana options, you can unwind in exclusivity. Not only is this area adults-only (wave goodbye to the loud children!), but the aptly named serenity stewards will be at your beck and call to provide your every desire, whether this is a chilled face towel or Evian water atomizers, only the best is provided to Princess' guests. The four Sanctuary Cabanas offer everything you could ever dream of to achieve a true state of relaxation – the extra charge is worth it! A personal television with noise-reducing wireless headphones, a plush robe and slippers alongside a fully stocked mini-bar with a range of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages are available to you - you will never want to leave. Admire the stunning topiary planting and atmospheric lighting and indulge your stomach as well as your body with signature light yet tasty meals in The Sanctuary – meaning you can enjoy meals without worrying about packing on the pounds! Share a special moment with your significant other, as couples can enjoy a wide variety of private massages, including Swedish and deep tissue massages. What's more, solo travellers don't have to miss out on the fun, as singular massages are also available. The Sanctuary can be booked for as long as you desire, whether it is just for a morning, afternoon or an entire day, this additional charge area is a slice of paradise.



Princess Cruises visits the Blue Lagoon in Reykjavik on a rejuvenating shore excursion. Credit: Princess Cruises

Which Princess Cruises shore excursions are best for wellness? If you can bear the thought of parting with the cruise ship, connect with multiple destinations on shore excursions. For instance, the Blue Lagoon in Reykjavik is a highlight when it comes to rejuvenating shore excursions. Here you can be enchanted by the whirling steam emerging from the geothermally warmed lagoon as you can treat your skin and submerge in the mineral-rich waters. Admire the aquamarine waters which flow over the white silica mud and blue-green algae as you truly appreciate this stunning location. So, whether you are relaxing to the max in a stunning excursion location, treating yourself in the spa or working up a sweat in the gym – you can be sure you will leave your cruise holiday feeling rejuvenated and refreshed.